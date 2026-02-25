Texas mosques are actively serving as polling and voting sites—celebrated by CAIR as a major community win—while Democrats shatter early voting records in the 2026 primary, raising urgent questions about engineered voter mobilization, taxpayer-funded Islamic infrastructure, and the strategic use of mosques as political “barracks” to shift power from within.

Texas, RAIR exposed it yesterday: Voting and polling stations are now operating inside mosques across the state. This isn’t random; it’s a deliberate strategy led by CAIR.

CAIR-Austin openly celebrated on September 17, 2024, when the Islamic Center of Brushy Creek became the county’s first Muslim polling site—they applauded it as a win and highlighted their hands-on role.

No wonder Democrats are shattering previous non-presidential early voting records in Texas’s March 2026 primary.

These aren’t organic voters. This is engineered. Since 2017, billions of Texans’ taxpayer dollars have quietly poured into Islamic causes, organizations, and projects right here in Texas.

Your money. My money. Our money is building mosques, communities, and political influence that is colonizing the state. We are funding our own demise.

“Over 300 mosques now dot Texas – and CAIR’s Nihad Awad boasts over 4,000 nationwide, calling them his ‘infrastructure.’

Turkey’s Erdogan is even clearer and more honest: ‘The mosques are our barracks, the faithful our soldiers.’ These aren’t houses of worship; they’re fortresses.”

Last year, RAIR exposed Nihad Awad inside Texas’s EPIC Mosque, laying out their plan…

— Use the mosque (tax-deductible) to build the voter bloc.

— Use CAIR’s C4 to lobby, draft, and fight laws.

— Use PACs to fund candidates.

— Use the Super PAC for unlimited money to flip races.

He said it openly: These groups make or break races.’ Now they’re installing radicals and flipping seats all across the country:

This is the same CAIR that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have already designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

And the most outrageous part? We’re letting voting happen inside these mega-fortresses – their barracks.

Walk into your closed Sharia community, vote for your fellow mosque member running for office, or your favorite Democrat dhimmi who has let Islam spread unchecked.

Have we lost our minds? This hands them domination from within – voter blocs built in tax-exempt sharia barracks, turning Texas Red and Green one mosque-voting station at a time.

Texas, America. We must get involved. Exposure isn’t enough. Demand investigations into CAIR’s ties, ban polling and voting in sharia fortresses, and end taxpayer funding of our replacement.

Make Sure to go and vote – or we are going to lose Texas.

