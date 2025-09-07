What began as a small prayer group renting a storefront in the 1990s has grown into one of Texas’ most powerful Islamic centers. The North Austin Muslim Community Center (NAMCC), also known as Masjid Aisha, bought its first property in 1996 for just $152,000. Today, it commands millions in property holdings, draws more than 1,000 attendees to Friday prayers, and—after closing on a new multi-million-dollar land purchase—is already pressing ahead with yet another costly expansion.