In the heart of Texas, a former Christian church is being sued by Salahuddin Future Academy to become an Islamic fortress—complete with a mosque, a K-12 school that Islamizes every subject, and a dawah seminary run by radical imams Sheikh Karim AbuZaid and Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq—aimed at aggressively refuting Christianity and expanding Islamic supremacy across America.

In the heart of Texas, another Christian sanctuary has been surrendered. The Korean World Mission Baptist Church, a place once dedicated to worshiping Jesus Christ, has been purchased by Salahuddin Future Academy (SAFA). The 40,000-square-foot property is being transformed into a multi-purpose Islamic stronghold: home to Masjid Dar Al-Tawhid (part of the Dallas Muslim Community Center), the full K-12 Salahuddin Future Academy, and the flagship AIM Dawah Academy & Seminary led by none other than radical Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq and tied to Imam Karim AbuZaid.

A former church, where baptisms and pews once symbolized Christian faith, will now echo with calls to prayer, host aggressive dawah training to “refute” Christianity, and educate children in an “Islamized” curriculum that rejects secular science as shirk unless Allah is explicitly credited as the sole cause.

According to their fundraising video, this project has been two years in the making. They are fundraising for the purchase, which will require $4 million for this 40,000 sq. ft. property. The goal is to raise $4 million in six months, and according to the AIM website, they have already raised $2.2 million, with a goal of raising $1.8 million more by the end of April. They frame it as “preserving authentic Islamic knowledge” while conveniently erasing the Christian foundation they’re overwriting.

This is no benign property flip; it’s dawah weaponized. Dawah, the Islamic “invitation,” is mandated in classical Sharia as the obligatory first step before jihad: Reliance of the Traveller (o9.8, endorsed by Al-Azhar) states the caliph makes war on Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians only after first inviting them to enter Islam (or pay jizya in submission), and war continues until they convert or submit (Quran 9:29). Here, the former church becomes dawah HQ: a seminary churning out aggressive refuters of Christianity, a school indoctrinating kids to reject secular facts as shirk unless Allah gets sole credit, and a mosque erasing Christian symbols to signal dominance. Far from harmless outreach, this institutionalizes the sequence: invite relentlessly, then escalate if refused. In Texas, tolerance is being exploited to build the infrastructure of submission.

This Islamic conquest project is led by the duo that RAIR Foundation has previously exposed, Sheikh Karim AbuZaid and Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq. It is part of a coordinated effort to advance a radical Salafi agenda in Dallas by purchasing land, constructing mega-mosques, buying and converting megachurches into mosques, and building a statewide network of Islamic centers.

From inside the DMCC itself, Muslim operatives proudly boast of their unified statewide network

“we work as five fingers and a single glove… we always try to complement each other. We don’t try to compete”

Years in the making, DMCC members gleefully announced early last year that Abu Zaid and Farooq were on their way. Now the invasion has arrived – and Texans must open their eyes before it’s too late. These imams aren’t here to assimilate; they’re here to conquer with unyielding, hard-line Islamic doctrine.

The Radical Imams Behind the Project: Sheikh Karim AbuZaid and Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq

Islamic Conquest & Sharia

AbuZaid and Farooq make no qualms about their plans – to dominate. Farooq proudly declared, “Islam will enter every house..don’t worry about these Islamophobes, their children will be Muslim.”

The Dallas-area Islamic conquest led by these extremists is underway. These hardcore Dawah-pushing Imams want Islam and Sharia in every household in America. Sheikh Karim AbuZaid openly proclaims on video, “If America knows about this Sharia, I’m telling you, if you can convince the public… they’re gonna go in the streets and say ‘long live Sharia!’”

Equally dangerous is Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq, a fervent defender of full-throttle Sharia and its brutal hudud punishments. He openly supports chopping off the hands of thieves as authentic Islamic law and mocks any “watered-down” versions.

Aggressive Street Dawah: Mocking & Attacking Christianity

Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq is the face of aggressive street dawah via his One Message Foundation YouTube channel. His content is a nonstop assault on Christianity: “debunking” the Trinity, mocking the Resurrection, cherry-picking supposed Bible contradictions, and hammering away at Jesus’ divinity. In a 2025 Salahuddin Future Academy (SAFA) fundraiser clip from Illinois, Farooq plays one of his shorts zeroing in on John 17:3: “the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent.” He claims triumphantly that Jesus separates himself from the “only true God,” insisting it proves Jesus isn’t divine.

When the Christian man pushes back – pointing to context and other verses – Farooq doesn’t debate. He erupts, accusing the man of lying, of adding words to the Bible (“You said ‘even.’ It’s not in the verse! You lied!”), and shuts it down with intimidation. This is the “confidence, knowledge, and proficiency in the language” he praises right after as the essence of AIM’s dawah. Dawah isn’t a gentle invitation – it’s a confrontational demolition of other faiths, designed to discredit Christianity, expose the Bible as flawed, and pressure submission to Islam.

