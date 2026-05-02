The Muslim Brotherhood’s Muslim Students Association (MSA) is now aggressively infiltrating America’s high schools and junior highs, turning taxpayer-funded public schools into recruitment hubs for Sharia and Islamic indoctrination as the next phase of its civilization jihad.

At Wylie East High School in Texas, administrators like Principal Tiffany Doolan openly support MSA dawah operations, including unauthorized booths distributing Qurans, hijabs, and “Understanding Sharia” pamphlets in partnership with ICNA’s Why Islam, while censoring conservative voices, tearing down Republican Student Club posters, and imposing unique restrictions on founder Marco Hunter-Lopez.

In this explosive RAIR Foundation USA interview, brave young patriots Marco Hunter-Lopez, 15, and Leland Saunders, 12, expose the full scope of the Brotherhood’s decades-old plan (detailed in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum and 1982 “The Project”), the complicity of school officials nationwide, and the urgent need to immediately remove every MSA chapter from U.S. public schools and fire the collaborating educators who are betraying America’s children.

RAIR Foundation USA sat down with two fearless young patriots – Texas high school sophomore Marco Hunter-Lopez, 15, president and founder of the Republican Student Club at Wylie East High School, and Leland Saunders, 12, from Merritt, Texas – to expose the Muslim Brotherhood’s next phase of stealth jihad in America’s public schools: the deliberate, systematic capture of non-Muslim youth and the aggressive spread of Islam into every aspect of public education.

Watch the Full Exclusive RAIR Foundation USA Interview — Then Scroll to the Bottom for Action Items

This long-term plan is being carried out through a nefarious and highly influential group named the Muslim Students Association (MSA). Founded in the 1960s, the MSA has long served as the Muslim Brotherhood’s primary recruitment and indoctrination institution on college campuses. Now that they have conquered universities, the MSA is methodically targeting high schools and junior highs nationwide. They are aggressive, organized, and highly focused on every public school, while simultaneously building parallel Islamic schools across the country.

Connections to the Muslim Brotherhood’s ‘The Project’

This stealth invasion is fueled by the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), which grew directly out of the Muslim Students Association (MSA). ICNA’s WhyIslam program, led by Imam Jawad Ahmed, is the very operation that attempted to proselytize students at Wylie East High School earlier this year with free Qurans, hijabs, and dawah (proselytism) pamphlets.

At the MAS-ICNA conference on April 27th, WhyIslam leader Jawad Ahmed praised the early pioneers of the MSA. He highlighted Dr. Anis Ahmed, who came to America in the 1960s and traveled in MSA-linked circles, serving as president of the Association of Muslim Social Scientists (AMSS). Founded in 1972 as a key outgrowth of the MSA, the AMSS was established to promote Islamic perspectives across academic disciplines and advance the “Islamization of Knowledge” project, which seeks to purge Western science and education of its perceived impurities and continues to be promoted heavily at the Muslim Brotherhood-founded International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT) in Virginia.

During his speech, Jawad Ahmed revealed that Anis Ahmed taught him in the 1990s at the International Islamic University in Islamabad. According to Jawad Ahmed, Anis Ahmed stated that during his time in America with MSA-linked networks, his “job was activism.”

Dr. Anis Ahmed studied in America at Temple University under Ismail Raji al-Faruqi, the intellectual architect of the “Islamization of Knowledge” doctrine and founding president of AMSS. Al-Faruqi attended the infamous 1977 Lugano meeting alongside other exiled disciples of the Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna, the ideological godfather of global jihadism. It was from that meeting that the Brotherhood’s multi-generational blueprint to conquer the West from within, “The Project”, emerged.

“These were our elders who passed the baton,” WhyIslam leader Jawad Ahmed stated during his speech.

Capturing the Youth through Education and Dawah

The goal is clear and insidious: to penetrate public schools to normalize Islam, quietly convert students, and indoctrinate the next generation, often completely outside the gaze and knowledge of their parents. They present a carefully watered-down, Western-friendly version of Islam designed to deceive non-Muslims (“the infidel”) and make Islam appear harmless and appealing to American youth.

