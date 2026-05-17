Despite Governor Abbott’s designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, Texas American Muslim University (TexAM) has opened in Richardson – physically housed in the same building as Turkey’s Diyanet Mosque and the Brotherhood-linked Islamic Seminary of America (TISA). Led by ICNA and ISNA-connected board members, TexAM is the latest addition to North Texas’s expanding Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure.

A new Islamic university – Texas American Muslim University (TexAM University at Dallas) – attempted to launch earlier this week in Richardson, Texas, marketing itself as America’s first university to blend STEM degrees with mandatory Islamic studies.

But on May 7, 2026, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), acting under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, issued a formal cease-and-desist letter ordering Texas American Muslim University (TexAM University at Dallas) to immediately halt all operations.

The university has never been granted a Certificate of Authority to operate as a postsecondary institution or grant degrees in Texas, putting it in direct violation of Texas Education Code Chapter 61.

The THECB letter demanded that TexAM stop offering or advertising any STEM programs, enrolling students, or illegally calling itself a “University.” The “university” must cease all activity at once and confirm compliance in writing by May 8, 2026. Failure to obey will result in referral to the Texas Attorney General for prosecution, hefty civil penalties, and court-ordered shutdown.

But the question remains, is this merely a temporary setback for TexAM until they are in compliance? Even if TexAM obtains a Certificate of Authority from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the “university” should never be allowed to operate. Its deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood network make it a direct threat to Texas and America.

While Governor Greg Abbott has officially designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terrorist organizations, this Islamic institution tried to launch Spring 2026 admissions. It is physically perched right above the Turkish government-controlled Dallas Diyanet Mosque and The Islamic Seminary of America at 1100 E Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75081.

This placement is not coincidental. It is deeply symbolic of TexAM’s integration into the Muslim Brotherhood-linked ecosystem in North Texas.

Directly below the university in the same Richardson building is the Dallas Diyanet Mosque. Diyanet, Turkey’s massive Presidency of Religious Affairs, is Erdogan’s personal global Islamic army. It controls sermons, imams, fatwas, and hundreds of mosques worldwide.

Diyanet mosques worldwide pump Turkish state-funded propaganda, spy on Turkish diaspora abroad for Ankara, discourage assimilation into Western society, and advance Islamic supremacy under the guise of “religious services.”

Turkey under Erdogan has become one of the world’s leading supporters and safe havens for the Muslim Brotherhood. They have harbored thousands of Brotherhood operatives and leaders who fled Egypt after the fall of Mohamed Morsi, hosting major MB conferences and events in Istanbul, and allowing MB figures to operate satellite TV stations and organize against Egypt and other adversaries.

Diyanet centers serve as Erdogan’s “military mosques” invasion force – turning houses of worship into ideological barracks that coordinate with Brotherhood networks across Europe and America.

Board members of TexAM have been photographed praying together with board members of the Diyanet center at the very mosque in the same building, underscoring the operational integration

Facebook post from TexAm Chairman/CEO Shahid Bajwa

TexAM Board Ties to ISNA and TISA

Right next door to Diyanet, the Islamic Seminary of America (TISA) trains the next generation of imams, chaplains, scholars, and “Muslim-American leaders.” TISA awards Master’s degrees in Islamic Studies and Divinity, publishes the Journal of Islamic Faith and Practice, and emphasizes “Prophetic Praxis” and cross-cultural facilitation – producing leaders who will embed Islamic governance in American institutions.

Texas A&M University is tied directly to TISA through board member Tauhid Choudhury. Choudhury serves on the TexAM board while simultaneously sitting on the Board of Trustees of TISA and having served on the ISNA board and Founders Committee – a direct bridge between the university, the co-located seminary, and core Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure.

ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) is a central pillar of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood network. It emerged directly from the Muslim Students Association (MSA) and was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing trial. Internal Brotherhood documents, including the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, confirm ISNA’s role in the civilization jihad strategy aimed at “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within..”

At the helm of TISA, where Choudhury is a board member simultaneously with TexAm, is their Dean of Academic Affairs, Yasir Qadhi. The Texas cleric is a key strategist helping to engineer America’s Islamization. Qadhi’s own father founded the very first Muslim Students Association (MSA) chapter in Texas – another direct Muslim Brotherhood link, as the MSA served as the original recruitment and indoctrination arm of the Brotherhood in America.

