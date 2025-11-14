After being ‘halted’ in name only, the Islamic-centered EPIC City has quietly resurfaced as ‘The Meadows,’ proving that while Texas leaders stalled, the developers advanced — and now the fight to protect North Texas communities has fallen squarely on the shoulders of the citizens themselves.

A highly controversial proposed Islamic-focused development in North Texas—formerly known as EPIC City—is once again moving forward under a new name, “The Meadow,” according to county officials and engineering documents obtained by RAIR Foundation USA.

The 400-acre project, backed by the shadowy Community Capital Partners (CCP) and the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), is planned for unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, just north of the city of Josephine, Texas. Despite Governor Greg Abbott’s earlier claim that the project had been “halted,” developers now appear poised to submit their plans to the county and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for review.

County Judge Chris Hill confirmed that, although no plat has yet been filed, “CCP has filed or soon intends to file” an application to create a municipal utility district—a step that would grant the project infrastructure and taxing authority. Hill emphasized that the switch to the name ‘The Meadows’ wasn’t accidental; it appeared on planning documents from Westwood Professional Services, a national engineering firm with operations in Plano.

CCP embattled President Imran Chaudhary insists the rebrand was meant to reduce “public confusion” about whether the project would become a self-governing city. Yet residents across Collin County see something different: a calculated effort to escape scrutiny.

Marketed as an Islamic enclave promising “a way of life,” EPIC City quickly drew national scrutiny and state investigations—both for its exclusive investor-based sales model and for its connection to Imam Yasir Qadhi and the East Plano Islamic Center. Buyers were told they had to purchase “shares” as “accredited investors.”

The backlash led to House Bill 4211, signed by Governor Abbott in June, which outlawed EPIC’s ownership structure and removed Texas’s religious exemptions for large-scale developments.

However, HB 4211 didn’t stop the project – it only forced a rebrand. In practice, the law appears to have functioned more as a political statement than a meaningful barrier, as nothing in HB 4211 prevented the developers from moving forward under a new name.

The Josephine Meeting: Citizens Step In Where Leaders Have Failed

With state leaders doing little to stop the project and county officials constrained by procedure, Texans took matters into their own hands.

At a packed Josephine City Council meeting, residents from across Collin County—Plano, McKinney, Allen, Wylie, and beyond—showed up to speak out against the rebranded EPIC City / The Meadows project.

One by one, they stepped to the microphone—veterans, parents, business owners, and refugees from Islamic regimes—all urging their local officials to protect their communities.

Ron Dubner warned of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Explanatory Memorandum, a documented plan “to destroy Western civilization from within.”

Jessica Hulsey echoed the plea for vigilance: “Do your research. Be prudent and wise as a city council so you can advocate for your area.”

Paula Cheek highlighted public health dangers from unregulated religious slaughter practices and urged Josephine to adopt zoning and sanitation ordinances to protect residents.

Retired Army Officer Mike Madden reminded officials that leadership requires action: “You act first. Don’t wait for the other guy to act. Get ahead of the decision cycle.”

An Armenian-American resident shared his family’s survival of the Armenian Genocide under the Ottoman Empire, warning that “once Islam becomes the uppermost, it ravages a culture from within.”

A resident warned that the development would increase water usage—and therefore costs—while also causing significant road damage and adding to the burden on police services. She concluded by cautioning that, in her view, many moving in from the Islamic community “are not our friends,” regardless of how they may present themselves before gaining influence.

Several speakers focused on the civic impact of a development this large, warning that it would strain essential services—including police, fire, water, sewage, roads, and other infrastructure required to absorb a sudden population surge..

The crowd responded with standing ovations and chants of support—proof that ordinary Texans are awake, engaged, and refusing to be ignored.

What Comes Next

Once again, state leadership appears stalled, and the project continues advancing despite widespread public outcry and intense scrutiny over its scale, structure, and religious framing.

As of now, Community Capital Partners is expected to submit both its TCEQ application and its plat for formal review. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has publicly alleged securities violations tied to the development, yet no prosecutorial action has been announced.

Despite the symbolic weight of HB 4211 — and the public assurances that it would neutralize the project, developers appear to be proceeding at full speed under the softer rebranded label, “The Meadow.”

For residents in Josephine and across Collin County, the situation has become unmistakably clear: the controversy surrounding this development is far from resolved, and local communities remain on the front lines of determining what happens next.

“When the public shows up, communities stand stronger.” Residents continue to remind elected officials that public accountability is not optional, and that major land-use decisions carry long-term consequences.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue monitoring developments as this story unfolds.

Share