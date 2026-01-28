A radical Marxist–Islamic activist coalition is mobilizing at Dallas City Hall on Jan. 29 to pressure local government into driving ICE out of North Texas while demonizing law enforcement as “killer cops”—a coordinated intimidation campaign disguised as “community action.”

A growing coalition of Islamic-linked activist networks, Marxist organizations, and anti-law enforcement pressure groups, including Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and Shias For Justice, is preparing to converge on Dallas City Hall on January 29 at 7:00 PM, demanding the removal of ICE from North Texas while openly demonizing law enforcement as “killers.”

According to a flyer circulating online, the event is being promoted as an “Emergency Call to Action” with demands including “ICE OUT OF DFW”, “JAIL ALL KILLER COPS,” and “LEGALIZATION FOR ALL.”

This is not “peaceful civic engagement.” This is political intimidation, weaponized propaganda, and the normalization of extremist rhetoric inside Texas.

Event listed on flyer:

📍 Dallas City Hall — 1500 Marilla St

🗓️ January 29

🕖 7:00 PM

Who’s Behind It: The Organizations Promoting the Rally

The flyer showcases a coordinated network of radical groups that consistently align with anti-border enforcement activism, anti-police agitation, and dangerous far-left street mobilization tactics.

1) NAARPR Dallas (National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression)

NAARPR is one of the primary organizers listed and functions as a political street-mobilization apparatus targeting policing, courts, and the incarceration system. Its messaging frames law enforcement as inherently oppressive and promotes “community control” activism designed to erode institutional authority from within.

NAARPR is not a generic “civil rights” group — it has deep, explicit roots in the communist organizing ecosystem, with an older iteration founded in the 1970s tied to Communist Party USA networks, and a newer iteration described as being built/expanded through Freedom Road Socialist Organization / FightBack! infrastructure. In recent activity, NAARPR has operated as a street-mobilization and pressure apparatus focused on anti-police and anti-ICE campaigns, including coordinated “ICE out” demands, “sanctuary city” pushes, and opposition to detention expansion. Your excerpt also describes

NAARPR’s organizing model: large multi-chapter conferences, coalition-building with the Legalization For All (L4A) network, and openly confrontational rhetoric around policing and federal enforcement — the same posture reflected in this Dallas City Hall rally.

2) Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM)

PYM is a highly organized, international radical activist network with chapters across North America and Europe and a documented pattern of aggressive street mobilization, coalition-building with Marxist groups, and escalatory protest tactics.

PYM and affiliated speakers have publicly defended “armed struggle” rhetoric, aligned with groups like PSL, and helped drive a large volume of anti-Israel protest activity nationwide—while promoting “anti-normalization” campaigns that seek to ostracize “Zionists” from public life and that critics argue regularly bleed into antisemitic framing and imagery.

The group has also served as a movement bridge between campus activism and outside political infrastructure, providing legal/logistical support and helping sustain high-pressure actions—an organizing model that translates easily into “ICE OUT” campaigns aimed at intimidating local officials and delegitimizing law enforcement.

3) Shias For Justice

This group is listed on the flyer among the coalition partners. Its inclusion highlights how ideological activism in Texas is increasingly being packaged through “justice” branding to legitimize aggressive political street campaigns while driving hostility toward U.S. enforcement institutions.

4) Indivisible Dallas

Indivisible Dallas is a local chapter of the national Indivisible network built to drive coordinated protest pressure campaigns against elected officials. Its presence signals this is not organic activism—it’s structured political mobilization tied to “resistance” organizing, including anti-enforcement agitation and “ICE Out”-style actions in the Dallas area.

5) Team Brown Voices Fund

Team Brown Voices Fund is listed as part of the coalition. These “fund” style organizations often serve as activist infrastructure, providing financial and logistical support to street campaigns designed to overwhelm local government processes.

6) L4A — Legalization For All

This organization openly pushes mass-amnesty activism under an “all legalization” demand. That agenda is directly incompatible with the rule of law and signals a broader goal: to destroy enforceable immigration boundaries altogether, regardless of public safety consequences.

7) Vecinos Unidos DFW

Vecinos Unidos DFW brands itself as a community coalition, but appears in this flyer as part of a campaign demanding ICE removal and political outcomes by mass pressure rather than lawful policy debate a hallmark of subversive activist capture at the local level.

8) DFW Anti-War Committee

“Anti-war” organizations in modern far-left coalitions often function as umbrella vehicles for anti-American institutional activism, promoting hostility toward U.S. enforcement agencies while aligning with broader Marxist street movements.

