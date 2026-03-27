Taxpayer-funded school buses from Humble ISD took more than 30 students from Kingwood and Atascocita High Schools to the IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico in Houston — a controversial dawah center that glorifies the Islamic conquest of Spain, claims Latinos’ roots are in Muslim Spain, and seeks to shape the next generation to view Islam favorably as part of a two-front strategy to expand Sharia influence in America.

By Amy Mek

While Texas parents were busy with everyday life, public school officials in the Humble Independent School District quietly loaded more than 30 high school students onto taxpayer-funded buses and drove them directly to one of Houston’s most controversial Islamic centers.

This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a deliberate, nationwide — and especially Texas-wide — effort to indoctrinate children into accepting Islamic authority and Sharia over the U.S. Constitution and American principles of personal liberty.

The destination was the IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico in the Alief district — the same multimillion-dollar complex that has spent years glorifying the tyrannical Islamic conquest of Spain, rewriting Latino history as “your roots are in Muslim Spain,” and operating a state-of-the-art media studio to spread dawah across the Americas.

Just days before Ramadan 2026, students from Kingwood High School and Atascocita High School were welcomed inside the 10,200-square-foot facility. The trip was organized in part by the Kingwood High School Muslim Students Association (MSA) — a subversive student group with deep historical ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic organization that has long used MSAs nationwide to recruit non-Muslims, promote Sharia, and Islamize American high schools and college campuses.

It was a calculated dawah operation — a deliberate Islamic propaganda effort to convert non-Muslims and win acceptance for Islam — aimed directly at impressionable teenagers.

The center immediately celebrated the visit on social media and in a video titled “One Visit Can Change Everything.” Their own words leave no doubt: this was not a harmless cultural field trip. It was a calculated dawah operation aimed at impressionable teenagers.

The Center’s Own Words Reveal the True Purpose

In an unedited transcript released by the center, a representative openly described the visit:

“It’s always exciting to have the opportunity to speak to the general community about Islam. And this past week, right before Ramadan started, we were blessed to have a group of high school students from Kingwood High School and Atascocita High School come and visit the Centro Islámico. And this group was mixed with Muslims and people from other faiths, and their teachers wanted them to see a different side of the Muslims, the diversity within our community… giving them an insight to the work of IslamInSpanish, and also what the Centro Islámico means to us…we may underestimate the impact that may have when you have over 30 students being able to go back to X amount of classmates that they can speak about what their experience was here at the Centro Islámico… when they’re able to go back and speak to their families. Of this experience, we hope at minimum, that it was something positive… an opportunity to wipe away much misinformation and stereotypes that one may have against Muslims. So it was an opportunity, Alhamdulillah, that we were given by Allah… looking way down the line, when these young men and women are adults, and they can speak positively about Islam.”

Why Dawah Is Never Harmless

The center spins this as innocent “breaking stereotypes” and friendly outreach. In reality, it is dawah — Islam’s religious duty to actively invite and call non-Muslims to submit to Allah and Sharia.

Dawah is not a neutral conversation or a harmless form of education. It is not mere proselytization in the Christian sense. It is far more aggressive: a deliberate first stage of Islamic expansion that labels any criticism of Islam as “Islamophobia,” “racism,” or “xenophobia,” creates warm emotional associations with the faith, and systematically conditions young people to view Islam favorably so they become future advocates, converts, or at least passive supporters.

This is precisely the pattern RAIR Foundation USA has repeatedly warned about. Dawah is recruitment in disguise. Islamic doctrine makes the sequence clear. The authoritative legal manual Reliance of the Traveller (approved by Al-Azhar University, the highest Sunni authority of Islamic jurisprudence) states that the caliph must first invite non-Muslims to enter Islam before waging war upon them. Only after the invitation is rejected can jihad proceed, continuing until people convert or submit by paying the jizya tax. First comes dawah. Then comes jihad when needed. That is not interpretation — it is black-letter Islamic jurisprudence that has guided Muslim expansion for centuries.

In Texas and across America, this so-called “peaceful outreach” now includes handing out Qurans in restaurants, approaching families in public, and — as seen here — using taxpayer-funded school buses to deliver impressionable teens straight into dawah centers. Each positive experience is designed to soften resistance today so the long-term goal of cultural and demographic change can advance tomorrow. Make no mistake: dawah is the opening move in a larger strategy of conquest, often masked as tolerance.

