Fort Bend County officials are openly defying Texas state policy by partnering with CAIR at a May 21 press conference. CAIR has been officially designated a foreign terrorist organization by Governor Abbott and Attorney General Paxton.CAIR cynically exploited the San Diego mosque attack to push its Islamophobia narrative while ignoring the attackers National Bolshevik accelerationist manifesto and Dugin Putin ties. Local leaders including CAIR endorsed Commissioner Dexter McCoy welcomed the Muslim Brotherhood linked group anyway.This is blatant infiltration as local officials hold the gates open from the inside.

In yet another example of local officials undermining Texas state policy. Fort Bend County leaders stood alongside the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) – an organization officially designated by Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton as a Foreign Terrorist Organization- at a press conference on May 21. While the state has moved to restrict CAIR’s operations, county officials are treating the group as a legitimate partner in “public safety.”

The event, co-hosted by CAIR-Texas, was framed as a response to the recent attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego. But scratch the surface, and it’s the same old CAIR playbook: exploit any incident to cry “Islamophobia,” demand more influence, and embed deeper into local government.

CAIR’s Victimhood Narrative Ignores the Real Threat

CAIR-Texas Civic Engagement Organizer Sameeha Rizvi opened the press conference, decrying a deeply disturbing rise in anti-Muslim hate and labeling the San Diego attack as the work of “white supremacy.” As RAIR Foundation USA previously exposed, the San Diego attackers – 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez and 17-year-old Cain Clark, self-styled “Sons of Tarrant” – left a detailed manifesto promoting “Race War Now,” accelerationism, societal collapse, and civilizational breakdown. They used Black Sun symbols and pushed Third Positionist, National Socialist [Nazi], and eco-fascist ideologies.

In a RAIR interview, veteran investigator Trevor Loudon connected the attack to the National Bolshevik framework advanced by Aleksandr Dugin and the Putin regime. This “red-brown alliance” seeks to destroy the West by engineering racial chaos from within. Loudon noted the ideological links to previous attacks (Christchurch, Buffalo, El Paso, Poway) and warned that foreign influence operations are deliberately accelerating internal divisions to destabilize America. CAIR’s rush to frame this as simple “white supremacy” or “Islamophobia” conveniently ignores the Dugin/Putin accelerationist plot – the same playbook seen in earlier incidents that were quickly mischaracterized to push Islamic narratives.

Fort Bend Officials Roll Out the Welcome Mat

Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy – the same official endorsed by CAIR Action for the upcoming Fort Bend County Judge race – claimed his office received numerous anxious calls. He blamed “powerful forces” stoking “fear and Islamophobia” to distract from “real issues.” The conflict of interest could not be any more obvious: a sitting commissioner platforming and partnering with a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization that is actively boosting his political career.

District Attorney Brian Middleton (a Christian) declared he stands with his “Muslim brothers.” He added: “Normally these extremists don’t draw the line with one community… people who are filled with this type of animosity will target other groups… This should be a concern for everyone. This is not just a Muslim issue, this is an American issue.”

This point is correct in spirit – but the threat is not random “white supremacy.” It is part of a coordinated National Bolshevik/race-war strategy targeting all minorities. Yet CAIR continues to exploit the moment to stoke “Islamophobia” hysteria.

Multiple officials, including law enforcement, repeatedly confirmed there was no known threat. Lieutenant Terri Southall announced increased patrols around prayer times. A community safety town hall is scheduled for Monday evening, May 25, featuring DA Middleton, Commissioner McCoy, Sheriff Eric Fagan, and Constable Patrick Quincy – another opportunity CAIR is sure to leverage.

ISGH: Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Powerhouse and Dawah Network

Emran Gazi, President of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) – one of the largest Muslim organizations in North America, overseeing nearly 30 mosques and centers – used the platform to boast about demographic strength: close to 500,000 Muslims in Houston, over a million in the broader area, and a large population in Fort Bend County. He highlighted Muslim representation in healthcare (30-40% of workers in area hospitals), teaching, engineering, and business.

RAIR Foundation has extensively documented ISGH’s deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood ecosystem, its aggressive prison dawah recruitment, and its role in Afghan refugee resettlement that accelerated demographic transformation in the Houston area. ISGH runs a comprehensive prison dawah program that floods Texas prisons with Qur’ans, Islamic literature, and chaplains, boasting hundreds of inmate conversions (shahadas) and establishing regular Jumuah prayers and Taleem education sessions behind bars. This is not benign outreach – it is a documented radicalization pipeline turning convicts into recruits for the ummah.

