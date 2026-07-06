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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Religious liberty protects worship. It does not require Americans to pretend political Islam is harmless when its own advocates speak in conquest terms. The Branch Davidians were treated as a dangerous apocalyptic sect because their theology fused prophecy, weapons, charismatic authority, and confrontation with the state. Yet today, if citizens question Islamic end-times rhetoric tied to mosque expansion, Sharia influence, or institutional penetration, the Red-Green coalition screams “Islamophobia” and demands silence. That double standard is poison. Private Muslim faith is protected by the Constitution. Islamist politics is not above scrutiny. The First Amendment is not a suicide pact, and pluralism does not mean watching hostile ideologies build parallel power while patriots are shamed into silence. America must defend religious freedom and still recognize when religion is being used as a political battering ram against the constitutional order.

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