Qadhi, who is also Resident Scholar at East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and a key figure in the EPIC City Sharia enclave project, has publicly declared the Islamization of America “unstoppable.”

He trains operatives in Turkey alongside banned Muslim Brotherhood leaders, praises Abdullah Azzam (ideological father of al-Qaeda and mentor to Osama bin Laden), and proudly admits membership in the Hamas-tied International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS). He gives sermons, labeling critics “worse than the Nazis,” calls for Muslims to infiltrate the FBI and CIA, and pushes Sharia compliance nationwide in his role as Chairman of the Fiqh Council of North America.

TISA Leadership: a Who’s Who of the Muslim Brotherhood Infrastructure

TISA’s leadership and advisory board reads like a Who’s Who of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure. Board Chair Iqbal Unus is an ex-MSA President (1975), former Secretary General of ISNA in the 1980s, and retired Director of the Fairfax Institute at the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT). The IIIT is the Muslim Brotherhood’s official think tank, founded by MB leaders in 1980 from the Lugano meeting of global Brotherhood/Ikhwan members. IIIT is explicitly listed in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum as one of “our organizations” for the civilization jihad process of “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within.” A 1988 FBI report identified IIIT officials as “members and leaders of the Ikhwan,” with organizations founded under IIIT direction organized in the “Ikhwan model” to recruit for an Islamic revolution in the U.S. IIIT pushes the “Islamization of knowledge,” rejecting Western civilization while embedding parallel Sharia structures.

Advisory Board members include Omar Suleiman, founder and President of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, a major Brotherhood-aligned propaganda outfit pushing anti-Western narratives while pretending to be “moderate” scholarship. Suleiman rushed to defend Muslim American Society (MAS) leader Marwan Marouf after ICE detained him for his ties to the Holy Land Foundation, calling the action an “abduction” and vowing to fight it. On October 7, 2023, Suleiman responded to Jordan Peterson’s call to strike Hamas by telling Peterson to “go to hell” instead of condemning the massacre. He has supported convicted Holy Land Five Hamas financiers, “Lady al-Qaeda” Aafia Siddiqui, and, like Qadhi, participated in training programs in Turkey with banned Muslim Brotherhood operatives.

The advisory board also features Siraj Wahhaj, former ICNA President, and an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Wahhaj has boasted about the Islamic takeover of America, called the U.S. a “garbage can,” and his own son was arrested for running a jihad training compound with children.

Other board members include Zaid Shakir (co-founder of Zaytuna College, tied to AMP’s Hatem Bazian), Mohamed Magid (former President of ISNA), Mohammad Yunus (former President of ICNA), Roula Allouch (chair of CAIR’s National Board of Directors), Abubaker Al-Shingieti (former Executive Director of IIIT), Abed Ayoub (former CEO of Islamic Relief USA), Azhar Azeez (past President of ISNA and former CEO of Muslim Aid USA), and Rania Awaad (faculty at Zaytuna College).

Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), where board member Abed Ayeb was the former CEO, is part of Islamic Relief Worldwide. Islamic Relief is a “charity” repeatedly flagged for terror-financing ties to Hamas, banned in Israel and the UAE, and currently under congressional investigation for funneling funds to Hamas. In March 2026, following pressure from the House Ways and Means Committee – including multiple IRS referrals to revoke their tax-exempt status due to its financial ties to Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) – IRUSA filed a lawsuit to formally sever ties with IRW, citing the committee’s probe into IRW’s Hamas connections.

