Texas Democrat Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa was helped into office by CAIR and is now repaying the favor by stripping Abbott’s terrorist designation from the group. She is handing the state to the Jihadists who actively swayed the midterm elections and will now further Sharia in the conquered Lone Star State.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Texas Democrat Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, who reportedly is bought and paid for by Jihadists, wasted no time declaring that at the top of her priorities as she enters office will be to gut Greg Abbott’s designation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a terrorist organization. This isn’t a shocker, as the once reddest state in the nation has now been conquered from within by communists and Jihadists. Texas falling to the leftists is one of the biggest catastrophes this nation has ever witnessed.

A Communist Seizes Control of Texas and Empowers CAIR

Hinojosa gleefully did an interview with the Washington Post, where she proclaimed that she would remove CAIR’s designation as a terrorist organization.

“We have to use public safety measures for public safety,” she lamely asserted while dismissing “nonsense happening with power that should be used for public safety, money that should be used for public safety, that is not being used for safety.”

It’s amazing what over $370,000 will allegedly buy you these days. This is what the blue tsunami has brought to Texas – it’s now controlled by communists and Muslims. It’s interesting that no one ever heard of Gina Hinojosa before the election, and here we are.

CAIR promoted her in a voting guide. Local outlet KLIF reported on it on November 14:

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s (D) plan to remove CAIR’s Texas terrorist designation would withdraw an executive finding the state has used to support its enforcement campaign. Her pledge alone does not repeal the laws behind land restrictions, criminal investigations and civil enforcement. Hinojosa plans to reverse the designation, The Washington Post reported in a November 14 interview… CAIR Action’s election guide rated Hinojosa and Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson (D) as “Preferred,” a category separate from full endorsement.

Following the November elections, CAIR and its Texas chapter released a statement congratulating Hinojosa and Democrat Senator-elect James Talarico.

“Hinojosa also voted against Senate Bill 1900 in 2023, which expanded Texas’ legal tools for combating foreign terrorist organizations,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

CAIR’s Terrorist Designation

Abbott previously designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations in November 2025, citing their alleged ties to Islamic extremism and efforts to “forcibly impose Sharia law.” Florida has done the same, but the Sunshine State has stayed red and put the screws to CAIR, which has now closed up shop and fled the state.

Texas imposing the designation would have banned Islamic groups from acquiring land in Texas, and instituted heightened state penalties on anyone affiliated with them, according to the Daily Wire. The new governor will undo as much of that as she can.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” Abbott said when he made the move. “The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.”

CAIR has been proven to have strong ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and it’s been branded as a front group for Hamas.

The organization and its co-founders were named as unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation case in 2008 that involved a plot to funnel millions of dollars to Hamas. The case was the largest terrorism financing trial in American history.

Terrorism ties run deep in CAIR. A long list of those who have worked for the organization have also been sentenced for planning to aid terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and the Taliban. A founding member of CAIR Texas’ board, Ghassan Elashi, was a convicted Hamas financier. CAIR materials praise 9/11 and promote Osama Bin Laden, and CAIR’s head celebrated the Oct. 7 butchery in Israel.

CAIR has aggressively denied allegations of terror ties despite the mountain of evidence otherwise.

“We have consistently condemned all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide and terrorism. In fact, we condemn terrorism so often that ISIS once put a target on our national executive director,” the council contended at the time of Abbott’s designation.

“Although we are flattered by Greg Abbott’s obsession with our civil rights organization, his publicity stunt masquerading as a proclamation has no basis in fact or law. By defaming a prominent American Muslim institution with debunked conspiracy theories and made-up quotes, Mr. Abbott has once again shown that his top priority is advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas,” the group sneered.

A Nationwide Terrorist Organization Sways the Midterms

One has to wonder exactly why President Trump is still letting CAIR operate like it’s a legitimate civil rights group. It should be declared a terrorist organization nationwide, disbanded, and its leaders booted from the country.

Democrats who have taken money from CAIR and promoted it should be investigated and prosecuted for collaborating with known terrorists. These communists are national security threats.

CAIR helped sway this last election – from PJ Media:

CAIR endorsed dozens of candidates ahead of the November midterms, developing elaborate voter guides, funding candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, and campaigning for Democrats in numerous states. CAIR not only worked hard to push through literal jihad-linked candidates like El-Sayed, it was also pushing woke non-Muslim candidates who support mass migration and elections rigged with loopholes for fraudsters. Democrats managed to flip one of the strongest Republican bastions (Texas) blue in one election cycle, and make no mistake, the mass influx of illegal aliens under the Biden administration and the millions of new voter registrations when Texas doesn’t verify registrants’ citizenship played a major role. After Texas’s flip, Imam Karim AbuZaid excitedly declared that this was the chance for Muslims to take over. While Republicans plan for the next election, Democrats plan for the next 10 or 20 elections. CAIR is no different. After the 2026 election, CAIR was celebrating a record number of 97 Muslims elected nationwide. “These findings are preliminary, and the organizations believe additional Muslim candidates ran for office and won beyond those identified so far,” it boasted. Muslim groups including CAIR are mobilizing massive financial and manpower resources to boost more Muslims into politics than ever over the next few years. Every single country that has allowed in a large number of Muslims turns into a sharia dictatorship. Sometimes Muslims conquer a country through military invasion, and sometimes they use mass migration. Muhammad himself supposedly used both tactics. Just as Dearborn and Hamtramck, Mich., are now practically cities straight from a Middle Eastern dictatorship, Muslim-run and Islam-focused, that’s what CAIR wants for our entire country.

Every bit of that is spot on and undeniably true. Texas failed to wake up in time and will now pay a heavy price for it.

Hinojosa is a Death Knell for Texas

And there are more horrific consequences coming down the pike – from conservative Daniel Greenfield:

Gov-Elect Hinojosa is tackling ‘affordability’ by promising to dismantle border security and free illegal aliens. The new Attorney General Nathan Johnson is pledging to ensure ‘affordability’ by blocking the construction of a border wall and prosecuting ICE law enforcement personnel. And Rep. Suleman Lalani, a Pakistani politician operating in Texas, has chosen to tackle ‘affordability’ by introducing a bill to officially create a ‘Muslim Heritage Day’ that will take effect on September 1, 2027. At least it’s not September 11. That would be a little too ‘affordable.’ And in a continuing battle to ensure total ‘affordability’ in Texas, one of the first bills introduced was a bill to legalize “Abortion as “a medical intervention provided to individuals who need to end the medical condition of pregnancy” and also legalizes sexually mutilating troubled children in the name of ‘transgendering’ them. If that doesn’t make things more ‘affordable,’ I don’t know what will. Maybe renaming Texas to ‘California’ and doubling the price of gas.

Hinojosa, a former school board president and state representative, also used her victory speech to pledge a reversal of Abbott’s school choice expansion and state district takeovers.

“This is a victory for the parents of Texas. We are taking our children’s education back from a government that has failed them,” Hinojosa told supporters, according to Fox News. “Schools will not be taken out of our control. They will not be shuttered or suffocated… On day one, I will fire [Texas Education Agency Commissioner] Mike Morath, and we will work tirelessly to repair the damage of the Texas voucher scam, and end an era in which our schools are sold for parts.”

Hinojosa has already started destroying Texas before she’s even sworn in. Imagine what she can do once she actually takes office.

Texas was a coup d’état for the Red/Green Alliance. The warrior state that defended the Alamo has fallen.

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