This is not random outreach. It is part of a deliberate, long-term war to capture American educational institutions from within, embed Sharia norms piece by piece, and move the entire society, inch by inch, closer to full Islamic submission – all while exploiting America’s kindness, tolerance, and “diversity” policies to undermine it.

This aggressive new phase of the Brotherhood’s civilization jihad is playing out right now in public schools across America, and one of the clearest examples just unfolded at Wylie East High School in Texas.

This is the very crux of the threat. While the Brotherhood simultaneously builds a massive private Islamic school infrastructure where Muslim children attend fully Sharia-aligned schools, many openly funded by taxpayer-supported school voucher programs that Muslim leaders brag about, they are also aggressively penetrating taxpayer-funded public schools.

In red states like Texas and Florida, which have become their primary testing grounds, MSA clubs operate as the tip of the spear. They spread dawah (proselytism), normalize Islamic practices, and target non-Muslim students for conversion and indoctrination. If parents or students dare push back, terror-tied groups like the Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) immediately threaten lawsuits and cry “Islamophobia” to silence opposition and hold school administrations hostage.

This subversive strategy traces directly back to the Muslim Brotherhood’s “The Project” (1982) and the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum. Texas Imam Yasir Qadhi, who has repeatedly been exposed for training Muslim youth operatives in Turkey alongside banned Muslim Brotherhood leaders and praising figures tied to al-Qaeda, perfectly illustrates the generational continuity of this plan.

Yasir Qadhi and his family have been leading the Islamization of Texas for decades, a campaign that stretches all the way back to his father’s arrival to America in 1962. Yasir has carried on his father’s tradition and is now one of the most recognized Islamic figures in America and the West. As RAIR exposed, Qadhi has been aggressively pushing to build “EPIC City,” a full Sharia-style Islamic city in Texas – one of the first of its kind in the West – while he already operates a full Islamic enclave in Plano, complete with Sharia-compliant banks, housing, clinics, etc., to cater to every aspect of daily life.

In a rarely seen video, Qadhi openly reveals how his own Pakistani father, Mazhar Kazi, founded the very first MSA chapter in Texas at the University of Houston in the 1960s:

“My father came to this country in 1962… he decided to found the first one in our state of Texas, in Houston… And that turned to be a turning point for the Dawah… MSA really is a training course for future Muslim leaders. I encourage every single one of you to be involved as an activist, as a diplomat, on the behalf of our religion… it is really a life-changing generational leadership skills training course.”

Qadhi’s father’s MSA activism led to the first Eid prayers, first Juma, and eventually the first mosque in Houston – a pattern now repeating nationwide. This is the same interconnected network that Yasir Qadhi and the MSA continue to operate within to this day. The Muslim Students Association (MSA), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), and the Muslim American Society (MAS) and others were all identified by federal prosecutors in the Holy Land Foundation trial – the largest terror-financing case in U.S. history – as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s American support network. These organizations continue to work hand-in-hand, in lockstep, to this day to advance the Islamization of America.

Americans and Texans must understand: the MSA chapters now operating in your children’s public schools are not harmless student clubs. They are the direct implementation of a decades-old plan to capture America by targeting its youth in taxpayer-funded classrooms. This must be stopped. Every MSA chapter must be removed from all schools now.

Both the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum and the 1982 “Project” strategic document identify education, particularly through student organizations, youth programs, and institutional building, as a core component of long-term “settlement” and civilizational jihad to expand Islamic influence and create observant Muslim communities within Western societies. In their own 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, they describe a “civilization-jihadist process” to sabotage Western civilization from within and make “God’s religion victorious over all other religions.”

The Muslim Brotherhood motto, “God is our objective, the Quran is our Constitution, the Prophet is our leader, jihad is our way, and death for the sake of God is the highest of our aspirations”—is not ancient history. MSA members remain faithful to Brotherhood ideology.

At the closing session of the MSA West conference in January 2011 at UCLA, attendees recited a pledge:

“Allah is my lord, Islam is my life, the Quran is my guide, the Sunna is my practice, Jihad is my spirit, righteousness is my character, paradise is my goal. I enjoin what is right, I forbid what is wrong, I will fight against oppression, and I will die to establish Islam.”

