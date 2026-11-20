CAIR in Texas is taking a victory lap, celebrating Democratic Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa’s vow to rescind its terror designation. The Islamic organization crowed over the development, obscenely invoking the Constitution while taking jabs at Republicans in the state who attempted to stop the Jihadists. Texas’ new governor has bowed to Islam.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is taking a victory lap in Texas, celebrating Democratic Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa’s vow to scrap the Islamic organization’s terror designation. She’s moving to do so despite the Islamic group’s documented connections to Hamas-support networks and the Muslim Brotherhood. She wants it nixed less than two weeks after a federal judge allowed Florida’s designation of the group to take effect.

CAIR Takes a Victory Lap in Texas

CAIR and its Texas chapter issued a statement crowing over Hinojosa’s promised reversal, according to the Post Millennial.

“We welcome Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa’s plan to restore the rule of law in Texas by rescinding this baseless, unconstitutional order targeting our civil rights organization. We encourage all incoming leaders of Texas to end the various attacks that Ken Paxton and other officials launched against the Texas Muslim community, including mosques, private schools, student groups, and even a funeral home,” CAIR gushed.

“Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Bo French, and Mayes Middleton staked their political campaigns on shredding the First Amendment to target Texas Muslims, but the people of Texas rejected this un-American bigotry. Anti-Muslim hate is no longer an effective political weapon in Texas, and it must no longer have any place in state governance,” the Islamic supremacist group proclaimed.

Hinojosa Takes a Knee to CAIR as Florida Stands Strong

“We have to use public safety measures for public safety,” Hinojosa stated during an interview with The Washington Post.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made the designation against CAIR in November 2025, which classified CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under Texas law. It barred the groups from acquiring Texas land and authorized legal action to shut them down.

CAIR has suspended operations in Florida after 20 years there due to Governor Ron DeSantis designating it as a terrorist organization. They fled the state, are no longer accepting donations from people living or located in the state, and are warning Florida residents against joining its mailing lists or otherwise engaging with the organization as legal action looms. Florida will not back down as Texas did – it remained under Republican control as Texas unthinkably fell to the communists during the midterms.

In a November 4 order, US District Judge Allen Winsor refused to block domestic terrorist designations approved by DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet under a new state law. Those designations took effect November 5.

Islamic Terrorist Ties

CAIR has documented ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

From the Post Millennial:

An October report from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism cited federal records placing future CAIR co-founders Nihad Awad and Omar Ahmad at a 1993 meeting of the Palestine Committee, a Muslim Brotherhood structure created to support Hamas. A 1994 committee agenda subsequently listed CAIR among its working organizations. Federal prosecutors named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing prosecution. The foundation and five leaders were convicted in November 2008. According to the Justice Department, they provided approximately $12.4 million to Hamas through a network operating behind the appearance of charitable relief. Ghassan Elashi, a founding member of CAIR’s Texas chapter, was among the Holy Land Foundation defendants. He received a 65-year sentence in 2009. Former CAIR employee Randall “Ismail” Royer was separately sentenced to 20 years in 2004 after pleading guilty to firearms and explosives offenses. The Justice Department said he admitted to helping others gain admission to a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training camp in Pakistan. A 2013 Justice Department inspector general report documented the FBI’s decision to sharply restrict non-investigative outreach with CAIR beginning in 2008, citing evidence from the Holy Land Foundation case linking national CAIR leaders to Hamas. The restrictions preserved contacts concerning criminal investigations and civil rights complaints.

CAIR’s leadership has made many public statements that connect it to terrorism as well.

Awad said he was “happy to see people breaking the siege” while discussing the October 7 massacre in Israel during a speech in November 2023. He denied that Israel had a right to self-defense as an occupying power.

CAIR San Francisco Bay Area Executive Director Zahra Billoo also described the butchery on October 7 as “decolonization” and later referred to slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “martyr.” The state of California has awarded CAIR’s state chapter at least $41 million over five years, despite statements such as these.

Awad has given tribute to Abdul-Majid al-Zindani, whom US authorities designated an al-Qaeda recruiter and fundraiser, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Paxton Drops CAIR Lawsuit

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a separate state lawsuit seeking to prohibit CAIR from operating in Texas with no explanation, according to the Texas Tribune. CAIR asserts that its federal lawsuit challenging Abbott’s designation remains ongoing.

CAIR Action Executive Director Basim Elkarra welcomed the announcement and the dismissal of Paxton’s lawsuit.

“Both affirm that the Constitution protects every American’s right to organize, advocate, and vote, whatever their faith,” Elkarra said, referring to the dropped lawsuit and Hinojosa’s vow to rescind CAIR’s terror designation.

This is Hinojosa’s way of paying CAIR back for helping her get elected. No one had heard of her until the election, and somehow she magically managed to win and will become governor of the state, effectively turning Texas blue.

Communists such as Hinojosa will literally sell their souls for power, and she is a willing foot soldier and useful idiot for CAIR Jihadists. Texans flinched when they should have fought.

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