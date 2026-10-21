Ayaan Moledina is what the Red-Green alliance produces after seven years of manufacturing its next Zohran Mamdani: a teenage Pakistani-Muslim operative handed Democratic training, White House access, national endorsements, and ties to CAIR and other terror-linked Muslim groups, then dropped into a Texas school board race under the cover of youthful idealism to push anti-Christian, anti-ICE, and identity politics.

In Urdu he drops the pretense and states the real mission, he is running for “the entire desi community” and “the entire Muslim community”, while a national far-left machine trains and funds him; a win here will be a major victory for that machine and will further inspire it to flood school boards and local offices across Texas and the country with more of the same.

A 17-year-old far-left Pakistani-Muslim American candidate for a Texas school board seat has accumulated Democratic campaign training, congressional access, national endorsements, and connections spanning progressive advocacy and Muslim political organizations. If elected, he would share governing authority over a district that reports 56 schools and roughly 46,000 students. His position would cover the entire district. He would have one vote on the seven-member school board, including votes on district budgets and policies affecting those schools.

The radical anti-Second Amendment Brady PAC calls its effort to move activists like him into elected office a “pipeline.” Round Rock families deserve to examine exactly what that pipeline is producing.

Ayaan Moledina is running for the Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees, Place 3, in the November 2026 election. He is currently a high school senior. His campaign presents him as a new generation of leadership focused on student well-being and public education. Behind that presentation stands an extensive extremist political résumé built while he was still a child. He has attacked Christian civic traditions, equated immigration enforcement with white supremacy and Nazism, and pushed LGBTQ and identity-based policies in schools. When his positions and affiliations have been scrutinized, supporters have repeatedly invoked his age and mental health to cast him as a victim rather than answer the substance.

Raised in the Austin area and a former student at Spicewood Elementary and Canyon Vista Middle School, Moledina has been credited by Run for Something, the progressive Democratic candidate-recruitment group that endorsed him, with seven years of advocacy. Reporting places the start of that work around age 10.

In a TEDx talk, Moledina described beginning that work during the pandemic by going door-to-door to push COVID vaccines in his neighborhood, activity that the White House and Surgeon General later highlighted when he was still a middle-schooler. He also recounted following a Texas House Education Committee chairman through the Capitol as a 13-year-old to lobby for student representation on school boards, presenting the encounter as proof that lawmakers simply needed to hear from youth. At the same age, while serving as digital director of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, he said in a video, “I personally haven’t experienced racism, but I do know that it’s out there.”

The record warrants scrutiny because he now seeks public authority over other people’s children. His radical ties to CAIR Action, Emgage, Brady’s youth pipeline, and national progressive figures, combined with his early curriculum activism, anti-ICE advocacy, and support for identity-based school policies, reveal the radical priorities he would bring into district leadership. Voters who ask about those priorities should not be dismissed with claims of victimhood. In the TEDx talk, he tied his advocacy to his own diagnosis of severe OCD and anxiety at age 11, including suicidal ideation, offering personal experience as the reason ordinary scrutiny of his radical left-wing political work should be set aside. The earlier admission that he had not personally experienced racism sits alongside the later pattern of using discrimination claims, age, and mental health to deflect questions about his political record.

The curriculum campaign began at 13

On August 1, 2022, Moledina testified before the Texas State Board of Education in support of proposals that included an Asian American ethnic studies course and broader representation of Muslim Americans in social studies.

The Texas Tribune’s September 2022 report identified Moledina as a 13-year-old eighth grader who objected to encountering Islam primarily through lessons about September 11 and terrorism. He argued that the terrorists did not represent the values taught at his mosque and demanded more comprehensive classroom discussion of Muslims and Islam. That early push fits a broader activist effort, backed by Muslim political groups with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood’s network, to rewrite American history through a false Islamic lens that downplays the role of Islam in the attacks while elevating preferred narratives about Muslims.

Materials also describe his subsequent work alongside Access Education RRISD during the 2022 school board elections, campaigning for Tiffanie Harrison, Amy Weir, Chuy Zaraté, and Alicia Markum, with messaging against “white Christian nationalism,” attacks from the right, and Moms for Liberty.

In a video, Moledina describes how, as an 8th grader fighting Moms for Liberty, he would leave class early to “dedicate his life” to electing Alicia Markum, a progressive Round Rock ISD candidate. He smeared the patriotic parental-rights group as extremists while working to install progressive radical candidates, and later said he administered the oath of office to Tiffanie Harrison, who told him that one day he would be the one sitting there.

The same materials describe continued curriculum activism in April 2026, including a reported 14 hours at the State Board of Education (SBOE), opposition to what he called “whitewashing” history, and allegations that participants encountered racist remarks and slurs. They also identified a September 9, 2026 Capitol appearance representing Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT) against vouchers, coordinating with Every Texan and Our Schools Our Democracy (OSOD).