Controversial Role of the Kingwood High School Muslim Students Association (MSA)

Making matters even worse, this taxpayer-funded school trip was organized in part by the Kingwood High School Muslim Students Association (MSA).

The group’s own public materials reveal its mission: to “educate the community about Islam,” facilitate on-campus prayer during school hours, host Islamic halaqas (study circles focused on the Quran and Islamic teachings), bring in speakers from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and organize field trips to mosques and Islamic events.

Activities that would be immediately denied to any Christian, Jewish, or other religious group in an American public school.

While presented as a simple student club, the MSA movement was founded in the 1960s with deep roots in the Muslim Brotherhood — the Islamic organization that has served as the ideological foundation for many radical groups, including Hamas.

Across America, MSAs have long functioned as recruitment pipelines for non-Muslims and as vehicles to normalize Sharia practices in public schools. Kingwood MSA follows this pattern closely: coordinating prayer accommodations with school offices, hosting discussions on countering “Islamophobia,” inviting CAIR representatives, and sponsoring Islamic field trips

This is especially alarming given that Governor Greg Abbott has officially designated CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization under Texas law due to its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The involvement of a Muslim Brotherhood-linked group in planning an official public school field trip raises serious red flags. It suggests Humble ISD is allowing ideological Islamic grooming efforts and dawah recruitment under the cover of “student-led diversity” activities.

This Is the Same Center Exposed for Rewriting History

RAIR Foundation USA first exposed the IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico in March 2025. The center is not a typical mosque. It is a sophisticated ideological command post built on 2.5 acres with a deliberate Andalusian design meant to romanticize nearly 800 years of Islamic rule in Spain.

When it opened on November 16, 2024, the facility unveiled a 3,600-square-foot audiovisual production studio, a museum glorifying al-Andalus (the Islamic occupation of Spain), a café, prayer rooms, a teen lounge, classrooms, and media walls. Every element is designed to rebrand the brutal 711 Islamic conquest as a “golden age” of tolerance and a cultural gift to the West.

In reality, the Muslim conquest brought centuries of religious subjugation. Christians and Jews were reduced to dhimmi status — second-class citizens forced to pay the humiliating jizya tax, watch their churches turned into mosques, and live under Sharia apartheid.

Historians like Dr. Darío Fernández-Morera have documented the massacres, slavery, forced conversions, and systemic oppression that the center deliberately erases.Yet the center’s museum and messaging tell Latino visitors that “your roots are in Muslim Spain” — a false narrative designed to convince them that converting to Islam is simply “returning home.” This is not education. It is identity warfare.

Founder and Controversial Supporters

The center was founded in 2001 by Colombian-American convert Jaime “Mujahid” Fletcher. Before his conversion, Fletcher led a violent gang called “La Familia” in Alief. He has since inserted himself into local law enforcement events, where he has pushed racial grievance narratives while claiming Muslims and police are “on the same team.”

The center proudly lists some of their “leading supporters,” who include some of the most radical and Muslim Brotherhood-tied voices in American Islam:

Yasir Qadhi, who has prayed for the Houston center to outgrow its location and has openly called South America “fertile ground for Islam.”

Siraj Wahhaj was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He has warned that America will fall unless it accepts Islamic rule and has spoken of replacing the Constitution with a caliphate.

Azhar Azeez, former president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)—an organization named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror-financing trial in U.S. history. Azeez’s long-standing ties to the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas-supporting groups make his open support all the more alarming.

Funding comes entirely through Sharia-compliant donations. The center runs perpetual fundraising campaigns, often describing the facility as both “complete” and “still under construction,” depending on the appeal of the week.

Houston’s Exploding Muslim Population Powers the Push into Public Schools

Houston’s Muslim population has grown dramatically in recent years. What was once a small community has swelled into the tens of thousands, with new mosques and Islamic centers opening across the metro area. This demographic shift is not passive. It is being leveraged to increase pressure on public institutions.

As the numbers rise, so does the external outreach. More demands for school accommodations, more “interfaith” programs, and more field trips like this one. Public schools are now being treated as fertile recruiting grounds. Taxpayer-funded buses are delivering American teenagers directly into dawah operations under the guise of “diversity education.”