9) Democratic Socialists of America — North Texas (DSA)

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is not a neutral community partner — it is an explicitly socialist political organizing machine that openly ties coalition activism and elections to systemic transformation. DSA’s own platforms and convention resolutions promote “defunding the police,” moving police budgets “towards zero,” and “abolishing ICE,” framing law enforcement institutions as oppressive engines of state power. Its presence in this coalition is a flashing warning sign: this is not simply compassion branding — it is coordinated ideological activism designed to generate street pressure, institutional destabilization, and political leverage against U.S. enforcement infrastructure.

10) PSL — Party for Socialism and Liberation

PSL is a hardline Marxist organization known nationally for mobilizing street agitation campaigns and anti-police activism. PSL has also been tied to organizing “No ICE, No Fear” style demonstrations in Texas.

11) CPUSA — Communist Party USA (Dallas/Fort Worth)

The Communist Party USA is an explicit revolutionary political movement. Their appearance in this coalition is not an accident — it reflects a broader left-wing strategy of embedding radical ideology into “community activism” and influencing local governance through pressure and destabilization.

12) Revolutionary Front

This branding doesn’t signal peaceful reform it signals ideological warfare. Groups operating under “revolutionary” and “anti-imperialist” banners are not oriented toward policy improvements inside the system; they are oriented toward conflict, agitation, and power capture and they routinely gravitate toward campaigns that frame police and federal law enforcement as enemy forces to be resisted.

13) FRSO Dallas (Freedom Road Socialist Organization)

FRSO (Freedom Road Socialist Organization) is a U.S. Marxist-Leninist organization that emerged out of the Maoist-oriented “New Communist Movement” of the 1970s–1980s and has a long record of embedding itself inside broader “coalition” activism. In April 2019, the group formally rebranded as “Liberation Road,” but its underlying strategy and political framework remain rooted in revolutionary socialist organizing.

FRSO’s significance in coalition events is not simply that it shows up—it’s that the group has historically operated through front groups and influence networks that allow radical cadre politics to be carried into “community” protest branding. Researchers and watchdog documentation have linked FRSO to networks and coalition ecosystems associated with groups such as Revolutionary Student Coordinating Committee (RSCC), Right to the City, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), New Florida Majority, New Virginia Majority, and other activist infrastructures frequently used for mass mobilization.

FRSO/Liberation Road also promotes an explicitly political approach to power-building that includes both street-level agitation and electoral influence, including organizing strategies designed to work inside Democratic political structures when advantageous. In practice, that means coalition events involving FRSO presence should not be interpreted as neutral “issue protests,” but as coordinated organizing spaces where ideological actors seek to recruit, align messaging, and consolidate long-term institutional influence.

Bottom line: FRSO Dallas functions as a revolutionary political operator inside protest coalitions, reinforcing that the event is not just spontaneous civic activism, but a unified-front mobilization environment where multiple groups converge around ideological restructuring and long-term political transformation.

Why This Matters: This Is How Subversion Works in Texas

Texas isn’t being attacked only through border chaos. It’s being destabilized through internal political warfare in plain sight.

When a coalition of organizations gathers at City Hall, not to debate policy but to demand the removal of federal enforcement while branding officers “killers,” it creates three immediate risks:

Threat escalation toward ICE and law enforcement

Demonizing federal officers as “killers” is rhetorical gasoline — it primes confrontation and justifies harassment and aggression. Institutional intimidation of city officials

These groups understand that local government is vulnerable to coordinated mob pressure, especially inside progressive-controlled city structures. Normalization of extremist ideology

This coalition launders radical politics through “justice” language while advancing outcomes that undermine sovereignty, border enforcement, and public safety.

Dallas has already seen major “ICE Out Now” protests connected to recent national events, with large crowds and organized escalations across the metroplex.

What Texas Leaders and Authorities Should Do Immediately

Texas officials must treat this for what it is: organized political hostility targeting enforcement institutions — not “community dialogue.”

Recommended actions:

Monitor for threats and escalation planning tied to ICE, law enforcement, and city officials.

Publicly condemn the rhetoric branding officers as “killers” and reject the normalization of violent demonization.

Force transparency from Dallas leadership on any permits, coordination, accommodations, or security planning linked to these groups.

Maintain zero tolerance for intimidation tactics — harassment, doxxing, obstruction, and disruption must be documented and prosecuted.

Prepare for post-meeting pressure operations, because these coalitions don’t stop after one rally — they move to the next target.

Because once hostile coalitions learn they can successfully pressure City Hall, they don’t stop, they expand.

