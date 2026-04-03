Take back your power, reclaim your communities, and ensure that American law, not foreign Sharia doctrines, governs every corner of this nation. The future of the country depends on patriots who refuse to remain silent.

By Renee Nal

Civic participation stands as the bedrock of American self-government. Sadly, oftentimes Americans vote, but do little more. In the meantime, subversive, well-funded groups often write the legislation that affects everyone!

Take your power back! Everyday citizens hold the power to reclaim their schools, courts, neighborhoods, and borders from the threat of incremental Islamic infiltration.

Grassroots organizations across the country are now called to action. By studying the comprehensive legislative package detailed below, local activists can transform these ideas into concrete bills, ordinances, and resolutions tailored to their own communities.

A Practical Roadmap

This is a practical roadmap for patriots who refuse to surrender their towns to foreign ideologies that contradict the Constitution. History proves that when informed citizens organize, draft legislation and hold leaders accountable, real protections take root first at the local level before spreading statewide and nationally.

The following model legislation provides a complete framework designed to thwart terror-tied groups from achieving power locally. Activists should treat it as a starting point. Select one or more suggestions that best address threats in your area, research existing local laws, and collaborate with your activist organization to customize the language into enforceable policy.

Note: the following proposals were written by RAIR, the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Islam expert Robert Spencer and compiled here. These are suggestions only. Use them to spark ideas in your own communities. Keep RAIR posted on your progress!

I. Educational Integrity & Institutional Oversight

Values-Based Standard: Mandate K-12 curriculum emphasizing Western civilization, the history of the Barbary Pirates, and the goal of the “incremental caliphate” (i.e. “gradualism” or “creeping Sharia”).

Foreign Funding Prohibition (K-20): Prohibit all schools (public, private, and universities) from accepting funds from designated Islamic states, hostile regimes, terror sponsors, or any foreign governments.

American-Made Curriculum Act: Mandate that the SBOE only approve “American-made” curriculum with full disclosure of any foreign info-sharing.

Parental Transparency Portal: Notify parents of all foreign contracts/transactions; mandate online review for any foreign-funded materials.

Institutional Accountability: Establish transparency and oversight for teacher training and textbooks in both public and private Islamic schools.

Mosque Curricula Mandate: Require mosques in the U.S. to teach against aspects of Sharia that contradict American laws in a transparent and inspectable fashion.

Anti-Proselytization: Prohibit schools from being used as grounds for proselytizing children.

Ban Foreign Religious Propaganda & Indoctrination in Taxpayer-Funded Institutions: Explicitly ban all foreign-sourced Islamic materials, programs, or propaganda in public schools, universities, prisons, and the military.

Ban Islamic Indoctrination Programs in Prisons and the Military: Prohibit any Islamic doctrinal or ideological training/indoctrination programs in federal/state prisons or U.S. armed forces.

II. Judicial & Constitutional Protections

Political Ideology Declaration: Publicly state that Sharia is a political system contradictory to U.S. law (using the 2026 House Judiciary hearing as precedent).

Judicial Impeachment & Notice: Put judges on notice that ruling in favor of Sharia provisions over U.S. law is grounds for impeachment and removal.

Five-District Prosecution System: Regional courts to bypass local law enforcement that refuses to prosecute due to community pressure.

Anti-Foreign Law Protections: Explicitly bar the enforcement of Sharia/Fiqh in family law, contracts, or property disputes that contravene state policy.

The “Political Ideology” Argument: Legally define certain ideologies as political rather than religious to prevent First Amendment exploitation.

Countering “Lawfare”: Protect critics from groups (e.g., Council on American–Islamic Relations [CAIR]) that use “Islamophobia” labels to intimidate or stifle debate.

Interfaith Transparency Act: Monitor interfaith movements to ensure they are not used to suppress criticism of radicalization.

Ban Islamic Arbitration Courts, Sharia “Tribunals,” and Religious Legal Exceptions: Prohibit all Sharia-based arbitration, tribunals, or any parallel legal systems that create exceptions to U.S. or state law.

Ban Any Treaty, Pact, or Agreement Subordinating U.S. Law to International “Blasphemy” Norms: Explicitly forbid any international agreement that would limit criticism of Islam or impose foreign religious speech restrictions.

Define Protected “Religion” for Public Privileges: Require any belief system seeking tax breaks, public funding, school/work accommodations, or other government privileges to publicly affirm: full equality under law (no discrimination by gender, religion, or apostasy); no violence, threats, or coercion to enforce belief or prevent leaving; no “religious rights” to polygamy, Female genital mutilation (FGM), slavery, or child marriage; strong child protections plus absolute right to leave the faith; and American civil law as supreme (no competing legal codes). Private personal faith remains fully protected.

III. Criminal Penalties & Law Enforcement

The Sharia Violation Penalty: Establishes that violating U.S. law in favor of Sharia carries criminal penalties for citizens and mandatory deportation for non-citizens.

Enforcement Mandate (The “Wahhaj” Provision): Enforce existing laws on Polygamy and FGM strictly; use these as early-intervention tools to stop radicalization before it leads to violence.

Marriage Exploitation Act: Criminalize “marriage-like arrangements” involving minors or bigamy; enhance penalties for leaders conducting these ceremonies.

Consanguinity Restrictions: Prohibit state recognition of out-of-state cousin marriages and mandate genetic counseling.