Muslim Aid USA, where Azhar Azeez previously served as CEO, is the American arm of the UK-based Muslim Aid network. The parent organization has deep ties to Jamaat-e-Islami, a South Asian Islamic movement tied to terrorist groups. Muslim Aid has repeatedly partnered with Al-Khidmat, the official charitable arm of Jamaat-e-Islami in Pakistan. Al-Khidmat has openly financed Hamas, including sending money directly to Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal for “just Jihad,” and works closely with designated terrorist groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen. Muslim Aid itself previously admitted to funding front organizations controlled by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

TISA Advisory Board member Zaid Shakir is co-founder of Zaytuna College, alongside Hatem Bazian. Bazian is the chairman of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and has documented ties to Hamas infrastructure. Bazian spoke at KindHearts fundraisers, which was shut down as a Hamas front. He worked with the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), which served as the propaganda arm of the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. Palestine Committee alongside the Holy Land Foundation. It distributed official Hamas communiqués and the Hamas Charter, raised funds for HLF, and operated as the public face of Hamas support in America. It shut down after it was held jointly liable with HLF in civil suits for aiding Hamas terrorism, including the 1996 murder of American citizen David Boim. AMP is accused of being a rebranded continuation of the IAP/HLF networks. Bazian faces Senate HELP Committee investigation into AMP’s role in campus jihad, SJP incubation, and overlapping personnel with Holy Land Foundation (HLF) convicts.

Shahid Bajwa and ICNA Leadership

Shahid A. Bajwa, Chairman and CEO of TexAM, served as Director of ICNA Relief USA immediately before taking the helm at the university. ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America) is a major component of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood network. Founded with ideological roots in Jamaat-e-Islami, ICNA was explicitly listed in the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum as one of the Brotherhood’s “organizations and organizations of our friends.”

The memo outlined the Brotherhood’s “civilization-jihadist process” to destroy Western civilization from within and replace it with Islamic society. ICNA co-founded the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations alongside MAS, ISNA, and CAIR. Bajwa actively promotes TexAM at ISNA and ICNA events, reposts content supporting Muslim Aid, and was photographed at this year’s ISNA convention proudly posing with Nihad Awad (Executive Director of CAIR) and the CEO of Helping Hand USA, the humanitarian arm of ICNA.

Helping Hand has faced repeated scrutiny for its close partnership with Al-Khidmat (the charitable wing of Jamaat-e-Islami in Pakistan), which has openly supported designated terrorist groups, including Hamas.

ICNA’s flagship dawah weapon is “Why Islam” – the very program RAIR has exposed infiltrating Texas public high schools in partnership with MSA chapters. At Wylie East High School, ICNA’s Why Islam team, working with the school’s own MSA, set up an unauthorized booth during the school day, handing out free Qurans, hijabs (demonstrating how to wear them on non-Muslim girls), candy, and “Understanding Sharia” pamphlets in a blatant recruitment drive.

Tying the entire operation together is Dr. Bilal Piracha, MD, TexAM’s Board Member, Assistant Professor, and documented representative of the ICNA Council for Social Justice (CSJ) – the activist arm of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). ICNA CSJ “facilitates assertive Muslim involvement in the struggle for the rights of the poor and oppressed,” pushing civic engagement, criminal justice reform, and pro-Palestine narratives that echo Brotherhood goals while whitewashing Hamas.

TexAM is also part of the North Texas Islamic Council, an umbrella group coordinating dozens of mosques, Islamic centers, and organizations across the region – many with deep ties to ISNA, ICNA, MAS, and other Brotherhood-linked entities. This includes prominent centers such as Valley Ranch Islamic Center (led by Omar Suleiman) the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT), ICNA Dallas, MAS Dallas, and numerous other mosques and centers that advance Islamic influence and Sharia practices in North Texas.

Richardson Mayor Amir Omar, the city’s first Muslim mayor, has been actively promoting the university. He served as the keynote speaker at a major networking and fundraising event for TexAM and has publicly supported the school, offering to connect it with local businesses for internships and future growth.

Despite Governor Abbott’s designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, this new Sharia-embedded STEM university is now fully operational out of the same building as Diyanet and TISA – two hubs with documented ties to the global and American Muslim Brotherhood network. TexAM University now rounds the building’s total to three hubs.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s network in America is vast, sophisticated, and deeply entrenched, encompassing hundreds of interconnected organizations across the country. In Texas alone, scores of mosques, Islamic centers, and institutions are tightly woven into this Brotherhood infrastructure. Unless Texas is willing to confront each individual organization with documented links to the Brotherhood, Governor Abbott’s designation will achieve little beyond symbolism – and Texas American Muslim University is a clear case in point.

Share