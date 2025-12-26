A RAIR Foundation USA investigation reveals that Hamed Ghazali—explicitly named in the Muslim Brotherhood’s infamous 1991 Explanatory Memorandum entered into evidence during the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial—helped build a North American Islamic education network now positioned to receive Texas taxpayer funding through the state’s school choice program, raising urgent questions for state officials.

HOUSTON, Texas — Tonight on RAIR TV, RAIR Foundation USA releases a major investigative report exposing how a documented Muslim Brotherhood operative with historic ties to Hamas and Al-Qaeda-linked networks is positioned to benefit from Texas taxpayer-funded school choice programs.

At the center of the investigation is Hamed Ghazali, a long-time Islamic education power broker who has spent decades shaping curriculum, training teachers, and setting governance standards for Islamic schools across the United States and Canada.

RAIR has confirmed that Islamic schools tied to Ghazali’s education network are actively preparing to receive public funds through Texas’ Education Savings Account (ESA) program — despite Ghazali being explicitly named in the Muslim Brotherhood’s own internal strategy documents entered into evidence during the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial.

Those documents outline a long-term plan of “civilization jihad,” carried out through institutions such as schools, mosques, and education authorities — and specifically identify Ghazali’s dawa and education operations as foundational components of that network.

In public remarks to the Houston Chronicle, Ghazali stated that he intends to set tuition at the maximum voucher amount, ensuring Texas taxpayers fund his schools at the highest level permitted by law.

RAIR’s investigation further documents Ghazali’s historic involvement in jihad recruitment propaganda, fundraising linked to the Holy Land Foundation (later convicted of funding Hamas), and his close associations with senior Muslim Brotherhood and Al-Qaeda-linked figures, including individuals tied to pre-9/11 terror recruitment networks.

Governor Greg Abbott has stated that the Muslim Brotherhood is banned in Texas. The question now facing state leadership is whether schools tied to a named Muslim Brotherhood operative will continue to qualify for taxpayer funding.

RAIR Foundation USA is calling on Texas officials to immediately investigate, audit, and review the eligibility of schools tied to Ghazali’s network before public funds are irreversibly funneled into an ideological education pipeline hostile to American values.

This RAIR TV segment only scratches the surface.