Moledina stood before the Round Rock ISD board and unloaded a series of unsubstantiated accusations, painting the board and audience as a collection of racists and Christian nationalists determined to harm minority students. He offered no evidence for the charges. He told the crowd, “If I am going to hell for not being a Christian, I’ll sure as hell see you all there with me,” framing those in attendance as un-Christian. He asserted that people “fundamentally did not want him in the country,” claimed they said slavery “wasn’t bad,” and dismissed the proposed Social Studies TEKS as “wildly misguided and inaccurate.”

He further alleged that Christian nationalists confronted him in the hallways and warned, “You are lucky we are not trying to kill you for not being Christian.”Moledina declared himself American yet insisted he “will not assimilate no matter what anyone says.” He labeled the crowd racist and accused the board of deliberately weaving that racism into the curriculum to attack minority students. The board responded with a point of order, noting that his remarks were not germane to the agenda and that he was simply scolding the trustees.

No supporting facts or specific examples accompanied the broad claims of racism or threats. This is a standard progressive tactic: level sweeping, evidence-free charges of racism and anti-Christian animus against school boards to shut down proposals they dislike and smear the people who disagree with them. This time the smears came from a child already trained to treat ordinary parental concerns and Christian presence in public life as existential threats. This is how this radical child will treat the adults he is trying to gain authority over if voters hand him a seat on the board.

That early curriculum activism and school-board campaign work fed directly into a formal progressive training pipeline.

An extensive militant organizational résumé and formal Democratic training

Texas House Resolution 966 provides a revealing account of Moledina’s activities.

View here: HR00966I (1)Download

It identifies him as a student at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, a federal policy director and board vice chair of Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT), and deputy executive director of the Youth Power Project (YPA). It credits him with helping organize the 2024 White House Youth Suicide Prevention Roundtable and participating in legislative advocacy.

The resolution also lists roles with Voters of Tomorrow, GENup, ProtectUS, Teens For Vaccines, Team ENOUGH, This Is My Brave, and Round Rock ISD’s School Health Advisory Council. It records work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and digital-director positions with the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC), CALPAK Education Services, and Pakistani-American Democratic Club of Orange County (PADCOFOC).

His preparation included a Watson-Eckhardt-Talarico Campaign Academy fellowship through the Travis County Democratic Party, a fellowship with Asian Texans for Justice, and internships with Vikki Goodwin, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, and California state Sen. Richard Pan. These are documented positions and training opportunities.

The Texas House honored him through HR 966 on June 1, 2025. Its journal records numerous lawmakers voting against the resolution.

Another organization grooming Moledina is Blue Future, a far-left progressive youth organizing project of the Youth Progressive Action Catalyst, a Democratic hybrid PAC. It was co-founded by Nick Guthman and Morgan Stahr (American University College Democrats alumni). Guthman previously worked with Organizing for Action (the Obama campaign successor) and Americans for Tax Fairness; Stahr worked on Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign. The group trains and mobilizes young progressives for Democratic campaigns and has partnered with Brady on youth gun-control organizing. It is a standard left-wing youth pipeline operation designed to move activists into progressive Democratic politics.

Follow the National Political Contacts

Public photographs and posts show Moledina in contact with Kamala Harris, James Talarico, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Randi Weingarten, Texas AFT president Zeph Capo, Dolores Huerta, Mary Beth Tinker, and Brady president Kris Brown.

Public photos also place him at Nancy Pelosi’s office. That shows an office visit, not a verified meeting with Pelosi herself.

This wasn’t the only time he met Nancy Pelosi. On September 7th, 20204, he attended the Texas Tribune’s “Trib Fest,” where he received a signature on Nancy Pelosi’s latest book, The Art of Power. The inscription read, “To Ayaan, You are the Future! Nancy Pelosi.”

At that same event, he encountered Jamie Raskin, the far-left Maryland Democrat known for leading impeachment efforts and advancing progressive priorities in Congress

Moledina and Raskin have met multiple times. Moledina describes attending a Washington bootcamp with Public Citizen, the left-wing consumer group founded by Ralph Nader, and Task Force USA, a progressive youth outfit that trains organizers to resist what it calls “authoritarianism” ahead of the 2028 election. He calls Jamie Raskin a personal hero and says the far-left congressman endorsed him after learning about his school board campaign. This is the pipeline in action: national progressive operatives and Democratic power brokers identifying and elevating teenage activists for local office.

During the visit, Moledina and the organizers reviewed strategy on a whiteboard covering organizational capacity, allies, power mapping, and tactics.

