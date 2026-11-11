RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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dave's avatar
dave
10m

With the full support of atheists

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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
12m

The legal distinction is narrower than most people assume.

Direct appropriations to religious institutions remain constrained. What Texas created is a voucher-style account that follows the child. Once the money is treated as the parent’s choice rather than a state establishment of a particular faith, the Supreme Court has held that religious schools cannot be categorically excluded. That is the present rule. It does not answer the separate question of what the school is actually teaching with the public funds that now reach it.

The curricula described here are not neutral religious instruction. They present a complete legal and political order in which Sharia stands above man-made law, including the Constitution that supplies the money. Apostasy, unequal status for non-Muslims, and the duty to extend that order are not peripheral details; they are part of the doctrinal sequence. When a state finances that sequence through a choice program, it is no longer merely accommodating private worship. It is underwriting the formation of a parallel legal loyalty.

A Jeffersonian standard does not require hostility to every religious school. It does require that public funds not be used to teach that the constitutional order itself is subordinate. The examination of the actual textbooks is the minimum condition for that distinction. Leaving the content unexamined while the money flows is the opposite of discrimination in the original sense: it is the refusal to tell the difference between private belief and a claim of superior law.

The same test applies to every other school receiving the accounts. The ledger and the street both register the result.

Semper Fi!!!

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