Texans Brandon Hall and Julie Pickren went toe to toe with CAIR, challenging them on Islamic revisionism and Sharia being pushed in schools.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Republican member of the Texas State Board of Education (District 11) Brandon Hall, who is also a Christian pastor and a seventh-generation North Texan, gave a no-holds-barred speech in defiance of CAIR while testifying at the SBOE. He made a point of not accepting the Jihadist agenda being forced on our children.

Hall schools CAIR

“You are here representing CAIR… Do you have a volunteer role with CAIR or a paid role?” Hall asked during the testimony.

Shaimaa Zayan, who represented CAIR at the meeting, responded that she was paid.

“So, you’re here being paid to testify on behalf of… you’re a professional, and in your opinion, your group would purport itself to represent Muslims around the country and in Texas. Do you believe… we’re looking at what to include in the TEAC’s content. Should we teach that there have been 70,000 terrorist attacks worldwide motivated by religious beliefs, specifically those in the Quran?” Hall asked – TEAC stands for Teacher Education Accreditation Council.

“And for example, in Surah 9:29 that says, ‘Fight those who do not believe in Allah in the last day, nor comply with what Allah and his messenger had forbidden, nor embrace the religion of truth from among those who are given the scripture, until they pay the [jizya] tax, willingly submit, fully humbled.’ Should we teach students that important piece of history?” he unflinchingly grilled her.

She deflected and dishonestly shot back, “There is no single verse in the Quran that asks Muslims to fight people based on their faith. It’s taken… out of context.”

Hall was not finished, by any stretch of the imagination.

“Excuse me, ma’am, it’s a major world religion though… I think it’s important that our students do learn about it. You’re here with the largest Islamic organization [that] has been designated a foreign terrorist organization… but it is the largest Islamic organization,” he pointed out.

“And… so, I think it’s important that we teach students about a major org religion in the context. And I was also curious, do you think that would be important context, or just for students to know real history that the founder of Islam, Muhammad, married a six-year-old girl, and consummated that marriage at the age of nine? Her name was Aisha. Do you think that would also be an important piece of context for our students?” Hall asked.

Someone called a point of order, saying they didn’t see how this related to TEACs. She was told that TEACs referenced religion.

Hall, to his credit, would not let it go, but Zayan simply kept deflecting and would not answer his questions.

The Christian firebrand continued…

“CAIR’s stated goal is to push Sharia law in the state of Texas, and now they’re here to do it in our schools, and for that reason, Governor Abbott designated CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization. Do we have the leader of a foreign terrorist organization testify for the State Board of Education?” he incredulously asked the board.

Those heading the meeting reinforced their claim that the testifier from CAIR had a First Amendment right to make their case in front of the board.

Hall went on to ask another blunt question concerning the hijab-wearing representative of CAIR, “If she is here signed up on behalf of the organization that was designated as a foreign terrorist organization, and this is one that not only the FBI called a Hamas-front group, but they also said they had suspended formal ties to this organization, or formal contact with them in 2008, and the governor’s proclamation states they can’t even own property in the state of Texas… so, I understand the individual right to the First Amendment, but does that also apply if they are here on behalf of an organization?”

Again, the head of the meeting claimed they had consulted with legal counsel and that she could testify since she has a First Amendment right in this context because it was a public hearing. The reasoning did not appear to be a solid legal argument, but instead, one to protect the board from a lawsuit from CAIR.

Hall was not having any of it: “Okay, I won’t listen to them pushing Sharia in our schools.”

He proceeded to get up and walk out in protest at that point as the representative from CAIR started speaking concerning children’s history curricula, where the organization wants Islam, and by default, Sharia and the Muslim Brotherhood, represented.

Another Texan speaks out

Following Hall’s impressive take-down of CAIR’s representative, another Texan Christian, State Board of Education warrior Julie Pickren (District 7), joined the fight. She laid it out clearly what is going on with the Islamic indoctrination of our kids.

“Howdy, Texas. So, today, we had the foreign terrorist organization testify before the Texas State Board of Education. Again, the Council on American Muslim Relations… which Governor Abbott has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. Which the FBI has said is the face of the Muslim Brotherhood, another terrorist organization,” Pickren opened up by saying.

She went on to share the demand letter presented by Zayan, who claimed she is the operations manager for CAIR.

Teach that 1/3 of ALL slaves in America were Muslim, enslaved, and killed because of their Muslim faith.

Erase the Mayflower Compact.

Eliminate Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day.

Cease Thanksgiving – including President George Washington’s 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation and prayer.

Teach that the Alamo was influenced by Islam and honors Islamic architecture.

Teach fictional “Muslim contributions” as part of America’s and Texas’s founding.

Pickren slammed the demands, “They’re going to hit this big, beautiful wall right here… this beautiful red, white, and blue wall! This is a HARD NO!”

“We’re going to teach Christopher Columbus. We’re going to teach the 10 Commandments. We’re going to teach Thanksgiving. We’re going to teach George Washington’s Thanksgiving prayer. And we are certainly NOT going to teach that the Alamo was designed and built to honor Islam!” she vowed.

Texans refuse to have their children and grandchildren indoctrinated by Islamists in school. They will not stand for Sharia in their schools or where they live. And CAIR can forget about historic revisionism and the stealth Jihad they are trying to force on the Lone Star State.

Hall and Pickren are just two of the many Christian heroes who are beginning to stand up and voice their concerns. They are not afraid of CAIR and Islamic threats, and they won’t tolerate their ridiculous demands aimed at the forced conversion of their children.

Share