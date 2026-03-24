Texas is facing a coordinated transformation in which massive, self-contained Islamic enclaves rise alongside growing political and institutional influence, working in tandem to embed parallel systems and reshape the state from within.

In February 2026, RAIR Foundation USA published a stark warning: Texas is rapidly transforming under a deliberate, multi-layered Islamic expansion. We spotlighted the DeSoto House of Peace, now recognized as the state’s largest mosque, as a $17 million self-contained Islamic hub on 10 acres, featuring a 51,000-square-foot facility capable of serving 3,500 worshippers, America’s largest mosque parking lot with 814 spaces, on-site Islamic schools teaching Quranic principles, a 10,000-square-foot gym to engage and retain youth within the community, and integrated halal stores and cafés.

This is no ordinary place of worship; it is engineered as a cradle-to-grave parallel society, minimizing exposure to American norms while fostering deep ideological and communal isolation.

Just weeks after Ramadan ended, the City of DeSoto provided irrefutable proof that the external front of this strategy is fully operational. On March 13, 2026, the official City of DeSoto, Texas – City Hall Facebook page published a glowing proclamation from Mayor Rachel L. Proctor recognizing the holy month of Ramadan. The post celebrated the period of fasting, prayer, reflection, generosity, and service observed by Muslims worldwide, framing it as a source of values that “strengthen not only faith communities but our entire city: discipline, compassion, generosity, and service to others.”

The ceremony was far from symbolic. Leaders from the DeSoto House of Peace—including Lebanese-born Imam Majed Sabke, Board President Mohammed Elchehimi, and Board Secretary Rasheed Hallak—were welcomed at City Hall. They stood side by side with the Mayor and City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry, whose prominent role in the event and Arabic name underscore the deepening integration of Islamic-aligned figures into local governance.

This is the precise “radicals with a smile” tactic RAIR Foundation USA detailed in Renee Nal’s February 27, 2026, investigative report: “Islam’s Insidious Two-Front Strategy to Conquer America: Internal Sharia Fortress, External Infiltration.“

The internal front constructs isolated, self-sustaining Sharia-compliant enclaves. Residents live under comprehensive Islamic guidelines, from halal food and finance to education, healthcare, dispute resolution, and burials, shielding them from Western influences and creating barriers that limit external oversight or assimilation.

The external front deploys polished leaders and sympathetic officials to secure political legitimacy, exploit constitutional protections, and neutralize opposition through cries of “diversity,” “inclusion,” and “Islamophobia.” Public proclamations, interfaith optics, and institutional partnerships provide cover for the internal fortresses to expand unchallenged.

DeSoto’s Ramadan proclamation is textbook external-front execution. The city’s language mirrors the strategy’s playbook: praising Muslim “contributions” and “diversity” while ignoring the parallel society’s implications. This is not an isolated gesture—the City of DeSoto issued nearly identical recognitions for Ramadan and Eid in 2023 and 2024, explicitly honoring the House of Peace. The pattern is clear: systematic normalization of Islamic influence in Texas public life.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, a coordinated Islamic expansion unfolds on two fronts: the DeSoto House of Peace mega-mosque serves as the southern anchor with its self-contained Islamic complex, while to the north, the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC)—based in Plano—pushes its controversial 402-acre development near Josephine (formerly EPIC City, now rebranded “The Meadow” amid backlash).

Marketed as an inclusive community with homes, a mosque, K-12 faith schools, clinics, parks, and commercial spaces, it has faced intense opposition, including Governor Greg Abbott labeling it a potential “Sharia compound” and ordering multi-agency probes into alleged crimes, securities violations, illegal annexation, unlicensed operations, and environmental issues; Attorney General Ken Paxton suing affiliates for fraud, misleading investors, and evading oversight while urging rejection of all plats; and federal HUD investigations into claims of religious discrimination and exclusivity.

Developers deny bias and insist openness to all faiths, but critics like RAIR Foundation USA point to marketing as the “epicenter of Islam in North America,” structures favoring Islamic institutions, and alleged Muslim Brotherhood ties, exemplifying the two-front strategy: unchecked internal Sharia enclaves shielded by external political and institutional infiltration.

These developments are not random. They align directly with documented Muslim Brotherhood strategies outlined in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum and the 1982 “The Project” documents: establish comprehensive internal Islamic structures (“settlement”) while engaging externally to protect and advance them through coalitions, institutional penetration, and victimhood narratives.

The internal society builds dependency and isolation; the external society lobbies, legislates, and silences dissent. Together, they create a symbiotic system where demographic strongholds gain legal and political armor.

Texas residents face a pivotal moment. City halls are issuing official endorsements. Muslim-named officials hold key positions. Mega-mosques rise with on-site schools and youth facilities. Funding sources for these multimillion-dollar projects remain opaque, and more “Houses of Peace” or EPIC-style communities may already be planned.

RAIR Foundation USA has tracked this two-front assault relentlessly. The DeSoto proclamation is not celebration, it’s capitulation. It proves the warnings were accurate: Texas is not merely diversifying; it is being methodically reshaped.

The time for polite tolerance is over. Americans must demand transparency on funding, reject parallel legal systems, and defend constitutional sovereignty before these enclaves become irreversible and submission the default.

The evidence is public, posted by city officials themselves. The question is no longer “if”—it’s how far Texas will allow this coordinated transformation to proceed.

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