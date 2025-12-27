TAMPA’S ISLAMIZATION PIPELINE: How a Muslim Brotherhood–Linked School Network is Building a Parallel Islamic Infrastructure in Florida (Video)
Tampa is being engineered into a taxpayer-subsidized parallel Islamic enclave, anchored by schools, mosques, and leaders who openly reject assimilation.
Tampa, Florida, is no longer being marketed simply as a warm, affordable American city. In Arabic-language promotional videos circulated to Muslim audiences both abroad and inside the United States, Tampa is openly described as an “Arab village,” a future “capital of the Muslim community in America,” and an ideal destination for Islamic settlement.