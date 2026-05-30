Texas officials are openly defying Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on the terror-linked CAIR by partnering with the group to push an “Islamophobia in Schools” event and influence social studies TEKS curriculum. A sitting State Board of Education member is helping lead the charge as the Muslim Brotherhood network works to Islamize Texas classrooms.

In Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott has designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a foreign terrorist organization, local and state officials keep treating the group as a respected partner. This is open defiance of state law, prioritizing Muslim Brotherhood-linked influence operations over public safety and curriculum integrity.

First came the May 21 Fort Bend County public safety press conference. CAIR-endorsed County Commissioner Dexter McCoy co-hosted alongside District Attorney Brian Middleton. Law enforcement joined in, promising extra patrols around mosques.

CAIR exploited an unrelated San Diego incident to push its victim narrative and demand greater access. Abbott’s ban exists for documented reasons: CAIR’s unindicted co-conspirator status in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case and its terror ties. Yet Fort Bend officials rolled out the welcome mat.

Now the defiance escalates into education. CAIR-Texas, Houston, is promoting a Zoom training event on June 7 at 2PM focused on “protecting students’ education amid SBOE changes.” The session features Dr. Tiffany Clark, a Democratic member of the Texas State Board of Education for District 13 (Dallas-Fort Worth area). Clark will “break down the proposed State Board of Education changes and show exactly how to advocate.” Public comments close mid-month, with in-person testimony set for June 22.

This is not an “Islamophobia” seminar. It is a coordinated push by CAIR and its allies to Islamize the Texas social studies curriculum – sanitizing Islamic history, inflating Muslim contributions, shielding supremacist doctrines from scrutiny, and framing accurate teachings about jihad, conquest, and incompatibility with Western values as “Islamophobia.” This is a continuation of the Red-Green alliance’s earlier mobilization, where Islamic networks joined Marxist groups to flood SBOE hearings and demand grievance-based revisions to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

The June 7 event includes the Texas Coalition for Human Rights (TXCHR), a radical coalition that partners with CAIR and pushes “accurate instruction on Israel/Palestine” into Texas classrooms while aligning with groups like Code Pink, Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Palestinian Youth Movement. TXCHR has co-hosted “Challenging Islamophobia in Texas Schools” events with CAIR, Clear Lake Islamic Center, and River Oaks Islamic Center, directly attacking TEKS standards as “exclusionary and Islamophobic.”

It also involves the ICNA Council for Social Justice, the advocacy arm of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) – a core Muslim Brotherhood-linked entity with roots in Jamaat-e-Islami. Its influence extends directly into Texas education through Texas American Muslim University (TexAM). TexAM directors include Dr. Bilal Piracha, MD, a representative with ICNA’s Council for Social Justice who teaches at the University of Texas and has been active in ICNA CSJ events and Gaza-related advocacy. It also includes founder and chairman Shahid A. Bajwa, a longtime former director of ICNA’s Dallas-Fort Worth branch. Governor Abbott had TexAM’s operations shut down because it was operating without the required Certificate of Authority from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, illegally offering degrees, and using the term “university,” all in violation of state law.

CAIR-Texas has long targeted Texas schools. The group has testified at SBOE hearings denouncing “anti-Muslim rhetoric,” opposing standards that link Islam to terrorism, and pushing for disproportionate emphasis on Islamic “Golden Age” contributions while downplaying or erasing America’s Judeo-Christian foundations. Now that the infiltration strategy continues to June 7, partnering with a sitting SBOE member to mobilize their network to influence final TEKS votes and public comments periods.

Elected officials who openly defy state law by partnering with designated terrorist organizations must face real consequences. They must be investigated, held accountable, and removed from office. How can Dr. Tiffany Clark, entrusted with shaping the education of Texas children, remain on the State Board of Education when she cannot model basic respect for the rule of law? What lesson is she teaching the next generation – that laws only apply when they are convenient, and that designated foreign terrorist organizations banned by the state deserve special access to our schools?

Texans, demand immediate action: officials collaborating with banned networks must be removed from their positions, and the ban on CAIR must be enforced at every level.

Call to Action – Participate in the Upcoming State BOE Meetings, June 22-26

Texans must act now. The Red-Green alliance is not backing down – they are doubling down with events like the June 7 “Islamophobia in Schools” training to mobilize opposition right before the decisive moment.

Parents, grandparents, and concerned Texans: mark your calendars and show up in force at the Texas State Board of Education meeting June 22-26, 2026. This is where the final vote is expected on the social studies TEKS curriculum. Register to speak, submit written testimony if you cannot attend in person, and make it unmistakably clear that Texas parents – not CAIR, ICNA, TXCHR, or any Muslim Brotherhood-linked network – will decide what our children are taught.

RAIR Foundation will continue to monitor this series of meetings and update you when the agenda is posted. Once it is posted, you will have one of the following three options:

Submit written testimony via email

Directly contact your elected SBOE members and clearly state your position

Attend the meeting and provide public comment in person.

Show up June 22-26. Take back the classroom. Reclaim Texas.

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