While Islamic groups, communist agitators, and their far-left enablers descend on the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) to rewrite history and indoctrinate the next generation of Americans, one brave Texan stood tall and delivered a no-holds-barred warning that should shake every parent and patriot in the Lone Star State.

On April 7, 2026, George Brian Vachris – a licensed Professional Engineer, former certified teacher in Houston ISD, Republican precinct chairman, and 2026 GOP nominee candidate for SBOE District 8 – stepped to the podium in Austin wearing a cowboy hat and delivered a powerful, unapologetic defense of Western civilization, Judeo-Christian values, and American exceptionalism.

Vachris applauded the proposed literary list but made it crystal clear: the fight is far from over. “Neither atheism nor secular humanism is the national religion,” he declared. “References to ancient texts, including the Bible, are part of our traditional culture.”

He didn’t stop there. Citing the Texas Constitution itself – which begins by “humbly invoking the blessings of Almighty God” – Vachris channeled President Eisenhower’s farewell address to expose the enemy at the gates:

“We face a hostile ideology… global in scope, atheistic in character, ruthless in purpose, and insidious in method. That hostile ideology is international Marxism and communism. Unfortunately, [it] has become embedded in our nation’s psyche and has joined forces with anarchism and radical Islam because they all have the common purpose of destroying the constitutional civic order of the United States.”

Vachris nailed it: the communists may be small in number, but they have “mastered the art of propaganda” to influence far more people and institutions than their numbers suggest. His solution? Retain George Orwell’s 1984 as required reading for high school seniors – the ultimate literary weapon against the very totalitarian propaganda that groups like Texas AFT/DSA, CAIR, Emgage, and Islamic centers are desperately trying to ram down Texas children’s throats.

These Texas heroes showed up in Austin to fight for pro-America, pro-West, fact-based education -not communist lies or Islamic indoctrination.

Stand with them. Protect our children’s minds.

Follow our action steps here – Let’s Go Texas!

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