Wylie East High School: Ground Zero for MSA’s High School Dawah Operation

A perfect example of this operation unfolded at Wylie East High School in Texas on February 2, 2026. The school’s own MSA – working hand-in-hand with “WhyIslam,” a dawah project of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) – set up an unauthorized booth right in front of the cafeteria during the school day. Four women from WhyIslam distributed free Qurans, hijabs (demonstrating how to wear the Islamic head covering on non-Muslim girls), candy, and at least eight different Islamic pamphlets, including an “Understanding Sharia” brochure.

ICNA, the parent organization of WhyIslam, was founded to “achieve the pleasure of Allah through the establishment of the Islamic system in this land” and operates as part of the broader Muslim Brotherhood network in America. ICNA is a co-founder of the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations alongside the Muslim American Society (MAS) – “the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood” – and has been tied to the same network exposed in the Holy Land Foundation trials.

As discussed, Imam Jawad Ahmed, National Director of ICNA’s WhyIslam project, addressed the ICNA-MAS conference earlier this month. During his speech, he openly revealed the organization’s true intentions for a Muslim America:

“Allah woke us up on 9/11… Allah woke us up again in 2025 when we got the first New York City mayor [Zohran Mamdani]… Enough is enough… we will choose the next governor of New York as a Muslim and next governor of any state as a Muslim. And we’re not going to stop there… For far too long we have been living in hibernation… display our unity and force… we are the rasools of Allah in this land… Imagine if 1 million Muslims converge… These Muslims are someone to reckon with.”

In an interview with RAIR Foundation, Marco, a high school sophomore and president and founder of the Republican Student Club at Wylie East High School, states that he and his friends confronted the booth directly. Marco took one of the Qurans (which he still has) and noticed a Shahada card on the back. The Shahada is the core Islamic declaration, distributed with Qurans as an invitation to convert to Islam. He immediately recognized the danger: “Sharia is at odds with American law, it is at odds with Western civilization.” All of these groups – WhyIslam/ICNA, MSA, and CAIR – are tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, which Texas has designated as a foreign terrorist organization alongside CAIR.

That same day, Marco spoke with local Republican leaders and filmed short videos exposing the event, which went viral overnight. The backlash was quick and extreme: death threats, people telling him to end his life, and a Muslim man who became hostile at a support meeting, forcing Marco to call his father for protection. He missed the first day of school after the video was released due to threats, and had to meet with the principal and school resource officer to create a security plan – including an officer escorting him through hallways. His mother asked the principal to email teachers to watch over him, but the principal did not agree and suggested she do so instead.

The principal, Tiffany Doolan, has been photographed wearing a hijab for World Hijab Day events and even posted that she “LOVED this experience!”- yet the district claims ignorance of the MSA’s activities under her watch.

The hostility from the administration toward Marco has been palpable. Marco reports the administration watches him “like a hawk,” pulled him from class, and was subjected to multiple condescending lectures by school administration because of his views, tore down his club’s approved posters, and gave the MSA, Black Student Association (which promoted gender-affirming care during Rush Week), and diversity groups free rein while stonewalling conservatives. Wylie ISD is now rolling out halal meals this spring and has allowed Islamic adults into Cooper Junior High’s teacher lounge to distribute “how to treat Muslim students” pamphlets.

Marco has documented at least 55 incidents of hostility, censorship, and legal violations against him and his club from August 2024 through April 2026. He emailed the school board repeatedly with no response. At lunch one day, Marco recalls the principal walked over to his table and smiled at his friends, but frowned and walked away upon seeing him. “This is something that I’ve had to deal with every day,” Marco said, “but I understand the fight that I’m in – I’m doing it to protect America, I’m doing it to protect my generation.”

Administrative Double-Standard Exposed: Suppression of Conservative Voices

During Rush Week last year on August 16, 2025, the Black Student Association booth displayed information regarding gender-affirming care. Marco approached the assistant principal to question how that content was not considered political, while the Republican Student Club was labeled political and denied approval. According to Marco, the administration was “very deflective.” They first cited a supposed district policy, but when Marco asked for a copy, they admitted it was not actual policy – it was simply “the way they felt as an administration.”

