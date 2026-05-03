RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Mark Kopit's avatar
Mark Kopit
4h

this lady has the right idea and I'm proud of her for voicing it. our country needs to take the lesson from what she says and start acting on it

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