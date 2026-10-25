Sheikh Salah Al-Sawy is a Texas-based Islamic leader who trains the next generation of imams and issues fatwas to forward Sharia. He is an Islamic supremacist intent on flooding the legal system, courts, and juries with Muslims in order to subvert the Constitution.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Texas-based Islamic Sheikh Dr. Salah Al-Sawy, who serves as president of a prominent Islamic Center in Houston, is drawing attention once again after the Middle East Forum (MEF) issued a new report on his stances. RAIR Foundation has covered this Islamic supremacist previously. This is not just another imam… he is the secretary-general of the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), a body of Islamic legal scholars that issues religious rulings for Muslims living in the United States. It is a widely respected “mainstream” Islamic organization. Their purview is Sharia.

Calling for Jihad and the Issuance of Fatwas

The report, written by Dexter Van Zile, came out on Wednesday and accuses Al-Sawy of “advocating for Jihad, legitimizing violence against Israeli civilians, and the stoning of adulterers while receiving great acclaim from Muslim institutions in the United States.”

Al-Sawy is also president of Mishkah University, an online educational institution, and president of the Medical Center Islamic Society, a mosque in south Houston.

Al-Sawy’s rulings are available on his Arabic website. According to the report, “four of these rulings, posted in 2017 and 2025, indicate that Al-Sawy refuses to condemn violence on principle, including violence against civilians. Two other fatwas indicate that he regards slavery not as a moral wrong that infringes on people’s human rights, but as a practice that brings Muslims into disrepute.”

“Al-Sawy is a profoundly influential figure in the American Muslim community,” Sam Westrop, director of the Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch project, warns. “His influence is derived from his ability to influence the beliefs and practices of Muslims through his fatwas and from his role at Mishkah University, where he trains the next generation of imams in America.”

More on AMJA from the RAIR Foundation:

AMJA issues binding fatwas, operates a national Sharia hotline, trains American imams at its annual conferences, and is linked to unofficial Islamic courts and dispute-resolution bodies already operating inside the United States. The rulings they issue directly contradict the U.S. Constitution and Western values. These are precisely the laws they intend to impose once America is living under Islam. AMJA openly sanctions the death penalty for apostates, blasphemers (including non-Muslims), and adulterers; condones marital rape and female genital mutilation; and keeps the door open for offensive jihad once Muslims are “strong enough.” Even more damning is AMJA’s own 2007 official document titled “Judicial Work Outside the Lands of Islam – What is Permissible and What is Forbidden.” It explicitly encourages American Muslims to flood the legal field — become lawyers, judges, and jurors — master U.S. constitutional law, and methodically use the doctrine of “necessity” (darura) to infiltrate America’s courts. Their goal is crystal clear: slowly and strategically implement Sharia into the system until they can ultimately dismantle and replace America’s entire legal framework with full Islamic law. This is not random advice — it is a calculated, long-game blueprint for trained Muslims to undermine and negate the Constitution and replace it with sharia from within.

From MEF on Al-Sawy’s pro-Jihad rulings:

In one of two rulings dated December 26, 2017, an Egyptian asked whether he was religiously obliged to go and fight in Syria. Al-Sawy praised the man’s “religious zeal” and called jihad “the peak of Islam.” He affirmed that when an enemy attacks Muslim land, the duty to fight spreads “in gradually widening circles” until it covers “the entire land of Islam.” He advised against sending untrained volunteers, but only because they would burden the fighters and give the world grounds to label the battlefields a “meeting place for terrorist organizations.” He called that label a smear used against “anyone who holds firmly to his religion.” Instead, he urged Muslims to give financial, political, legal and media support, as “the field commanders of the jihad” request. In the other ruling posted on his website on December 26, 2017, a questioner asked why scholars had blessed Osama bin Laden’s jihad against the Soviets but turned on him when he took the fight to America. “Isn’t America like the Russians?” the questioner asked. Al-Sawy did not dispute it. He left bin Laden’s “reckoning” to God and said he hoped for God’s “mercy and pardon” for every Muslim. He then explained that the disagreement with bin Laden “is not over the principle of jihad itself.” It was over errors in judging the conditions, “flawed calculations” and “recklessness in choosing the timing.” Al-Sawy took a similar position in January 2025, when an Arab citizen of Israel asked him about Palestinians who run over or stab Jews in Israeli neighborhoods. The questioner, a woman, pointed out that the victims “may be innocent” and called the attacks suicidal. He also declared that “the occupying Jews in Palestine are usurpers,” whether or not they themselves had done anything, since all of them had taken part in “the crime” of expelling Palestinians and therefore need to be punished. “And jihad, my daughter, is not merely a martyrdom operation; for jihad has aims and objectives. If jihad leads to the realization of these objectives, then it is a legitimate jihad,” he ruled. “But if it leads to the opposite—that is, if it brings satisfaction to the hearts of the disbelievers, torments the believers, and enrages their hearts—then it is not a legitimate jihad, and the obligation shifts to preparing for war.”

Stoning Adulterers and Slavery

In March 2025, he issued a ruling on stoning adulterers. It was written in response to young Muslims disturbed by an ISIS video of a woman being stoned. He confirmed that stoning is part of Sharia and asserted that rejecting it is “known only from the Kharijites,” an early sect most Muslims regard as heretical.

Van Zile noted in his report that “Al-Sawy does not say that enslaving captives is wrong. He says it should be set aside because the world has agreed to abandon it and because it has become ‘a cause for launching attacks on the religion.’”

“By this reasoning, the ban on slavery is not rooted in human rights or a divinely inspired belief in human equality, but in slavery’s impact on the reputation of Islam and Muslims,” Van Zile added.

An Islamic Teacher of Teachers

Dallas-based imam Omar Suleiman of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research has praised the sheikh. Suleiman claims that he has “not seen anyone in the West who parallels [Al-Sawy’s] knowledge,” and that Al-Sawy is “a teacher for the teachers.”

According to Van Zile, “Suleiman and his circle have treated [the October 7 Hamas attacks] as an act of ‘resistance’ that could help unite the umma, the global community of Muslim believers.”

Al-Sawy represents mainstream Islam. His rulings align with Quranic doctrine and should not shock anyone. What should alarm all Texans and Americans in general is that this imam is helping to infiltrate our legal system and courts to conquer the US from within.

Sharia is spreading across the nation, and most Americans do not even realize it. Al-Sawy has actively promoted that for years and has used his position as a launchpad for Sharia supremacy.

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