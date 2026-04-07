Tennessee’s new proposed religious liberty bills are a ticking time bomb for the acceleration of the Islamization of public schools, creating a loophole to exploit these bills for the exact opposite of their intended purpose.

Tennessee lawmakers are walking into the same Islamic trap that RAIR Foundation warned about in Mississippi, where a so-called “Open to Religion Act” was gearing up to hand public schools straight to CAIR and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) on a silver platter.

Under the banner of “protecting religious liberty,” two new Tennessee bills – HB1491 and SB1041 – will do the same thing: force open the doors of every public school to aggressive Dawah, prayer rooms, Imams, and the full Muslim Brotherhood network.

Even the American Muslim Advisory Council (AMAC) – the very group founded to kill Tennessee’s anti-Sharia legislation – is not opposed to these bills. In their own February 27, 2026, legislative update, AMAC took a neutral stance while openly admitting the bills will “open the door” to Islam in public schools.

HB1491, the “Protecting Religious Liberty and Expression in Public Schools Act,” requires public schools to teach the Bible as literature, the history of Israel, the moral teachings of the Old and New Testaments, the life of Jesus, and the Bible’s influence on Western civilization. It also mandates a daily period for “prayer and reading of the Bible or religious texts.” But AMAC’s own words expose the Trojan horse:

“Although this bill calls for Bible instruction for students, it may open the door for school sanctioned prayer spaces for Muslim students.”

This is precisely how the Islamization of public schools always begins. “Voluntary” prayer time and “religious texts” sound harmless until CAIR, AMAC, and MSA flood the system with demands for prayer mats, foot-washing stations, halal food, dedicated Jummah rooms, and Qur’an distribution.

RAIR Foundation has been documenting how the MSA – the Muslim Brotherhood’s youth recruitment arm – is systematically turning public schools into Dawah recruitment centers. In Texas alone, taxpayer-funded buses have carried students to Islamic Dawah hubs like the IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico, where kids are subjected to prayers and glorification of Islamic conquest.

Even worse, a student in Plano ISD secretly filmed a hijab-wearing Muslim teacher openly praying to Allah during instructional time, using a pre-calculus class for Islamic ritual while taxpayers footed the bill. It is active, public religious observance pushed on captive children while Christianity would never be tolerated in the same way.

In Wylie, Texas, the MSA invited the Islamic outreach group “Why Islam?” to hand out Qur’ans, Sharia pamphlets, and hijabs to students during lunch without proper oversight.

In Morgantown High School, West Virginia, CAIR and MSA bullied the district into creating a dedicated Jummah prayer room as part of their Dawah conversion strategy.

SB1041 opens the door for Islam in public schools even more. This bill authorizes local school boards and public charter schools to employ or accept as volunteers “school chaplains” to provide support, services, and programs for students, staff, and parents. Once again, AMAC openly admits the danger:

“There is discussion of whether this bill will open the door for other religious clerics, including Imams, to be able to provide such support services for students as well.”

Imams are not neutral counselors – many are steeped in the same supremacist ideology that drives CAIR, AMAC, and the MSA. Allowing them into Tennessee schools means Dawah sessions disguised as “emotional support,” pressure on non-Muslim kids to accommodate Islamic practices, and the slow normalization of Sharia values among captive children.

AMAC’s neutrality on these bills is no accident. The group was literally founded in 2012 to gut Tennessee’s anti-Sharia bill after it tried to criminalize acts of devotion tied to Islamic law. Since then, AMAC has run a full-scale “School Advocacy Hub” that hands Muslim students template letters demanding prayer accommodations, religious exemptions for Ramadan and Eid, and tools to purge “Islamophobic” curriculum from classrooms – all while linking directly to CAIR resources and pushing “faith-based bullying” surveys to pressure schools into more pro-Islamic policies.

RAIR Foundation has previously exposed AMAC’s Muslim Brotherhood ties, its partnerships with CAIR and ICNA, and its aggressive lobbying at the Tennessee Capitol to protect mosques, demand halal mandates, and build Sharia-compliant parallel societies inside the state.

Supporters of these bills, including Rep. Gino Bulso, insist they will finally reverse decades of anti-Christian bias in public schools by restoring Bible instruction and voluntary prayer. This belief is dangerously misguided. The highly organized and politically aggressive Islamic movement – with groups like CAIR, MSA, and AMAC ready to pounce – will dominate these “neutral” religious liberty policies and force Islamic accommodations across Tennessee schools.

The real anti-Christian bias in public schools stems in large part from the radicalization of major teacher unions such as the NEA and AFT, which are riddled with Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). These same radicalized unions actively partner with student activist groups and Islamic networks to seize control of K-12 curriculum and radicalize children from the earliest grades.

In Texas alone, Texas AFT, the national AFT, and Texas State Teachers Association work hand-in-hand with outfits like Texas Rising Action, Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT), CAIR-Texas, and Emgage to flood school board hearings, rewrite social studies standards, and insert identity politics, anti-ICE propaganda, transgender ideology, and pro-Islamic narratives.

Many of these union activists were themselves indoctrinated in radical college education programs that have been flooded with foreign cash. Even the youngest students – including those still in elementary school – are being bombarded daily with radical ideologies pushed by indoctrinated staff and union activists.

A feel-good “religious liberty” law like HB1491 or SB1041 will do nothing to address the core issues destroying public education: communist-supporting teachers unions hell-bent on ideological indoctrination and the torrent of foreign money – especially from Qatar and other adversarial regimes – pouring into our universities and trickling down into K-12 curricula. The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) has documented that Qatar has funneled roughly $20 billion into American schools and universities as part of a coordinated Muslim Brotherhood strategy to embed Islamic ideologies in U.S. education. ISGAP further exposed Qatar Foundation International’s secretive role in shaping anti-Israel K-12 curricula used by over one million American students nationwide.

Texas and Florida – two of the strongest red states – already prove the consequences of these “religious liberty” experiments in public schools. Both states passed chaplain programs (Texas SB 763 and Florida HB 931), prayer periods (Texas SB 11 and Florida HB 529), and broad religious expression laws sold as pro-Christian fixes; but these bills have done little to change anti-christian bias. These religious liberty laws have done nothing to rid Texas or Florida of the red-green alliance flooding their schools with Marxist and Islamic indoctrination.

As a direct result, both states were forced to take further action: Texas Governor Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and filed a lawsuit to ban them from operating in the state, while Florida Governor DeSantis issued an identical executive order cutting off all state contracts, funding, and benefits to CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Both states also enacted bans on foreign adversary funding in public universities to try to choke off the pipeline: Texas with SB 1741 prohibiting gifts from Qatar, China, and other hostile regimes, and Florida with sweeping SB 846 restrictions on grants, partnerships, and agreements that now require universities to cut ties and undergo audits.

Without first dismantling these strong, well-funded Islamic-communist networks, religious liberty laws in public schools will only create another wide-open entryway for the red-green alliance to radicalize the next generation of American youth.

Tennessee parents and citizens must kill HB1491 and SB1041 immediately. Contact your legislators today and demand these ticking time bombs be stopped before another generation of Tennessee children is subjected to the same Islamic takeover RAIR Foundation is exposing right now in Texas schools – from MSA Dawah buses to Muslim teachers praying openly during class. The future of our schools depends on it.

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