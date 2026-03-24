RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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Amy. Just saw your interview with Tommy. Fabulous. Very prescient as usual.

As a born Texan and current Tennessee resident this hurts deeply. Davey Crockett would have given no quarter to these Muzzies.

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