Hard-Line Islamic Views Against Adulterers, Gays, Jews, and Women

Farooq’s aggressive street Dawah is on par with his disturbing views. Farooq was barred in the UK and Canada late last year, citing his extremist views. In the UK, he was deemed “not conducive to the public good” after he made comments supporting having sex with slaves captured during war. In Canada, he was stopped at the Vancouver border and denied entry.

He is banned in two countries, yet this Pakistani-born sheikh is still allowed to preach in America. Now, he’ll even have a seminary in Texas to do it with.

Then there’s Sheikh Karim AbuZaid, his partner in this Dallas takeover. His extremism runs deep, with years of calling for flogging and stoning adulterers, even suggesting children watch the executions as a lesson. He branded COVID-19 a divine punishment on the West for homosexuality and adultery.

In 2009, he declared the “solution for the Jews” is killing them,

“Only killing them is the solution and exterminating them from the face of the earth in accordance to Hitler’s philosophy in case it was real.”

AbuZaid has even expressed support for the Taliban’s oppressive laws for women, stating,

“Now Taliban happen to be the ruling authority in Afghanistan. Don’t they have the right to at least show their women the Islamic dress code?”

Now their new project in Dallas will house their vision: a residential seminary churning out leaders steeped in this ideology and conferences inviting even worse – like last year’s AIM conference in Florida featuring Sheikh Abu Usama Adh Dhahabi, the British cleric who praised Osama bin Laden as “better than a million George Bushes and a thousand Tony Blairs,” called for homosexuals to be thrown off buildings, and appeared in documentaries glorifying jihad and bin Laden.

Salahuddin Future Academy (SAFA)

Another disturbing part of this new planned complex is the Salahuddin Future Academy (SAFA), a rapidly expanding network of Islamic schools headquartered in Denver, Colorado, under the leadership of Sheikh Karim AbuZaid and Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq. It is aggressively pushing an agenda that should alarm every American.

With virtual learning already in place and physical campuses in Denver, multiple spots around Chicago, New Jersey, Virginia, and plans underway for a seventh in Dallas, this isn’t just another private religious school system. It’s a deliberate, nationwide effort to Islamize the minds of Muslim children from the earliest ages, and by extension, to challenge and subvert the secular American education model.

Islamization of Curricula

At its core, SAFA proudly promotes what they call the “Islamization of Knowledge” curriculum. It is total immersion, injecting Islamic theology, specifically a strict tawhid-centric (Allah-alone) worldview, into every single subject, including math and science. During a 2025 fundraiser at their Des Plaines, Illinois location, Imam AbuZaid made it crystal clear:

“When a teacher sees a line that clouds bring rain, we ask the teacher not to teach that. We teach them that Allah created the cloud as a mechanism to bring down rain.”

In a kindergarten classroom, a basic, factual statement like “clouds bring rain” – something every child observes in nature – is deemed dangerous because it allegedly attributes power to the clouds themselves rather than exclusively to Allah. This isn’t education; this is theological indoctrination that rejects straightforward scientific observation in favor of religious absolutism.

Back in July 2023, at the Authentic Ilm Mission (AIM) conference in Dallas, Imam AbuZaid openly called for teams of “brothers” – notice, no mention of sisters or women – to comb through math and other mainstream curricula. Their mission is to hunt down anything shirk or haram (forbidden), like references to music, which they consider haram. Once flagged, the content is either completely removed or retaught from the “Islamic perspective.” Students are deliberately shown how the subject is “normally taught” in secular schools – only to be told that it’s not Islamic, and therefore wrong or inferior.

AbuZaid frames this as “critical thinking,” but it’s really ideological warfare training. The goal, as he states, is “so they can go out there and refute these ideologies.” These children aren’t being prepared to engage in an open, pluralistic society – they’re being groomed as little soldiers to refute and reject the foundational principles of Western education, science, and secular reasoning itself.

It’s a calculated strategy to create a parallel educational ecosystem that prioritizes religious purity over objective truth, where even the water cycle must bow to theological correctness. In the name of “preserving identity,” these schools are actively teaching children to view mainstream American knowledge as suspect, even hostile, to their faith.

Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips and International Open University

A large portion of day two at this conference was dominated by none other than Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips, the founder of the International Open University (formerly Islamic Online University). This is the same Bilal Philips named by the U.S. government as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, the precursor to the horrors of 9/11.

Philips has been banned or deported from country after country for his extremist views: Australia, Bangladesh, Denmark, Kenya, Germany, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and even the United States itself.

And why? Because his rhetoric has consistently justified violence, hatred, and rejection of Western values. He once declared that suicide bombers aren’t really committing suicide at all – they’re engaged in “a military action” where “human lives are sacrificed” for the cause. That speech was posted by the Luton Islamic Centre, and shortly after, one of its attendees, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, carried out a suicide bombing in Stockholm in December 2010, killing himself and injuring others.

