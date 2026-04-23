Round Rock, Texas – The anti-Christian purge at Round Rock ISD isn’t stopping at library shelves. High school libraries at Round Rock High and Cedar Ridge High stock the Quran, while the Holy Bible has been removed from the district’s online library catalog.

This is textbook Red-Green coordination: the radical left systematically dismantles Christianity and Western values, creating a vacuum that radical Islam rushes to fill. The same district that refuses Ten Commandments posters in classrooms – now facing a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – is rolling out the red carpet for Islamic texts while Christian symbols are erased.

Fathers Jeremy Story and Dustin Clark were literally dragged out by officers and arrested for speaking at public board meetings in 2021 – the left’s violent suppression of parental dissent perfectly clearing the path for Islamic normalization in the schools. On August 16, 2021, Jeremy Story was cut off mid-sentence by Board President Amy Weir while attempting to raise concerns about Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez during his allotted public comment time. RRISD police officers immediately approached him from behind, grabbed his arms, and forcibly escorted him out of the meeting. Weeks later, on September 14, 2021, Dustin Clark protested the board’s restrictive “18-seat rule” in a 300-person capacity room — which he described as an effort to intimidate parents and control optics. When Clark spoke up demanding the public be allowed in, the board cut the meeting short and had police remove him from the chamber.

Just days later, on September 17, 2021, Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested both men at their homes on misdemeanor charges of “hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct.” The two fathers subsequently sued Round Rock ISD, the superintendent, board members, and involved officers for violating their First Amendment rights, alleging the removals and arrests were retaliatory and part of a broader pattern to silence parents critical of the district’s leadership and policies.

At the same time, a secret “shadow policy” in 2022 allowed biological males into girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms on a “case-by-case basis” without parental knowledge or consent. The district had claimed publicly it has “no policy,” yet evidence shows this de facto accommodation had existed since at least 2016. Parents’ grievances were dismissed by the board while the school district continued to endanger female students.

Adding fuel to the fire: Round Rock ISD Council of PTAs President Melissa Waelchli was caught on video screaming into the microphone at a board meeting while wearing an “Antifa Employee of the Month” shirt. This is the Red component of the alliance operating in plain sight, radicalizing parent organizations across the 47,000-student district while Islamic influence grows unchecked.

Even the district’s curriculum reveals the hypocrisy of the Red-Green pact. Round Rock ISD adopted parts of the state’s Bluebonnet Learning program with its Bible -based stories, but immediately considered watering them down or removing Christian references for “community appropriateness” – all while actual Bibles disappear from library shelves and Qurans multiply.

This is precisely how the Red-Green Alliance operates: leftists attack Christianity, free speech, and parental rights, softening the ground for the Georgetown Islamic Center’s full-time Quran memorization programs, imam training, and dawah proselytizing to seep into Round Rock ISD schools. The center actively trains adult members in dawah — the Islamic mandate to invite non-Muslims to Islam — including promotion of a July 2025 “Dawah Fundamentals Training” in Austin, followed by hands-on street dawah practice. This dawah apparatus is now bearing direct fruit in Round Rock ISD, where Qurans are being normalized and stocked in high school libraries while the Bible is purged — clear evidence that the Center’s proselytizing efforts are successfully penetrating the district and turning public schools into vehicles for Islamic outreach and influence.

Round Rock ISD isn’t “diverse” or “inclusive.” It is captured by the Red-Green Alliance. Christianity is under relentless attack. Islamic texts are elevated. Radical Antifa activists run the PTA. Biological girls are sacrificed on the altar of leftist ideology. The Islamization pipeline from the Georgetown Islamic Center into your schools is real – and the Red-Green Alliance is making it possible.

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