Texas, Ten Years After Garland: The Islamic Attack the FBI Tried to Bury — Meet Bosch Fawstin, the Man Who Dared to Draw Muhammad and Survived Jihad (Exclusive Interview)
Ten years after Islamic terrorists opened fire in Garland, Texas, targeting Americans who dared to exercise their First Amendment rights, the bullets have stopped — but the West’s cowardice, censorship, and submission to Sharia (Islamic blasphemy law) march on, while heroes like Bosch Fawstin stand nearly alone, still fighting for a freedom most are too afraid to even defend.