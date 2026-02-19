At a packed Wylie ISD school board meeting on February 17, furious parents, community leaders, and patriots demanded answers after students were given hijabs, Sharia pamphlets, and Qurans during lunch.

In the heart of Texas, our children’s schools are being turned into recruitment grounds for Islam. Outrage exploded at Wylie East High School two weeks ago, where the group “Why Islam” in coordination with Wylie’s Muslim Students Association (MSA) handed out Qurans, Sharia pamphlets, and hijabs to unsuspecting non-Muslim students during lunch. This wasn’t education; it was conversion tactics in a taxpayer-funded institution.

The backlash hit a boiling point at the packed Wylie ISD school board meeting on February 17, where furious parents, community leaders, and patriots demanded answers. The district finally admitted: “Policies were not properly followed.” One staff member is now on leave, the so-called investigation is wrapped up, and they’re promising to adjust visitor forms and procedures. Adjusting forms and procedures won’t stop creeping Sharia influence in school.

Dig deeper, and the hypocrisy is glaring. Principal Tiffany Doolan was all smiles last year, joining the Muslim Students Association (MSA) – an organization with roots in the Muslim Brotherhood – to tie hijabs on students for “World Hijab Day.” She even bragged on Instagram: “I LOVED this experience!” Fast forward to this year, and the MSA was at it again, promoting hijabs, Qurans, and Sharia materials. Add in dedicated prayer rooms, “Try a Keffiyeh” events for Palestinian causes, and now district-wide halal meals – all on the public’s dime. This is Sharia compliance sneaking into every corner of school life.

This isn’t random; it follows the Muslim Brotherhood’s blueprint for embedding itself in Western societies. Look at “The Project,” uncovered after 9/11 – a 12-point plan for “institutional action” to penetrate society, control local power centers, and reject assimilation in favor of parallel Islamic governance. Then there’s the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, entered as evidence in U.S. courts, outlining a “Grand Jihad” to sabotage Western civilization from within.

And when they’re caught? The Islamic community floods the meeting with complaints: “It’s blown out of proportion,” “Disheartening,” “Our kids just want a safe space.” Safe space? After years of special accommodations that no other group gets? Imagine if Christians stormed an Islamic school with Bibles, crosses, prayer sessions, and custom meals: we’d see riots and schools burned in European-style outrage. But here, standing up for neutral American values gets labeled as “Islamophobia.” Enough of the theatrics.

Thank you to Rep. Keith Self (Freedom Caucus fighter against Sharia influence) for stepping up and standing with outraged parents to protect kids from targeted conversion efforts.

Texans showed up in force, demanding real accountability, audits, and an end to this one-sided bias.