ISGH has also been instrumental in resettling thousands of Afghan refugees in Houston, providing zakat financial aid, housing assistance (including a massive federal grant), Qur’ans, prayer rugs, and integration support that prioritizes Sharia compliance from day one.

Gazi pushed hard on the “peaceful religion” theme while deflecting criticism, directly stating:

“So that kind of situation creating these two young guys [San Diego attackers]..they don’t understand what Islam is. Islam is a very, very peaceful religion, and if you read Islam, you’ll find out. Whatever you see, is not Islam. Please try to read the Quran, our book, and then you’ll find out Islam is a peaceful religion.”

He also lectured on media and political responsibility:

“Leaders are just trying to win the vote, how much they can hate Muslims, Islam… American citizens have no problems with the Muslims. The problem is when these media, and some leaders also… they have a competition, who can hate more Islam, who can hate more Muslims.”

Gazi further equated halal practices to kosher meat, claiming “that is Sharia” while insisting Muslims are “very peaceful.” This is misleading. Unlike kosher certification, halal is a Sharia-compliant system involving ritual slaughter (facing Mecca with the invocation “Allahu Akbar”), certification fees that function as a stealth jihad tax, and enforcement that funnels billions into Islamic networks. Halal certification is a grassroots tool of Islamization, subsidizing the very supremacist infrastructure that ISGH and similar groups advance.

Silencing Dissent and Expanding Power

Abrahim Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman from Sugar Land and active Muslim community activist, took the stage to further CAIR’s narrative. Javed ran as a Democrat for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 3 in the 2024 primary but suffered a defeat amid allegations of serious corruption, past family convictions, and violation of electoral rules. He was accused of attempting to garner support along sectarian lines, pitting Pakistani voters against Indian voters, and the Texas Ethics Commission launched an investigation (Case SC-32309260) into him for failing to file a campaign treasurer appointment and accepting unauthorized contributions in violation of the Texas Election Code.

Javed previously served as President of the Nueces Mosque at the University of Texas at Austin. The Nueces Mosque is part of a broader pattern of Islamization in Texas, with its origins in the Muslim Students Association (with Muslim Brotherhood ties) and its current $25M+ reconstruction project aimed at creating a major Islamic hub near UT Austin with ambitions for expanded influence.

At the press conference, Javed questioned whether the First Amendment still protects Islam and pointed to elected officials “behind me who will guarantee that for us.” He expressed outrage over community objections to the Maryam Islamic Center serving as a voting location, claiming:

“There are already efforts online to suppress the Muslim vote. People are in turn talking about San Diego and mentioning why a mosque in Texas of all places has the audacity to be a voting center… Fort Bend county is very much something that people who share the rhetoric of the gunmen… want to see the suppression of the Muslim vote and the suppression of Muslim power in areas like Fort Bend county.”

This is a clear attempt to smear legitimate concerns about Sharia influence, mosque political activity, and the propriety of using Islamic centers as polling locations as “extremist” rhetoric equivalent to the San Diego attackers.

Javed is the son of Muhammad Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and former PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader in the United States. Tahir Javed briefly served as Special Assistant/Advisor to Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on investment matters in October 2023 but was removed within days after his U.S. criminal record surfaced. Javed was convicted of felony theft in Texas in 1994 (five years deferred probation for theft by receiving). He was under investigation in a U.S. federal probe involving $35 million in alleged COVID-19 relief fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion through entities like Riceland Investment Group and Mecca Farms Group. He has also been linked to a 2008 murder case in Pakistan involving the shooting death of Wahab Anwar (allegation he denies).

CAIR-Texas board member Juan Pablo Osorio called for “unity,” while Sameeha Rizvi closed by positioning CAIR as indispensable: “CAIR will always be a resource for the community.” She urged attendance at the primary election runoff, continuing CAIR’s pattern of using incidents to drive political participation and embed influence.

This is yet another example of CAIR co-founder Nihad Awad’s call for building an “army” of 50,000 lawyers, politicians, filmmakers, and activists. The strategy is clearly working: infiltrate government, courts, and local power structures.

Despite Texas’s designation of CAIR as a terror-linked entity, Fort Bend officials are actively co-hosting events with them and advancing their endorsed candidates. Residents should demand answers: Why partner with a banned organization? Why amplify a false “Islamophobia” narrative when the San Diego manifesto points to a foreign-backed accelerationist threat? The gates are being held open from the inside.

Watch the full press conference here:

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