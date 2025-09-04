Texas Parents Beware: Mosque-to-School Pipeline Exposed in Mesquite Public Schools — Islamic Invitation Broadcast Throughout Classrooms (Video)
(Published July 31, 2025)
In Mesquite, Texas, a taxpayer-funded school system is being quietly transformed into an ideological recruitment ground, as a mosque with radical teachings expands its reach through student clubs, public platforms, and government silence—executing, step by step, the Muslim Brotherhood’s blueprint for civilizational jihad.
In the …