Moledina personally thanked Kaden Ouimet, Cameron, Nolan Lee, Shaina Kambo, Anousha, and @408.jona1han as friends and colleagues involved in the trip. Kaden Ouimet is the founder of Task Force USA, a progressive youth group that trains organizers to resist what it calls “authoritarianism,” and a Public Citizen organizer. His public posts show support for BDS, pro-Palestine activism, and speaking on Islamophobia and young Muslim-American political roles. This is the network Moledina credits for the Washington bootcamp that included strategy sessions on power mapping and tactics.

A SEAT article describes their Washington advocacy trip involving 12 students, more than 80 scheduled meetings, over 300 congressional-office drop-ins, a staff briefing with more than 50 attendees, and a fundraising reception with Mary Beth Tinker and Congressman Christian Menefee.

The listed advocacy topics included mental health, suicide prevention, gun policy, school discipline, school funding, special education, Title I, LGBTQ rights, and bullying.

They demonstrated full family involvement by hosting a breakfast and block walk at their home for the Beto for Texas Campaign with Representative Vicki Goodwin; Moms Demand Action also participated.

Moledina developed a relationship with Amber Goodwin and has participated in some of her events while she is running for Austin City Council. Goodwin, a progressive gun-control advocate and founder of Community Justice Action Fund, was endorsed by Brady PAC alongside Moledina as part of the same pipeline of movement leaders into local office.

Another relationship that developed over the years was with Congressman Lloyd Doggett, a long-serving progressive Democrat from Austin and one of the more liberal members of the Texas delegation. One of their first meetings was in 2022. Two years later, Moledina called the congressman his friend and mentor.

From a young age, Ayaan Moledina has visited the White House. He has met with and interviewed top government officials. In May 2022, he attended the State Department’s Eid-al-Fitr event and received a personal meeting with Secretary Antony Blinken. He describes the encounter: “As I was walking to the 7th floor, I was told that this would be a quick photo op, but instead, when I walked in, the Secretary asked me to step into a reception room reserved for foreign dignitaries and sat down with me for 10 minutes discussing the work I was doing.” Blinken, a longtime Democratic foreign policy figure who served as Biden’s Secretary of State, granted a young teenager that level of one-on-one access.

In 2023, as deputy executive director of the Youth Power Project, Moledina helped organize a White House roundtable on youth suicide prevention with the President’s Domestic Policy Council. He also met and photographed with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, during the same period of White House access.

In 2024, Ayaan Moledina attended the Annual White House Pride Celebration, where he met with Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary and former Secretary of Transportation, Rachel Levine, the transgender pediatrician who served as Assistant Secretary for Health, and other key Biden administration figures.

In 2024, he was back again to speak on suicide prevention. He claims he visited Vice President Kamala Harris’s office and stood in front of her desk moments before she arrived.

Lastly, in 2024, Ayaan also met with the President and Vice President of the United States at the White House and spoke on a panel at the US Department of Education about civil rights in education.

Because of these connections, Ayaan interviewed former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, spreading the network of higher government officials wider. These events show an organized effort to build political experience and access to the highest officials in the United States, which would later help them push their agendas to young people.

Ayaan Pushing the Covid Agenda

Ayaan’s relationship with the White House went far beyond photo ops. As a child, the Biden administration used him to promote COVID-19 vaccines to other young people. He worked with the administration on vaccine outreach targeting youth and met with President Biden’s Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy. He also took part in Child Tax Credit training tied to Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

During White House COVID response conferences, a then-12-year-old Ayaan was publicly thanked for handing out flyers pushing COVID-19 vaccines. The White House praised him for “reaching across boundaries, age, race, religion, and neighborhood to get people vaccinated”- effectively recruiting a middle-schooler to sell the administration’s vaccine campaign to other children.

He further participated in a roundtable with White House official and former Ambassador to the Czech Republic Norm Eisen, former White House official Dr. Fiona Hill, and former President of Estonia Toomas Ilves as part of Biden’s Summit for Democracy.

Moledina’s relationship with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy continued to grow as he worked with the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC), the Pakistani-led Muslim political advocacy group founded by Anila Ali that has pushed Muslim civic influence while collecting recognition from Democratic lawmakers. Through AMMWEC, the 12-year-old was further integrated into progressive White House circles and Muslim advocacy networks.

While most children were stuck being homeschooled, playing video games, or on TikTok, Ayaan dove into activism with guidance and leadership from organizations and government officials. He connected with Dr. Sanjay Gupta to ask Dr. Fauci questions about COVID. His social media posts were inundated with promotional flyers urging parents to vaccinate their children. He hosted events where “teens talk about vaccines” with Dr. Ilan Shapiro. When boosters became available, he advocated on his Facebook for teenagers to get them. He partnered with Teens for Vaccines to participate in a phone bank and made over 4,000 calls. He also made promotional videos for MaskTogetherAmerica and encouraged children his age to post videos on social media showing that they were vaccinated and wearing masks.

During this time, Ayaan joined the California Democratic Party General Session and spoke with many U.S. representatives as a representative of Teens for Vaccines and GenUP.