State Fund Integrity Audits: Annual audits of all government grants to religious organizations to prevent money laundering for extremist activities.

Sharia-Compliance Financial Oversight: Conduct “Terrorism Financing” audits on banks offering Sharia-compliant products.

Ban the Muslim Brotherhood: Designate the Muslim Brotherhood (and all its affiliates/front groups) as a foreign terrorist organization and ban its operations in the U.S.

Ban Sharia Coverings in Public Settings: Prohibit face-covering garments (niqab, burqa) in government buildings, schools, airports, courts, and other public security-sensitive venues for identification and safety reasons.

Ban Halal Certification Mandates or Preferences in Public Institutions: Prohibit government-mandated or taxpayer-subsidized Halal requirements in schools, prisons, military, or public contracts unless competitively neutral.

Enforce FARA, INA §212(a)(3)(B), Title 18 §2339B, and Anti-Money-Laundering Laws: Mandate aggressive enforcement of Foreign Agents Registration Act against Islamic/Marxist fronts; bar entry for anyone praising/aiding terrorism; criminalize material support for terror networks; and target Sharia finance networks for money laundering.

Ban Islamic-Linked NGOs from Receiving U.S. Taxpayer Funds: Prohibit any NGO with ties to Islamic regimes, terror financiers, or supremacist ideology from receiving federal or state grants.

IV. Land Use & Infrastructure Security

No Foreign/Untraceable Funding: Ban all untraceable or foreign-sourced funding for land and religious projects.

Critical Infrastructure Ban: Bar foreign adversaries and affiliated groups from purchasing land near power, water, or data centers.

Anti-Enclave Zoning: Establish standards for large developments to prevent the creation of de facto religious communities (EPIC City model).

Mosque Project Scrutiny: Mandate investigations for all new mosque projects to determine foreign government involvement.

Property Tax Oversight: Review tax-exempt status for organizations receiving significant foreign funding.

Local Ordinance Control: Use street naming and noise ordinances (targeting calls to prayer) to maintain local cultural integrity.

Ban Foreign Funding of U.S. Mosques and Religious Centers: Explicitly prohibit any foreign government, regime, or Islamic entity from funding, owning, or controlling mosques, Islamic centers, or religious facilities.

Ban Foreign Governments from Buying American Land, Property, or Infrastructure: Total prohibition on land/property/infrastructure purchases by foreign governments, especially those linked to Islamic or hostile states.

V. Immigration & Sovereignty

Halt on Muslim Immigration: Implement a total halt on immigration from Islamic nations, treating it as a political test rather than a religious one (similar to Cold War-era Communist restrictions).

Sharia Incompatibility Vetting: Establish that adherence to Sharia over the U.S. Constitution is grounds for visa denial or immediate deportation.

Anti-Refugee Policy: Prohibit migration from countries promoting Sharia or those that are anti-Christian, anti-Jewish, or anti-Hindu.

Vetting Transparency: Mandate full public disclosure of the vetting processes for migrants from high-risk regions.

Sanctuary City Penalties: Withhold state funds from cities refusing to track individuals from hostile ideological regions.

Ban Islamic Immigration: Codify a moratorium on immigration from Islamic nations until Sharia-supremacist ideology is demonstrably rejected by applicants.

Ban Visas for Foreign-Trained Imams and Islamic Clerics: Prohibit entry visas for any foreign-trained Islamic religious leaders or clerics.

Ban Dual Citizenship for Nationals of Hostile or Terrorist-Linked States: Revoke or prohibit dual citizenship for individuals from countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism or hostile to the U.S.

VI. Civic & Economic Action

Reciprocity in Accommodation: No special religious accommodations are permitted unless the host country of that ideology allows equal protections for other faiths.

Consumer Action & Boycotts: Promote and protect the rights of citizens to boycott companies that comply with radical Islamic demands or special Sharia-compliant practices.

Anti-BDS Expansion: Expand laws to include entities that comply with foreign religious boycotts against American allies.

Ban Foreign Political Influence in American Nonprofits and Media: Prohibit undisclosed foreign funding or control of U.S. nonprofits, media outlets, or digital platforms spreading jihadist or anti-American propaganda.

Ban Undeclared Foreign Lobbying and Political Operations: Strengthen and enforce FARA-style disclosure for all foreign influence in nonprofits, media, and political activities.

Ban All “Sister City” Partnerships with Islamic or Authoritarian Regimes: Prohibit any official U.S. city/state partnerships that enable cultural or political exchange with Sharia-promoting regimes.

Ban Foreign Control of Digital Platforms Spreading Jihadist or Anti-American Propaganda: Restrict foreign (especially Islamic-state-linked) ownership or algorithmic control of platforms operating in the U.S.

Ban “Interfaith” Fronts Used to Launder Islamic Influence: Require strict transparency and prohibit tax-exempt status for interfaith organizations advancing supremacist ideologies under the guise of dialogue.

The battle against incremental Islamic infiltration will not be won in Washington alone. It will be won in your city council chambers, your school board meetings, and your state legislatures when determined American citizens stand up and act.

These model proposals give you the tools. Now is the time to organize, draft the legislation, approach your elected officials, and demand they sponsor and pass these protections. Your town, your children, and your constitutional republic are worth fighting for.

Take back your power, reclaim your communities, and ensure that American law, not foreign Sharia doctrines, governs every corner of this nation. The future of the country depends on patriots who refuse to remain silent.

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