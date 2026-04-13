Örebro, Sweden – A 22-year-old Syrian man who arrived in Sweden as an asylum seeker during the 2015 migrant crisis has been charged with the brutal, systematic abuse of at least 13 vulnerable elderly Swedes in municipal home care services.

Video evidence captured by the suspect himself shows repeated humiliation, physical torment, and religious taunts directed at frail pensioners, some in their 90s, one aged 99. Two of the victims have since died.

Al Khleef Almasalmeh, now a Swedish citizen since 2018, worked as a nursing assistant for Örebro municipality’s home care program. Despite a prior criminal record for violent gang-related offenses, including the pistol-threatened humiliation and assault of Swedish youths in Värmland, he was hired in March 2025 and allowed to remain in direct contact with elderly patients long after police launched an investigation into his conduct.

Police footage, obtained from Almasalmeh’s own recordings, paints a chilling picture of cruelty:

To a 90-year-old woman: “You look like a monkey,” followed by a torrent of insults in Arabic: “Oh, you whore. I swear I will curse you… Eat shit, whore!” and the threat, “I swear to Allah, I will let you freeze!”

An elderly man was doused with ice-cold water while being called the “son of a whore,” with Almasalmeh repeating the freeze threat.

In one clip, he leans over a bedridden senior, recording his face up close and asking in Arabic whether the man is “alive or dead,” before sighing in contempt and patting him dismissively.

Most disturbingly, Almasalmeh connected a microphone to an elderly man’s headphones and screamed the Islamic battle cry, “Allahu Akbar!” repeatedly at full volume directly into the defenseless man’s ears. The same phrase appears in other recordings.

In another instance, he made a hand gesture mimicking pulling a gun trigger in front of an elderly man’s face and said, “Goodbye, [name].”

The investigation originally involved 15 complainants. Prosecutors have charged Almasalmeh with multiple counts of assault, harassment, molestation, and unlawful recording. He denies all charges and was remanded into custody after his arrest in mid-January 2026.

What makes this case especially infuriating is the municipality’s response. Even after the police probe began, Almasalmeh was only briefly suspended. He was allowed to return to work on January 2. Unit manager Maid Prnjavorac told reporters: “Since we don’t know more about the investigation, we cannot suspend him for more than one month.” He continued caring for elderly Swedes until police finally took him into custody.

This is not an isolated failure of one “bad apple.” It is the predictable outcome of a system that imported hundreds of thousands of people from culturally distant regions during the 2015 crisis, granted them citizenship, and then placed them in positions of trust over the very citizens who built Sweden’s welfare state without adequate vetting, cultural screening, or willingness to remove threats once they emerge.

A man previously convicted of gang violence was given the keys to the homes of Sweden’s most helpless elderly. Bureaucratic paralysis and fear of “discrimination” claims then kept him on the job.

Sweden’s aging native population pays some of the world’s highest taxes precisely to guarantee dignified care in their final years. Instead, they are left at the mercy of individuals who, in these videos, treat them with open contempt, calling them whores, monkeys, and subjecting them to ideological taunts. The two victims who died during the investigation will never see justice. Their families, and every Swedish taxpayer, deserve far more than bureaucratic excuses.

This scandal is a brutal reminder: when ideology trumps common sense, the most vulnerable pay the price. Sweden’s elderly did not deserve this. The Swedish people deserve answers and real change before more of their grandparents are left defenseless in their own homes.

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