Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called on the Texas State Securities Board — led by Chairman Kevin Kinney and Commissioner Travis Iles — to take enforcement action against the promoters of the East Plano Islamic Center’s “EPIC City” project, after uncovering evidence of securities fraud and procedural violations.

Texas AG Cites “Procedural Violations and Fraudulent Conduct”

In a letter sent Tuesday to Chairman Kevin Kinney and Commissioner Travis J. Iles of the Texas State Securities Board, Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged that Community Capital Partners LP (CCP) — the financial entity behind the East Plano Islamic Center’s (EPIC) massive “EPIC City” project — engaged in potential violations of the Texas Securities Act (“TSA”), including “both procedural violations and fraudulent conduct.”

Paxton’s letter, written under his statutory authority to enforce the TSA, noted that his office had conducted a preliminary investigation “following complaints of the EPIC City development.” Pursuant to that investigation, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) requested detailed information concerning the offering of securities by CCP, which has raised millions of dollars to fund EPIC City.

CCP has reportedly submitted more than 750 documents and written responses to Paxton’s investigators. The attorney general’s office said it has identified evidence of federal and state securities law violations, though it did not specify which provisions were breached.

Paxton Invites Securities Board to Collaborate on Enforcement

In the letter, Paxton formally invited the Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) to a joint meeting with his investigative team to review the evidence and determine coordinated enforcement actions:

“If you agree with my office’s findings,” Paxton wrote, “take the appropriate actions you are authorized to take and refer back to my office the actions the Attorney General may take.”

Paxton emphasized that the Texas Securities Act envisions cooperation between the Securities Commissioner and the Attorney General, who are jointly responsible for investigating and preventing violations of state law. “I look forward to collaborating to ensure that Texas law is being enforced and Texans are protected,” he concluded.

EPIC City: An Expansive “Muslim-Centric” Development

The EPIC City project, planned near Josephine, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas, is a sprawling development marketed as an Islamic-centered community. Plans include more than 1,000 homes, a K-12 Islamic school, a mosque, assisted-living facilities, retail centers, a college campus, and sports complexes — all built around the East Plano Islamic Center.

According to prior statements by Community Capital Partners president Imran Chaudhary, profits from the project will flow back to EPIC. Investors purchase an $80,000 share in CCP to reserve a home lot, a structure Paxton’s office described as an offering of securities under Texas law.

Only “accredited investors,” as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are eligible to participate — those with a net worth exceeding $1 million or with high-income thresholds. CCP has argued that all fundraising activities complied with these requirements.

Developers Deny Wrongdoing

In response to Paxton’s announcement, Chaudhary said his firm has “been quick and thorough” in responding to state inquiries and remains “confident that no misconduct has occurred.”

“We have already reached out to the agencies today to learn more about the latest allegations and plan to continue cooperating until this matter is resolved at every level,” he said.

Chaudhary confirmed that CCP was first contacted by Paxton’s office on March 24, 2025, and by the State Securities Board on April 1, 2025. The company said it last corresponded with both agencies in June 2025.

“Bad Actors Behind This Scheme Must Be Held Accountable”

Paxton was unsparing in his characterization of the case, declaring:

“The bad actors behind this illegal scheme must be held accountable for ignoring state and federal regulations. In accordance with state law, the TSSB should review our findings and refer this matter to me for further legal action.”

The attorney general’s letter represents the strongest language yet from any state official concerning EPIC City, a project that has drawn scrutiny from multiple agencies, including the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, both of which have since closed unrelated inquiries.

Broader State Crackdown

Governor Greg Abbott previously announced that a dozen state agencies were investigating “potential illegal activities conducted by EPIC and its affiliated entities.” In September, Abbott ceremonially signed a bill targeting “Sharia compounds” — legislation inspired by the EPIC City controversy and intended to prevent religiously segregated developments.

Abbott accused the developers of using religion “as a tool of segregation,” while EPIC’s attorney Dan Cogdell blasted the governor for what he called “gubernatorial hate speech.” Cogdell, notably, represented Paxton during his own impeachment and securities fraud proceedings.

A Test of Texas Oversight

The unfolding legal battle places both Paxton and the State Securities Board in a crucial position: enforcing transparency and accountability in faith-based developments financed through complex private investment models.

If Paxton’s allegations hold, the case could mark one of the most consequential securities enforcement actions in recent state history, with implications far beyond Josephine — shaping how religiously affiliated megaprojects are financed, marketed, and policed across the state.

This story will be updated as additional evidence or responses from the Texas State Securities Board become available.