Marco and his group had met every requirement: 10 members, a teacher sponsor, and a designated meeting location. Yet Marco stated, “From day one, [the administration said] no, no, you’re not going to have this.” When the Republican Student Club was eventually approved, it faced unique restrictions: it was the only club barred from hosting guest speakers, distributing flyers, or using social media. The students had to fight “battle by battle” for every basic right that every other campus club enjoyed.

They reached out to state representatives, precinct chairs, and attended school board meetings until they were finally allowed to post approved posters on the wall. Even then, Marco says the administration repeatedly tore them down.

Marco describes the administration’s behavior as “childish” and “unprofessional,” noting sleepless nights last year worrying about what the principal would do to him. He credits his strong family foundation and faith for helping him persevere.

12-Year-Old Leland Saunders: The Next Generation Fighting Back

Inspired by Marco’s viral videos and his mother’s decision to attend the Wylie ISD board meetings, 12-year-old Leland Saunders from Merritt, Texas, has become a powerful voice for his generation. Leland has spoken at two Wylie ISD board meetings, emphasizing school neutrality and the dangers of allowing Islam’s ideology into public schools. In his March 24, 2026, testimony, he declared: “Islam is trying to do the same thing today [as Christianity’s spread], but with lethal force,” citing the 2015 ISIS beheadings of 21 Christians in Libya and the blaring calls to prayer five times a day in Dearborn, Michigan.

During an interview with RAIR Foundation, Leland noted the district’s defensive response to public criticism: “As the speaker is neither a Wylie ISD student nor a resident, he may not have full context…” He called it “defensive rather than apologetic,” adding that the board dismisses him because of his age. Yet Leland remains undeterred: “People are going to have to keep showing up at the school board meetings and keep fighting.”

Together, Marco and Leland have sparked a nationwide wave of awareness. Despite the board’s claims that “no one is listening,” these young patriots are inspiring adults across Texas and America – giving hope not just to their generation, but to ours.

Nationwide Pattern: MSA and CAIR-Linked Islamization in K-12 Schools

This is not isolated to Wylie. While they try to sell these incidents as harmless exercises – framing it as another holiday celebration or cultural diversity – make no mistake: this is the Muslim Brotherhood’s calculated grooming of America’s children. These are deliberate, coordinated tactics to push Sharia into public education, normalize Islamic supremacy, and desensitize impressionable young minds to practices that are fundamentally incompatible with American values.

At the same time, the same Muslim Brotherhood network is aggressively exploiting taxpayer-funded school choice programs in both Texas and Florida to capture and Islamize private schools. As RAIR exposed in Texas, longtime Brotherhood operative Hamed Ghazali – explicitly named in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum – is positioning the Houston Quran Academy, a private Islamic school, to be funded through taxpayer dollars. Ghazali has openly stated plans to raise tuition to the maximum voucher amount so Texas taxpayers directly fund the indoctrination of the next generation. In Florida, Magda Elkadi Saleh – daughter of a founding U.S. Muslim Brotherhood leader – is also using her network of Islamic schools to build Sharia-aligned institutions with public dollars through the state’s voucher program.

The goal is to Islamize everything – not only seize control of private Islamic schools with your money, but also transform public schools into de facto mosques and dawah centers. Public and private, they want it all under Islam – one impressionable mind, one hijab fitting, and one voucher check at a time.

At Columbia Heights High School in Minnesota, the MSA celebrated World Hijab Day by teaching fellow students about hijabs, demonstrating different styles, and allowing non-Muslim students to try them on in the school cafeteria. The hijab is not a fashion accessory or cultural choice. It is a Sharia-compliant covering – a visible symbol of Islamic modesty laws imposed on women and girls. By pressuring American teens to model it under the guise of “diversity,” the Brotherhood is desensitizing children to Sharia norms before they’re old enough to question them.

In Morgantown High School, West Virginia, CAIR pressured the school and district for over a year until administrators agreed to provide a dedicated space for Muslim students to perform Friday (Jummah) prayers. Another public school victory for the Brotherhood’s civilization jihad: carving out official Islamic prayer zones inside American high schools while non-Muslim students are sidelined.

