TEXAS IS BEING MOCKED IN REAL TIME

Main Al Qudah just said the quiet part out loud.

In a new post-election speech, he declared that American Muslims are no longer just “preserving our identity.”

“We participate and positively contribute in changing even the American identity.”

He pointed to the recent election as proof of Muslim political power and said voting and lobbying are not enough; every action must stay fully compliant with the Deen (Sharia).

More scholars are needed to tell Muslims what is halal and haram in American politics, careers, and daily life.

This is the same man:

🔺 Whose father and uncle were Muslim Brotherhood members (admitted in federal court)

🔺 Who openly advocated replacing secular law with full Sharia in Jordan (Sixth Circuit, 2013)

🔺 Who sits on the AMJA fatwa committee that green-lit symbolic wife-beating, death for apostates, and zakat for “legitimate jihad”

🔺 Who is building the 30-acre, $70–80 million Al-Huda Islamic Center in Katy- a mosque for 1,500, a K-12 school, Guidance College, housing, a clinic, sports fields, and commercial space

A cradle-to-grave parallel society on Texas soil, designed so families never have to leave the Islamic bubble.

Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. RAIR has been dropping the receipts for months. We did ALL the work, turned it over to the governement and ZERO action.

And yet he is still here, still building, and now openly celebrating the transformation of the American identity.

Where is the investigation?

Where is the deportation proceeding?

Where is the will?

Texas officials- he is laughing at you.

The heartland is being turned into a beachhead while the state and federal government are doing nothing.

Demand action. Deport him!

#islam #texas #sharia #jihad #terrorism

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