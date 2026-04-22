Texas Muslim Democrat Rep. Bhojani’s slick interfaith video claims Sharia is just a harmless personal moral code of family and faith while branding Texans’ concerns as “fear and bigotry” — but it is textbook taqiyya concealing its true nature as a political system of jihad, dhimmi subjugation, zakat-funded holy war, and gradual Islamic dominance.

By Vlad Tepes

In a slickly produced video, Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani, a Pakistani-born Muslim Democrat, teams up with a Christian interfaith leader and the only Jewish member of the Texas House to reassure Texans that concerns about Sharia law are nothing but “fear” and “bigotry.”

Bhojani opens with a classic piece of sophistry: “In Arabic, Sharia literally means ‘the path’… It’s the values we hold dear in Texas — family, faith, and taking care of your neighbor.”

This is deliberately misleading. Sharia is not just a personal moral code. In Islam, Sharia is Islam. There is no separation between religion and law as there is in Christianity or Judaism. While a Catholic can ignore Canon Law or a Jew can ignore Halacha without ceasing to be considered Catholic or Jewish, in mainstream Islamic theology, rejecting Sharia means rejecting Islam itself, and the penalty for apostasy in all major schools of Islamic law is death.

The Gradual Imposition

Bhojani claims Sharia is purely personal and has no effect on non-Muslims. History and current reality tell a different story. The process is almost always incremental:

Muslims request accommodations (no pork, halal food, prayer rooms). Accommodations become demands. Non-Muslims are gradually pressured to conform so as not to “discriminate” or “offend.” What begins as an exception slowly becomes the new rule.

We are already seeing this in schools across the West — first halal options, then pressure for all food to be halal, then complaints when non-Muslim children bring non-halal lunches. The same pattern repeats with gender segregation, dress codes, and public behavior during Ramadan.

Charity That Isn’t Charity

Bhojani and his Christian supporter, Peter H. Harris, President of the DFW Alliance for Religious Freedom and Human Dignity, speak warmly about Sharia’s command to “give to those in need” and “help your neighbor.”

What they omit is that under classical Islamic law (agreed upon by all five major schools, Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, Hanbali, and Ja’fari), Zakat (Islamic charity) is reserved almost exclusively for Muslims. Non-Muslims (kuffar) are generally excluded. Even worse, one of the official categories for Zakat is “fi sabilillah”- “in the cause of Allah,” which classical scholars explicitly include funding jihad and spreading Islam.

This is not “love thy neighbor” as understood in Christianity or Judaism. It is demographic and ideological warfare by other means.

The Punishments Behind the “Personal Choices”:

When Bhojani says “dressing modestly is not a threat,” he glosses over a critical reality: In countries where Sharia is fully or partially enforced (Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, etc.), women who refuse Islamic dress codes face arrest, beating, imprisonment, or worse. Rejecting Sharia is apostasy, which is punishable by death according to every major school of Islamic jurisprudence.

Islamic dress is not merely “modest clothing.” It is a uniform that signals submission to Islamic supremacy and separation from non-Muslims.

The Interfaith Enablers

Harris, claims Sharia is “not a political system” and “not a legal takeover.”

Classical Islamic law says the exact opposite. According to the authoritative manual Reliance of the Traveller (o9.0), “Jihad means to war against non-Muslims… to establish the religion.” It is a communal obligation on Muslims. The caliph must make war on Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians “until they become Muslim or pay the non-Muslim poll tax [jizya]… and are humbled” (Quran 9:29, o9.7). Far from a personal moral code, Sharia is a blueprint for political dominance.

The real-world results of this doctrine are plain to see when one compares any Muslim-majority country with any historically Christian one. The differences in freedom, women’s rights, treatment of minorities, and rule of law are night-and-day and remarkably consistent.

The Jewish representative, Democrat John Rosenthal, invokes Jewish persecution to argue for solidarity with Muslims. What he fails to mention is that for centuries, much of the persecution of Jews in the Middle East and North Africa came under Islamic rule, dhimmi status, jizya tax, pogroms, and forced conversions. Not to mention genocides of the Jewish tribes, such as the Banu Qurayza in what is now Saudi Arabia, under direct orders of Mohammad himself. Under Sharia’s dhimmi rules for non-Muslims living in an Islamic state (o11.0–11), Jews and Christians must pay the jizya tax, dress differently, walk on the side of the street when Muslims pass, refrain from building new churches or ringing bells, and accept public humiliation — all designed to make them “feel themselves subdued” so they eventually accept Islam. A 2025 video by British Islamic scholar Abu Waleed, which went viral after being re-tweeted by Elon Musk, openly admitted this degrading treatment is intentional.

The Bottom Line:

Salman Bhojani’s video is a textbook example of taqiyya, the doctrinally permitted deception explicitly allowed in Sharia. Reliance of the Traveller (r8.2) states that lying is lawful (and sometimes obligatory) “when any of these aims [war, settling disagreements, or achieving a praiseworthy goal] can only be attained through lying.” The video uses soft language, emotional appeals, and carefully crafted omissions designed to lull non-Muslims into complacency while Sharia norms slowly advance.

Sharia is not “just like” Jewish Halacha or Christian Canon Law. It is a comprehensive legal, political, and social system that claims authority over every aspect of life and ultimately seeks dominance over non-Muslims.Texans have every right to be concerned.

Even a responsibility to be concerned.

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