Imam Muhammad Abdullah (“Imam of the People”) is celebrating the CAIR-backed lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott. His wife, Dr. Aminah Knight, rented the city-owned Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie for a “private” Eid event.

Original flyers and the website advertised it as a “Muslim Only Event” – “closed to the public – MUSLIMS ONLY,” exclusive access, modest dress code, private prayer area, and halal food. Organizers later softened the language after backlash.

Abbott called it religious discrimination at a taxpayer-funded facility and warned Grand Prairie it could lose roughly $530,000 in state grants. The city canceled the event.

CAIR has now filed a federal lawsuit against Abbott, Grand Prairie, and the waterpark operator on behalf of Knight, claiming First Amendment violations. They want taxpayers to foot the bill for damages, lost profits, and attorney fees, stating they would remove the city and water park operator from the lawsuit if they agreed to host the event in 2027.

This is not equal protection. It is the classic demand: host our exclusive event on city property under our rules, or pay in court.

The lawsuit arrived days after Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa told The Washington Post she will reverse Abbott’s designation of CAIR as a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization, calling it “nonsense.” This is the red-green alliance collecting its payment – Islam delivered the votes; now she is honoring the deal.

Imam Abdullah has already told his congregation to vote against “the evil” in Texas (Republican leaders) and has mocked Ken Paxton as “Billy Bob Paxton” while repeating “Sharia, trans, Muslim.”

The pattern is clear: advertise a Muslim-only event on taxpayer property, get shut down for discrimination, then use CAIR lawfare to force it through while the incoming governor weakens state tools against CAIR.

Demand no dhimmi accommodation. No taxpayer-funded Muslim-only events.

See Related RAIR Foundation Coverage

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