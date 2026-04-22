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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1h

Harris thinks his "gracious accommodation" of these Muzzies will keep him Alive when the blades of Jihad come out, he and his family will be among the first to die. It will be too ate.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1h

And you, John Rosenthal, have a very special calling on your life there in Texas, that is so be a sacrificial goat for Muslims to harvest YOUR blood to send them to their heaven. That's rich as a Jew whose Messiah is the son of the living God, shed HIS blood to keep you headed toward the Kingdom of the Heavens if you repent. Your position as Texas State Rep puts you uniquely in Muzzie crosshairs. Good luck.

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