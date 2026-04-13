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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Strip away the politics—this is evil, plain and simple. Vulnerable elderly people were abused, humiliated, and terrorized by someone entrusted with their care. That’s not a policy debate—that’s a moral collapse. But the bigger failure is systemic: how does someone with a violent record end up in that position and stay there after red flags? Fear of making the “wrong” political decision replaced the duty to protect the defenseless. That’s inexcusable. A society is judged by how it treats its weakest. When that breaks down, everything else is just excuses. Accountability isn’t optional here—it’s the bare minimum.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

The Swedes can’t seem to get out of their own way. Myopic when it comes to these, so needy and impoverished migrants. They pay dearly for their end of life care then again pay a Muzzie to a abuse them. So many male Swedes are numb to these cultural pressures. Daily assaults in the streets of their biggest cities. Rapes of their daughters. When will Swedish men grow a pair? The Irish men are at the end of their rope. Watching Ireland pushing back hard and gaining freedom may, if the Swedes are paying attention, put some resistance in their backbones. Holding my breath………

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