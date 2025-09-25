Tulsa, Oklahoma – September 24, 2025 — The Department of Justice has unsealed charges against Andrew Scott Hastings, 25, a former U.S. Army National Guard soldier who allegedly attempted to provide 3-D printed weapons and machine gun parts to al-Qa’ida. The arrest is being hailed by federal authorities as a major counterterrorism success — but it also raises urgent and troubling questions about the growing infiltration of radical Islamic ideology within the U.S. military itself.

A Soldier Turned Traitor

Court documents reveal that Hastings was not a fringe outsider, but a soldier who held a security clearance

while serving as an aircraft powertrain repairer in the National Guard. Despite the trust placed in him, Hastings was allegedly plotting to arm one of the most infamous Islamic terrorist groups in the world.

Investigators say Hastings mailed over 100 machine gun conversion switches, handgun components, and 3-D printed firearm parts to an individual he believed was an al-Qa’ida contact. That “contact” was in fact an undercover federal agent. Hastings also provided 500+ pages of notes and U.S. Army manuals on weapons manufacturing and tactics.

Far from idle talk, Hastings reportedly fantasized about creating a nuclear weapon, encouraged jihadist-style physical training and cyber warfare preparation, and praised Hamas’s use of tunnels to shield their soldiers in Gaza.

Radicalized While in Uniform

Hastings’ path to terrorism reportedly began long before his arrest. As early as June 2024, the FBI identified him in online groups discussing violent jihad against U.S. civilians. He allegedly told others to prepare for war against America, and even failed to report overseas travel during his Guard service — a serious breach of military protocol.

According to authorities, Hastings actively sought to align himself with the global jihad movement. He saw himself not as a rogue criminal, but as a soldier of Islam fighting against his own country.

The Islamic Threat Inside the Ranks

This case is not an isolated aberration. It is a warning sign of how deep the Islamic terror threat has penetrated American institutions — including our armed forces. The U.S. military, designed to defend the homeland, has now seen one of its own allegedly conspiring to arm America’s most sworn enemies.

The implications are staggering:

If one soldier with a clearance can secretly funnel weapons to terrorists, how many more are out there?

If federal agents had not intervened, how many Americans might have been killed by Hastings’ weapons in future jihadist attacks?

Why was a soldier openly dabbling in violent Islamic rhetoric and foreign travel not flagged and discharged sooner?

A National Security Blind Spot

The arrest comes at a time when Washington agencies continue to downplay the Islamic terror threat, still shifting focus to vague categories like “domestic extremism.” But the Hastings case proves that the most dangerous “domestic extremists” are inspired by Islam, the same ideology that fueled 9/11, ISIS beheadings, and Hamas massacres.

This incident is more than a criminal case — it is another red flag. It demonstrates that jihad is not only being imported through immigration, refugee resettlement, and foreign networks. It is being incubated from within, even among those sworn to defend America.

This indoctrination is not accidental — it is rooted in Islam’s own texts, reinforced daily in mosques, preached by imams across America, and amplified online, yet it remains an issue that most political leaders refuse to confront.

This is not an isolated incident. Just a few months earlier, in May 2025, federal authorities arrested Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a 19-year-old former Michigan Army National Guardsman, for allegedly plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at the U.S. Army’s TACOM facility near Detroit.

Said reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, conducted drone surveillance of the base, provided undercover agents with armor-piercing ammunition and Molotov cocktail training, and instructed them on how to maximize casualties. Like Hastings, Said once wore the uniform of the United States military, yet chose to serve the cause of jihad instead. These back-to-back cases highlight a deeply alarming trend: the ideology of Islam is not only infiltrating our communities, but breaching the ranks of America’s armed forces.

Federal Response and the Bigger Picture

Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, praised the FBI partnership that led to Hastings’ arrest, vowing accountability for anyone who supports terrorist organizations. But the deeper problem remains: How many like Hastings are still undetected?

Federal agents have confirmed that Hastings was discharged from the Guard in June 2025, only after months of ongoing investigations. By then, he had already produced weapons, designs, and training guides for jihad.

The FBI, Army Counterintelligence Command, ATF, and Tulsa Police Department continue to investigate. Hastings is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathan Michel, Matthew Cyran, and Christopher Nassar, with support from the DOJ’s Counterterrorism Section.

A Warning America Cannot Ignore

This case should shake the nation. A U.S. soldier, entrusted with security clearance, allegedly chose allegiance to Islamic jihad over loyalty to his country. That fact alone underscores the unrelenting threat of Islam’s political and militant agenda inside America.

The arrest of Andrew Scott Hastings is a victory — but it is also a wake-up call. America’s enemies are not only abroad. They are within our own borders, within our institutions, and — as this case shows — even within our military.

Until this nation confronts the ideological danger of Islam itself, cases like Hastings will not be rare outliers, but recurring red flags.