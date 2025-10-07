Yasir Qadhi is a “member” of the Muslim Brotherhood front group: the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), tied closely to Hamas. The IUMS issued a fatwa on March 28, 2025, calling for “armed jihad” against Israel.

(Originally Published July 3, 2025)

In a stunning admission, Yasir Qadhi, the militant imam of the notorious East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), one of Texas’s most influential mosques, has publicly confirmed his membership in the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS). The Qatar-based Islamic group was founded in 2004 by Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi and has long maintained close ties to Hamas.