Philips has openly branded Western culture, led by the United States, as the enemy of Islam. He labels homosexuality as “evil,” “dangerous,” and a “deviant lifestyle,” claims AIDS is divine punishment for it, and insists that rape does not exist within marriage — views that normalize abuse and dehumanize entire groups in the name of religious interpretation.

Yet here he is, headlining a significant portion of day two at this Authentic Ilm Mission conference in Dallas, speaking to crowds eager to absorb his “knowledge.”

Philips makes clear the goal of the Islamization of curricula:

“Bring Islamic teachings and values back into the classroom. What has been taken out, we need to put back in.”

Support for spousal rape, “divine punishment” for homosexuality, and hatred of the West/America – these are not the “values” Texas schools should be teaching.

But perhaps the most eye-opening portion of his presentation is what he calls the “Medina blueprint,” the way in which Islam spread and subjugated the rest of the world. This is the calculated strategy being fed to Muslim children in America, repackaging Hijrah and Medina as innocent “community building” for the West.

“When we are studying the Sirah, when we teach the Sirah to our children, we need to, to emphasize the importance of Medina as the place of Hijra, where Muslims came together and established their community, the community of Islam. There were non-Muslims among them, non-Muslims were the majority initially. Eventually numbers of Muslims increased until they became the majority inside Medina.”

This isn’t just history, it’s a roadmap. The early Muslims did not assimilate into Meccan or Medinan society; they separated, built their own structures, enforced their laws, and transformed the land under Islamic rule. Today, the same lesson is being taught to American Muslim students: migrate, cluster together, outnumber the hosts, and establish dominance.

Philips goes on to complain that Muslims outnumber Chinese, yet lack their segregated strongholds:

“The point is, we need to establish Iman town, as we have Chinatown in all of the major cities of the U.S. And what are the numbers of Chinese? I think the number of Muslims far exceed the number of Chinese. But in every city, there’s a Chinatown. Where is Iman town?”

Comparing “Iman town” to Chinatown is yet another false equivalency at the hands of Islam. Chinatowns are ethnic enclaves, yes – but no one in Chinatown teaches their children that the ultimate goal is to turn the surrounding city into a zone governed by Chinese communist principles, with non-Chinese subjugated or converted.

Then Philips lays out the ultimate goal, indoctrination for civilizational jihad:

“So our education systems should be teaching that from the early stages… Then perhaps we can produce a generation that will be ready to establish Medina in the U.S., U.K., Canada, wherever Muslims have congregated in the West…We have Islam town, Muslim town, Iman town…this is the future for Muslims in the West.”

This is not about peaceful coexistence. By emphasizing separation and the Medina model as the blueprint, educators are grooming children to view non-Muslim lands as future territories for transformation and dominance. The future isn’t integration – it’s replication of Medina; start as a minority, build institutions, increase numbers through migration and high birth rates, then shift power until Islamic governance replaces American laws and customs.

The Light at the End of the Probate Court Tunnel

In their fundraising video for their ever-expanding empire, Imam Karim AbuZaid of SAFA made a small comment that was just enough to expose their whole scheme:

“Some of you might not be aware of this, but when we tried to purchase this property under the name of a masjid, they actually rejected it…But the word got to us indirectly, so we had to apply our school.”

AIM and SAFA have been purposely vague about the location and details of the purchased property, dodging details about their Dallas land-grab, but this one comment blew the case wide open. Searching for any property purchases by SAFA wound up exposing a probate court case of Salahuddin Future Academy v. Korean World Mission Baptist Church filed February 26, 2026.

In an interesting turn of events, Korean World Mission Baptist Church, according to this suit, has reportedly refused to transfer the property to SAFA. SAFA claims they entered into a contract to purchase the property on October 31, 2025, for $3.8 million, with a closing date in May of 2026. According to the suit, the pastor of the church confirmed the approval of the sale. However, on January 13, the church claims that the pastor did not realize he was signing a sales contract, thinking instead he was signing a listing agreement. They further allege that the church claims their Board of Trustees did not authorize the pastor to sign the sales contract.

The suit alleges that SAFA sent a letter to the church demanding performance of the contract (sale of the property), whereby the church asked for an extension to respond. According to the suit, the deadline passed and no response was given.

SAFA’s response? Bully tactics, of course, demanding the court force the handover or hand over $1 million in damages. Islamic coercion at its finest.

While they fundraise for conquest, it’s time for patriots to respond: Rally for the Korean church’s legal defense and demand our leaders investigate tax-exempt groups platforming terror supporters. Freedom of religion doesn’t mean freedom to subvert our nation from within.

History proves what happens next: First, churches become mosques. Then, the crosses disappear. Then, Sharia creeps in. Then, you live in a country you no longer recognize. The West and right here in Texas are at a breaking point. Will we reclaim our heritage, our faith, and our culture through vigilance, truth, exposure, and lawful action… or continue funding and tolerating our own demise? The choice is ours. The time to stand is now.

