In a resounding 95% mandate, Texas voters have declared war on Islam’s aggressive threat, awakening to the terror-linked networks and civilization jihad RAIR Foundation USA has relentlessly exposed for years—proving that when patriots unite with hard evidence, America fights back and wins.

DALLAS, TEXAS — In a powerful rebuke to growing concerns about the influence of Sharia-based ideology in the United States, Texas voters sent a clear and decisive message in the Republican primary by overwhelmingly supporting the mandate that “Texas should prohibit sharia [Islamic law].”

With approximately 95 percent support, this historic non-binding vote has elevated the issue of banning Sharia into a major political priority not only in Texas, but increasingly across the United States.

The result reflects a growing recognition among millions of Americans that Islam and Sharia conflict with core constitutional principles — including individual liberty, equality under the law, the separation of church and state, and the supremacy of the U.S. Constitution. As coverage of the primary has noted, the ballot proposition has crystallized a debate that was once considered niche, transforming it into a mainstream voting issue with potential implications for future state and federal policy.

The proposition, one of ten non-binding advisory questions included on the Republican primary ballot, functioned as an opinion poll intended to guide the Texas GOP’s legislative priorities heading into the 2027 legislative session. While the measure itself carries no immediate legal force, the overwhelming margin of support sends a powerful signal that voters expect lawmakers to reinforce constitutional supremacy and prevent any form of parallel legal system from gaining a foothold in Texas courts or institutions.

The goal now is to translate this mandate into concrete legislation prohibiting Sharia in Texas, ensuring the issue moves beyond a symbolic ballot question and into enforceable law.

RAIR Foundation USA has been at the forefront of raising awareness about these issues in Texas, leading a sustained investigative and public education efforts that have exposed the expansion of Islamic infrastructure, Islamic political networks, ideological institutions, and crucially, the terror-linked networks operating within American communities—including their operational plans, internal strategies for building isolated Sharia enclaves, and external infiltration tactics aimed at subverting constitutional governance from within.

Through extensive investigative journalism, in-depth reporting, documentary-style videos, field research, grassroots mobilization, and national outreach, RAIR has documented patterns of foreign funding, nonprofit structures used as fronts, institutional influence, coordinated strategies, and the dual-front jihad approach: internally forging self-sustaining Sharia-compliant strongholds that isolate communities and reject American norms, while externally infiltrating education, politics, media, finance, and government through polished advocacy, lobbying for religious accommodations, and exploitation of “diversity” and “inclusion” narratives to neutralize opposition and secure taxpayer resources.

Key elements of RAIR’s work have included:

Producing hundreds of investigative reports and documentary videos mapping the scale and coordination of ideological and terror-linked networks operating in the United States, including the explosive proliferation of mosques (over 330 in Texas alone, often functioning as ideological and political hubs rather than mere places of worship), Islamic nonprofit organizations (Texas hosts the highest concentration nationwide, with more than 650, many serving as fronts for foreign-funded agendas and coordinated influence), Sharia-compliant financial structures embedding interest-free banking and halal mandates into mainstream commerce and institutions, and large-scale community development projects engineered as self-contained Sharia enclaves (such as mosque-centered “cities” with residential, educational, commercial, and governance components designed to operate under Islamic norms and resist integration). This directly aligns with the Muslim Brotherhood’s documented “civilization jihad” blueprint—a long-term, internal subversion strategy outlined in their seized internal documents (from the 2004 Holy Land Foundation trial) to destroy Western civilization “from within” by sabotaging its miserable house through phased settlement, infiltration, and demographic/cultural dominance. In Texas, RAIR has exposed this being carried out through: internal consolidation via isolated strongholds that enforce religious conformity, reject assimilation, and serve as bases for dawah, recruitment, and long-term dominance; external infiltration via lobbying for religious accommodations in public schools (prayer accommodations, halal requirements, Islamic programs), workplaces, government, and law enforcement; exploiting “diversity” and “inclusion” policies to secure taxpayer funding and silence opposition through “Islamophobia” accusations; using nonprofit networks to channel foreign money; building voter blocs; and deploying lawfare, media pressure, and political embedding to erode constitutional barriers incrementally.

Investigating foreign funding flows, advocacy networks, political lobbying campaigns seeking religious accommodations within public institutions such as schools, workplaces, and civic spaces, and the operational plans that combine internal enclave-building with external influence operations.

Working with community leaders, policymakers, and grassroots activists to build cross-faith coalitions and raise awareness about developments affecting local communities, including the threat posed by networks tied to designated terrorist ideologies.

Providing research and documentation to public officials that has contributed to heightened scrutiny, state-level investigations, enforcement actions related to nonprofit practices and funding sources, deportations of individuals connected to Muslim Brotherhood–linked networks and their proxies, and broader policy discussions on national security vulnerabilities.

Briefing lawmakers and amplifying investigative findings through media and public platforms, helping shift the conversation from dismissal to active engagement at both the state and federal levels, and directly fueling official responses to these threats.

These sustained efforts have played a major role in raising public awareness, exposing the terror networks and their dual internal/external war strategy, and prompting official responses, including multi-agency reviews of development projects, nonprofit activities, and funding structures, as well as broader policy debates surrounding ideological influence, constitutional governance, and counter-terrorism measures.

RAIR’s work demonstrates how focused investigative journalism combined with grassroots mobilization can elevate complex and urgent national security issues into the national conversation, particularly in politically influential states such as Texas.

The results of the primary suggest that voters are increasingly engaged with these concerns and reject any tolerance for ideologies or networks that undermine American sovereignty. As public awareness continues to grow through reporting and debate, citizens are calling on leaders to prioritize constitutional protections and ensure that no ideological framework or terror-linked operation undermines the rights and freedoms guaranteed under American law.

With Texas now setting a precedent through this resounding mandate, RAIR Foundation USA is leading the charge on discussions in other states, where candidates may soon face pressure to address the issue directly and take decisive action against these threats.

RAIR Foundation USA remains committed to its mission of investigative journalism, public education, and civic empowerment — continuing to document developments, expose terror networks and their operational plans, inform communities, and advocate for ironclad safeguards that protect America’s constitutional order and national security.

