Ted Cruz Hammers Trump’s Kuwait Ambassador Amer Ghalib Over Muslim Brotherhood Remarks
Sen. Ted Cruz announced after a heated Foreign Relations Committee hearing that he will oppose Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Kuwait, Amer Ghalib, citing his record of radical positions.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is not making any bones about how he feels concerning President Trump’s pick for ambassador to Kuwait. After a heated nomination hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, where Amer Ghalib was grilled over his history of antisemitic stances, Cruz bluntly stated he would not support him for the position.