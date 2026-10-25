RAIR Foundation USA

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ER
2d

Why are they not being deported ?????

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Anıl Erden's avatar
Anıl Erden
2d

DIRTY ARABIC SHIT ISLAM AND EVIL SHIT QURAN ARE EVERYWHERE UNFORTUNATELY THEY TOOK MANY HATEFUL TEXTS FROM JEWISH TALMUD. EVIL ARAB MOOHAMMED IS BOTH ARAB, MUSLIM AND JEW AND BROWN SANDNIGGER NIGGER

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