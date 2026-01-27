RAIR Foundation USA

Wilma
4h

This project will be owned by a Muslim Brotherhood front group--this is illegal, and the project needs to be stopped!

In the state’s own words, Gov. Abbott said the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations in Texas “prohibits them from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas” and authorizes “heightened enforcement against both organizations and their affiliates.”

"If Texas is serious about prohibiting terror-linked networks and their affiliates from acquiring land, then Texans deserve a clear answer: who reviewed this transaction, who approved it, and what enforcement mechanism is actually being applied?"

