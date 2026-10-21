RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W.'s avatar
W.
5d

Nauseating. Wrenching, vomiting and puke. Call it whatever it is appalling, disgusting and unfortunately it's NOT A JOKE.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane Melino's avatar
Jane Melino
5d

😠🤯 What more information do we need until real action is taken ? Amy you’re giving Gov Abbott all the info he needs yet it’s a snails pace effort to stop this lunacy.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture