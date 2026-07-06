A small Islamic congregation in suburban Texas is building a permanent 5-acre mosque complex for 1,000 worshippers in a town of just 35,000, driven by Islamic end-times theology and tied to networks that openly promote Muslim infiltration of American institutions to advance Sharia influence.

By Fatima Jaloos

In the small town of La Porte, Texas, a 5-acre Islamic center is being built designed to hold up to 1,000 worshippers — just under 3% of the entire town’s population.

La Porte covers only 18.6 square miles with a current population of 35,124 (projected to reach 38,637 by the end of 2026). Median household income is $80,753, per capita income is $44,477, and the poverty rate is 12.2%. Homeownership stands at 71.1% with a median home value of $234,600. About 64.7% of adults 16 and older are in the labor force, mainly in manufacturing, construction, transportation, and education. Foreign-born residents make up 11.6% of the population, with 94% being U.S. citizens. This is classic suburban America — not some struggling inner-city area.

The Mariam Center is currently operating out of a cramped storefront in neighboring Deer Park, next to a Vietnamese restaurant and a tobacco shop. Attendance has grown so much that worshippers sometimes have to pray in the parking lot during busy services.

The vision includes a main prayer hall, educational classrooms, a youth café, and a podcast studio specifically for producing short-form content to spread Islamic teachings (dawah). Dawah isn’t casual sharing — it’s the active call to Islam, a core religious duty in Islamic doctrine aimed at bringing non-Muslims into the fold.

The land was purchased for $599,999. Organizers say its value has already jumped past $1 million thanks to its spot next to a busy highway. They claim to have raised more than $ 360,000 over three years toward the project. Their stated goal? A long-term community center that serves “future generations.”

The Real Motivation: Hasanat, the Day of Judgment, and Islamic Supremacy

Don’t be fooled by the “community center” branding. Project supporters repeatedly frame this in explicitly religious terms. Building the mosque earns hasanat — spiritual rewards that continue to multiply in the afterlife. It’s presented as sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity) that benefits the donor even after death and helps establish Islam permanently in the area.

One promoter said it plainly in their fundraising video:

“If you do it [donate] to serve the deen of Islam, you will have no regrets on the Day of Judgment.”

The Day of Judgment and end-times prophecies are central to these appeals. In Islamic eschatology, believers expect major events before the end of the world, including the return of Jesus (called Isa in Islam) as a just Muslim ruler who will break the cross, kill the pigs, and abolish the jizya tax. Money will supposedly flow so abundantly that no one will accept charity.

Core Islamic texts make the broader goal explicit:

“The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: ‘O Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him’; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.” —-Sahih Muslim 2922 “The Hour will not be established until the son of Mary (i.e., Jesus) descends amongst you as a just ruler. He will break the cross, kill the pigs, and abolish the Jizya tax…” — Sahih al-Bukhari 2476

The Quran reinforces the vision of dominance:

“He is the One Who has sent His Messenger with true guidance and the religion of truth, making it prevail over all others, even to the dismay of the polytheists.” — Quran 61:9

These aren’t fringe interpretations. These are authentic (sahih) hadiths and Quranic verses taught across mainstream Sunni Islam. Building mosques, running youth programs, and producing dawah content are seen by supporters as practical steps toward that long-term triumph.

Funding Reality Check

Public numbers tell a different story from the confident religious rhetoric.

2024 LaunchGood campaign: $50,000 goal → raised $8,969

2025 campaign: $260,000 goal → raised $1,063

Donorbox for the land: $230,000 goal → raised about $80,467 from 48 donors (many anonymous)

Land cost ~$600,000. Construction is projected to cost another $1 million or more. They’ve raised over $360k total in three years, but large gaps remain. Organizers say the project is a long-term investment for future generations. How the full amount is funded remains unclear — private donors, loans, or other undisclosed sources.

Ties to Bigger Networks

The Mariam Center/La Porte Islamic Center is listed on the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) weekly schedule.

Yasir Qadhi’s father was a co-founder of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH). The Mariam Center has promoted events featuring Yasir Qadhi, including one held on October 16, 2023 — just nine days after Hamas’s October 7 massacre that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Yasir Qadhi has spent years promoting the Islamification of America, openly calling for Muslims to infiltrate the U.S. military and every influential profession and institution in order to reshape them according to Islamic values and expand the influence of Sharia law.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s a local example of smaller Islamic congregations moving from temporary spaces to permanent, visible institutions — complete with youth programming, dawah infrastructure, and fundraising rooted in Islamic eschatology and the promise of hasanat.

In a city of roughly 35,000 where no other mosque exists within six miles, a 1,000-person facility with podcast dawah capabilities and youth outreach represents a significant long-term presence. Organizers see it as serving future generations of Muslims. The religious texts they invoke make clear what “serving the deen” ultimately means in their theology.

Questions about full financing persist. Local permitting and community response will decide the next steps. But the pattern is familiar: ambitious expansion framed in religious reward language, backed by core Islamic doctrines that explicitly call for Islam’s supremacy over all other religions.

This is how permanent change happens, one 5-acre project at a time.

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