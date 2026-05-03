Sweden Democrats youth chairwoman Denice Westerberg demanded the demolition of all minarets, an end to Islamic prayer calls, a ban on oppressive clothing, and a full rollback of multiculturalism in a fiery speech at Jimmie Åkesson’s annual May 1 rally in Stockholm, citing the explosion of migrant-linked crime, sexual assaults, and no-go zones.

By Vlad Tepes

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – May 2, 2026 – In a fiery speech delivered today at Jimmie Åkesson’s annual May 1 rally at Långholmens amfiteater in Stockholm, Denice Westerberg, chairwoman of Ungsvenskarna (the youth wing of the Sweden Democrats), issued a bold call to roll back decades of failed multiculturalism and Islamic influence in Sweden.

Speaking to a packed crowd of supporters waving Swedish flags, the young firebrand declared: “We must demolish all minarets. We must stop the Islamic prayer calls. We must ban oppressive clothing. We must prioritize Swedish society.”

Her hard-hitting remarks, captured in a video that has gone viral across social media, reflect the deep and growing frustration among native Swedes with the cultural erosion, skyrocketing crime, parallel societies, and security nightmare created by mass migration from Islamic countries.

The speech once again underscored the Sweden Democrats’ uncompromising message: Sweden belongs to the Swedes, and the reversal of decades of disastrous policies has only just begun.

Westerberg, who also chairs the Sweden Democrats in Solna, leads Ungsvenskarna’s efforts to groom the next generation of SD politicians around core issues of national identity, immigration control, and resistance to Islamization. The Sweden Democrats have long warned that unchecked migration from Muslim-majority nations is eroding Sweden’s cohesion, and today’s speech signals that even the party’s youth organization refuses to stay silent as the divide between Swedish and the self-sequestered Islamic societies deepens.

Her statements come at a critical moment. Sweden, once celebrated as one of Europe’s safest and most homogeneous countries, can no longer avoid a catastrophic reality: record levels of violent crime, sexual assaults, and gang violence disproportionately linked to immigrants, particularly those from Islamic backgrounds, and even their children. The second generation migrants to Sweden.

The Crime Wave: Official Statistics Paint a Grim Picture

Government data from Sweden’s National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå) and independent academic studies leave no room for denial. Foreign-born individuals are dramatically overrepresented in Sweden’s crime statistics, especially in sexual offenses.

Government data from Sweden’s National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå) and independent academic studies leave no room for denial. Foreign-born individuals are dramatically overrepresented in Sweden’s crime statistics, especially in sexual offenses.

People born abroad are 2.5 times more likely to be suspected of a crime than native Swedes with two Swedish-born parents.

In sexual crimes, the disparity is even more alarming. A major 2025 study by researchers at Lund University found that 63% of those convicted of rape in Sweden have a migrant background (first- or second-generation immigrants). Earlier Brå-linked data and SVT investigations showed that 58% of men convicted of rape and attempted rape between 2013 and 2018 were born outside the EU, with large numbers from the Middle East, North Africa, and Africa.

In stranger-rape cases, the foreign-born share exceeds 80%.

Foreign-born individuals represented 58% of suspects in rape and attempted rape cases from 2013–2017, despite making up roughly 20% of the population.

These figures align with earlier Brå reports (1996 and 2005) and peer-reviewed analyses that show consistent overrepresentation, particularly in non-Western and Muslim-majority regions.

Police: “Difficult or Almost Impossible” to Operate in Migrant Areas

Swedish authorities have quietly admitted the scale of the problem through their own classifications. The national police maintain a list of “vulnerable areas” (often called “especially vulnerable” or “particularly vulnerable” zones), a politically correct euphemism for Muslim no-go zones, neighborhoods where mostly Islamic criminal networks exert such control that normal policing breaks down. Actual national sovereignty is forfeit. In these zones, which are overwhelmingly populated by migrants from Islamic countries and their descendants, police describe conditions as “hard, bordering on impossible” for officers to carry out their duties.

Below is a 2016 video of one Swedish Police Force admitting that they cannot protect women, and females will have to change their behavior to be safe.

Recent police reports identify dozens of such areas, including 19 classified as “particularly vulnerable.” Residents in these enclaves, including native Swedish women and girls, report feeling unsafe in public spaces, with spikes in harassment, groping, and rape. While police spokespeople reject the term “no-go zones,” the reality on the ground is clear: parallel societies have formed where Swedish law takes a backseat to clan structures, honor culture, Sharia norms, and imported attitudes toward women.

Multiple officers and local officials have voiced despair in interviews and internal reports over the inability to guarantee safety for women in these migrant-heavy suburbs. The failure to integrate large numbers of young men from cultures with vastly different views on gender, consent, and secular law has created exactly the crisis Westerberg and the Sweden Democrats have warned about for years.

Below is a 2017 press conference by Swedish police on the problems within ‘Vulnerable areas’.

A Turning Point?

Denice Westerberg’s speech is more than rhetoric. It is a direct challenge to the political establishment that has presided over, facilitated, and paid for Sweden’s transformation. By explicitly targeting the visible symbols of Islamization (minarets, adhan prayer calls, and coverings like the niqab or burqa that many Swedes view as oppressive), she is demanding that Sweden choose between national identity or continued demographic replacement.

As rape convictions, gang shootings, and no-go realities mount, more Swedes are waking up. The Sweden Democrats’ youth wing is positioning itself as the uncompromising voice of that awakening.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue to monitor this story and Sweden’s battle to reclaim its sovereignty. The question now is whether Sweden’s political class will listen or continue importing the very problems they can no longer control.

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