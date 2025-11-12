In 2012, an Iranian-American woman named Gelareh Bagherzadeh was gunned down in her car on a quiet Houston street. Ten months later, on November 12, 2012. Coty Beavers, a young Christian newly-wed, was murdered inside his own apartment. Both deaths led back to one man: Ali Mahmood Awad Irsan, a Jordanian-born “devout Muslim” living with multiple wives and twelve children in a self-contained Islamic compound outside Conroe, Texas.