Across Texas, the MSA operates a full-scale mosque-to-school pipeline designed to turn classrooms into de facto mosques. In Humble ISD, MSA chapters at Atascocita and Kingwood High Schools are aggressively normalizing Sharia and grooming impressionable students for acceptance of Islam. These chapters coordinated Teacher Appreciation Iftars complete with prayers directed toward Mecca, Hijab Day events where non-Muslim students are encouraged to try on the Sharia-compliant head covering, halal food trucks that push Islamic ritual slaughter into the school environment, and “Islamophobia” indoctrination sessions featuring CAIR-Houston speakers who smear any critic of Islam as a bigot.

Most disturbing of all, they arranged taxpayer-funded buses to shuttle students – including non-Muslims – to IslamInSpanish dawah centers for highly politicized historical revisionism around the Islamic rule of Spain, and outright proselytizing. There, children are fed whitewashed versions of Islamic history, taught to view Muhammad as a moral exemplar, and subtly pressured to see Islam as peaceful and superior.

In Mesquite ISD, the pipeline is just as aggressive. MSA chapters at Poteet and Vanguard High Schools have been caught broadcasting “Ramadan Mubarak” announcements over the school-wide PA system, openly inviting the entire student body – Muslim and non-Muslim alike – to Friday night prayers at the Mesquite Islamic Center. They’ve brought Muslim youth directors and Imams directly into classrooms and the school library for Ramadan lectures and Islamic instruction. The goal is to loosen the boundaries, get impressionable children used to Islamic rituals inside their school day, peak non-Muslim curiosity by making Islam seem harmless, and gradually transform the classroom itself into a mosque.

In Plano ISD, Muslim teachers have been caught openly praying to Allah during class on taxpayer time. By openly praying in front of children, these teachers desensitize young Americans to Islamic practices, making daily prayers toward Mecca feel normal and routine. The message to students is clear: Islam deserves special accommodation, public space, and deference – even during core learning time paid for by Texas taxpayers.

Even in Dearborn Public Schools, Michigan – the Arab capital of North America – Islamization is complete. Becker Elementary hosted an open Eid celebration for all kids, organized by an Islamized PTA. The entire district now serves only 100% certified halal meat in school lunches – meaning non-Muslim children are forced to eat meat ritually slaughtered in the name of Allah. It provides taxpayer-funded Ramadan iftar meals for elementary students and issues all official communications in English and Arabic.

This is conquest by stealth. In every single case – from Minnesota to West Virginia to every corner of Texas – the Muslim Brotherhood’s network is methodically pushing Sharia practices and normalizing Islam among children too young to resist. They are softening the next generation, eroding American values one prayer rug, one hijab, and one mosque field trip at a time. RAIR has warned for years: the civilization jihad targets the schools because that’s where the future is won or lost. And right now, they are winning.

Call to Action: Fire the Collaborators and Reclaim Our Schools

Parents, this is your wake-up call. Monitor every MSA club in your child’s school. Contact the principal’s office and make it crystal clear: you are not comfortable with these activities, and Sharia normalization has no place in taxpayer-funded American classrooms. Push back hard — these clubs are not benign student organizations; they are the Muslim Brotherhood’s youth indoctrination arm.

When CAIR’s legal arm gets involved to bully administrators into submission, parents need a counter-force. Retired lawyers and legal professionals: this is your moment to step up. Volunteer your time and expertise to help families fight back. Draft letters, file complaints, attend hearings, and provide pro-bono support to parents facing down the Brotherhood’s well-funded legal machine.

This is no longer about one principal in Wylie ISD. The Muslim Brotherhood’s MSA invasion of America’s public schools is succeeding only because too many educators, administrators, and school board members are actively siding with it — or cowardly looking the other way while conservative students are silenced, harassed, and punished for daring to push back.

Every teacher, principal, counselor, or administrator who allows MSA booths, “WhyIslam” dawah tables, hijab days, halal mandates, Islamic prayer rooms, or CAIR “Islamophobia” training in our schools is actively promoting a foreign ideological infiltration, and at the expense of Christian and patriotic values.