Islam’s Insidious Two-Front Strategy: Internal Fortress, External Infiltration

This school visit is not an isolated incident. It is a textbook example of RAIR’s Internal/External Strategy — a deliberate two-front plan used by modern Islamic movements, including those inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Internal Front builds isolated, cradle-to-grave Sharia societies. Inside these parallel communities, Muslims live under full Islamic rule: halal food, Sharia banking, Islamic schools and clinics, Sharia-compliant clothing, youth programs, marriage rules, and even burial societies. These self-contained systems cut believers off from Western influence and create cultural “no-go” zones where outside authorities struggle to operate. The Centro Islámico, with its museum, media studio, and community programs, functions as exactly such a “beehive” for this internal society.

The External Front sends out polished “radicals with a smile.” These leaders use the language of inclusion, tolerance, and civil rights to penetrate schools, government, media, and law enforcement. They exploit America’s constitutional freedoms, cry “Islamophobia” at any criticism, and demand one-way accommodations. The goal is political cover and unchecked expansion.

The two fronts work together like a pincer movement. The internal base supplies loyal demographics and funding. The external front provides legal protection and new access points. This strategy is spelled out clearly in key Muslim Brotherhood documents.

The 1991 Explanatory Memorandum describes the “Civilization-Jihadist Process” — a long-term plan to settle Islam in North America by building parallel Islamic structures while sabotaging Western civilization “from within.” It calls for the Islamic center to become the “axis” of all activity: school, social club, media outlet, and political hub.

The 1982 Project outlines a worldwide strategy of building permanent Islamic institutions while infiltrating centers of power through “institutional action” and coalitions.

Together, these documents prove this is not random outreach. It is a coordinated civilizational jihad designed to use America’s own openness as a weapon against it.

Public Schools Have Crossed a Dangerous Line

Humble ISD parents should be furious. Public schools are required by law and the Constitution to remain neutral on religion. Using taxpayer money and school buses to deliver children to a center that whitewashes Islamic conquest, promotes dawah, and is backed by figures tied to terror-financing cases is a blatant violation of that principle.

This is not education. It is state-sponsored religious indoctrination.

Take Action – Parents and Taxpayers Must Hold Them Accountable

This is not harmless “diversity education.” It is taxpayer-funded access to a dawah operation that whitewashes Islamic conquest and targets the next generation. Humble ISD parents and concerned Texans must act immediately.

Contact Humble ISD Leadership Directly:

Dr. Roger Brown, Superintendent of Humble ISD

Email: Roger.Brown@humbleisd.net

Phone: 281-641-8001

Humble ISD Board of Trustees (Demand an investigation and policy banning such trips):

Marques Holmes, Board President

Position 6 – President

Term Began May 2023

Term Expires May 2027

Marques.Holmes@humbleisd.net

Marques Holmes B

Michael Grabowski

Position 7 – Vice President

Term Began May 2023

Term Expires May 2027

Michael.Grabowski@humbleisd.net

Mike Grabowski B

Robert Scarfo

Position 2 – Secretary

Term Began May 2023

Term Expires May 2027

Robert.Scarfo@humbleisd.net

Other trustees : Oscar Silva, Ken Kirchhofer, Elizabeth Shaw, Chris Parker

Below are a list of ways in which concerned citizens can help stop this attack on American liberties:

Board meetings are public. The board typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm at the Board, Business & Technology Center (20200 Eastway Village Drive, Humble, TX 77338).

Submit public comments and demand full transparency on all field trips, approval process for this visit, and a district-wide policy prohibiting taxpayer-funded trips to centers engaged in religious proselytization (dawah) or historical revisionism.

Below is the the High School Leadership to contact

Kingwood High School Principal: Meredith LeBlanc

Atascocita High School Principal: Will Falker

Demand to know: Who approved this trip? Were parents fully informed about the center’s agenda? Will similar trips continue?

Broader Action Steps:

Email and call your Texas State Representative and State Senator. Insist on legislation that protects public school neutrality and prevents religious indoctrination using taxpayer resources.

Share this article widely with other Humble ISD and Houston-area parents.

Contact the Texas Education Agency and Governor Greg Abbott’s office to highlight how public schools are being used to advance Islamic dawah under the guise of “cultural understanding.”

Monitor future field trip permission slips. Refuse consent for any visits to Islamic centers with documented ties to dawah, conquest glorification, or radical-linked figures.

One visit really can change everything — by planting seeds of submission in young minds while eroding parental rights and constitutional protections. The IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico has made its mission crystal clear. Texas public schools have no business helping them achieve it with your tax dollars.

Demand answers. Demand policy changes. Demand that this infiltration end now.

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