This is a zero-sum game. Where Islam gains, every other system of human culture and belief loses. There is no ‘multiculturalism’ in Islam.

Everyone who tears down Republican Student Club posters while green-lighting Black Student Association booths promoting gender mutilation, or who gives Muslim adults free access to teacher lounges while stonewalling conservative parents, is crushing the next generation of American patriots.

They must be removed.

Marco Hunter-Lopez, the courageous Wylie ISD student who exposed this infiltration, delivered a powerful message to his peers: “Get involved with other people who have the same values as you, because when you do that, you become unstoppable. You can overcome barriers by growing connections with others.” Last year’s events motivated him to connect with like-minded students and launch the Republican Student Club despite fierce administrative resistance.

Now it’s time for all of us to stand with Marco and Leland Saunders — the brave next generation already on the front lines. Spread this message aggressively. Share the videos, share this interview, and wake up Texans and Americans to the coordinated Islamization underway through the MSA, ICNA, WhyIslam, CAIR, and their allies.

School boards nationwide must immediately launch full investigations into every MSA chapter, every “WhyIslam” or ICNA event, every teacher caught praying to Allah on taxpayer time, and every administrator who enforced double standards against conservative students. Principals like Tiffany Doolan — who wear hijabs for photo-ops, protect MSA operations, and treat young conservatives like Marco Hunter-Lopez as the enemy — must be fired, not protected.

Every single MSA chapter must be removed from Texas public schools and from every public school across America.

Contact the Wylie ISD school board immediately and demand the resignation or firing of Principal Tiffany Doolan. She has shown documented hostility toward Marco Hunter-Lopez and the Republican Student Club, open favoritism toward the MSA and World Hijab Day events, and a complete failure of leadership as Islamization spreads on her watch.

Demand full investigations into all MSA activities, WhyIslam and ICNA dawah operations, halal mandates in school cafeterias, and every form of Islamic infiltration in your district. Flood school board meetings nationwide with the same demands.

This is not “diversity.” This is ideological capture and focused, well-organized destruction of American values. And the educators enabling it are betraying their duty, their students, and their country.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s civilization jihad is targeting your children in broad daylight. Marco Hunter-Lopez and Leland Saunders represent the resistance. Americans must stand with them now — before these parallel Islamic systems become permanent fixtures in our public schools.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s long war on our children ends when we end it.

Remove the MSA.

Fire the collaborators.

Protect conservative students.

Reclaim our schools or surrender the future.

Contact your school board today. Demand investigations. Demand firings. Demand America first in America’s classrooms.

The next generation is already fighting. The question is: will we finally stand with them?

Take Action Now – Contact InformationWylie ISD Leadership (Ground Zero – Demand Accountability Today)

Dr. Kim Spicer – Superintendent

Wylie ISD School Board Members

Email the entire Board at once: board@wylieisd.net (Or contact them individually below)

Bill Howard – Board President, Place 3

Kylie Reising – Board Vice President, Place 7

Virdie Montgomery – Board Secretary, Place 5

Jacob Day, Ph.D. – Board Member, Place 6

Stacie Smith – Board Member, Place 1

Suzi Kennon

Board Member, Place 4

Suzi.Kennon@wylieisd.net

Mike Williams – Board Member, Place 2

Wylie East High School Principal

Attend School Board Meetings

School Board Meeting Location: Educational Service Center, 951 S. Ballard Ave., Wylie, TX 75098

Meetings are typically held on the third Monday of each month at 6:00 PM. Check the latest schedule at www.wylieisd.net/our-district/school-board.

For Parents in Any District Nationwide

Email your local school board and superintendent using the same template: demand removal of every MSA chapter, full investigations into “WhyIslam”/ICNA events, halal mandates, prayer accommodations, and an end to double standards against conservative students. Attend the next school board meeting and speak during public comment. Document everything and file formal grievances per your district’s policy.

Parents, this is your moment.

Flood these inboxes. Show up at the meetings. Demand that the MSA be removed and that the collaborators be held accountable. The future of our schools depends on it.

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