When people asked for religious exemptions from the vaccines, but ultimately passed away, Ayaan was sure to post on his social media that they died of Covid.

Ayaan and the Transgender Advocacy Agenda

During the same time Ayaan Moledina was pushing the COVID agenda, he was simultaneously pushing the Transgender agenda. Again, he used his social media platform to push the transgender issue.

Here is a post by the Travis County, Texas, government saying they believe in freedom of identity and government; Ayaan shared it with his followers.

Ayaan also shared the Proclamation passed by the Travis County Commissioners Court declaring its “solidarity with Trans children and their families.”

He also posted an attack against AG Paxton and Gov. Abbott by State Rep. Celia Israel, saying that they made an attack on children and their families for being against what Israel defines as “gender-affirming care.”

If elected, will Moledina stand by these stances and implement them in schools?

Muslim political advocacy connections

Anila Ali, the Pakistani-born founder and president of (AMMWE), recommended Moledina for congressional recognition for his work empowering Muslims and young people. Ali has spent years as a Muslim political advocate advancing Muslim civic and political influence through AMMWEC while collecting congressional leadership awards from lawmakers willing to elevate those priorities.

Moledina thanked Congresswoman Judy Chu and her office for the honor. Chu, a California far-left Democrat, has a long record of partnering with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), both Islamic groups with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Hamas-support network. CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial and was designated a foreign terrorist organization by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2025. Chu has introduced House resolutions celebrating American Muslim contributions, spoken at events opposing travel restrictions on Muslim-majority countries, and repeatedly amplified organizations that treat Muslim political power as an organized constituency. The recognition places Moledina inside a network of Muslim political advocates and Democratic lawmakers who routinely boost terrorist-tied Islamic groups and their agenda.

Texas legislative records independently identify his role as digital director with that organization. They also document a direct connection to CAIR Action, which has endorsed Moledina.

Its advisory for an April 9, 2025, Texas Capitol press conference listed Moledina as a scheduled speaker alongside far-left trans activist Sameeha Rizvi of CAIR Action Texas, Cyrus Reed of Sierra Club Texas, and Democratic Rep. Ron Reynolds. The event promoted HB 4177, an anti-Israel bill that would repeal Texas’s anti-boycott protections and allow companies to boycott the Jewish state while still competing for taxpayer-funded contracts. Organizers publicly listed him on the shared advocacy platform.

Moledina’s close work with CAIR Action Texas, which has endorsed him, aligns him with an organization that Texas Governor Greg Abbott formally designated in November 2025 as a foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal organization under state law. That designation, which also covers the Muslim Brotherhood, bars CAIR and its affiliates from acquiring land in Texas and authorizes heightened enforcement against them. It rests on CAIR’s documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. Palestine Committee, which supported Hamas. At the 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest successful terrorism-financing case in U.S. history – federal prosecutors named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator. Retired FBI Special Agent Lara Burns, who led that investigation, later testified that CAIR’s role was “to defend and protect the other elements of the Hamas support network,” that its co-founders attended the wiretapped 1993 Philadelphia meeting of Palestine Committee members, and that CAIR has never formally disavowed the Holy Land Foundation. These facts match the Brotherhood’s own strategic documents, including the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum entered into evidence at the Holy Land Foundation trial, which described its North American mission as “a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.” Burns assessed that the network’s activity remains ongoing under the cover of advocacy.

Association with Suleman Lalani

Another representative Ayaan has worked with over the years is the controversial Pakistani-born Democrat Dr. Suleman Lalani (Texas HD 76). Amy Mek and RAIR have reported that Lalani, who was sworn in on the Quran, has openly advised illegal immigrants on how to evade ICE, telling them in videos to remain silent, say nothing, and sign nothing if stopped by immigration officers or police. He has also pushed a series of bills and resolutions advancing what RAIR calls the “Pakistanification of Texas”: honoring Pakistan Day, mandating halal food in public schools, elevating Ramadan/Eid and a 10-year Muslim Heritage Month, and creating a “Day to Combat Islamophobia.” These measures privilege Islamic observances over American civic traditions and advance the long-term embedding of Sharia-aligned norms into Texas law.

Before Lalani was elected Texas State Representative, Ayaan shared his campaign.

Two years later, they would both be at the White House together to celebrate the Texas Rangers World Series victory.

Fast-forward another year, and Lalani and Moledina attend an Iftar event at the Texas State Capitol. Lalani tagged Moledina in his post and thanked all those who attended.

Pakistan American Council of Texas

On Oct. 11, 2026, the Pakistani American Council of Texas held a fundraiser and “meet the candidate” event for Moledina. He was joined by Chris Jimenez, the Democratic candidate for Texas House District 52, and Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, the first Muslim elected to the Austin City Council as District 9 member. Qadri, the son of Pakistani immigrants, has served on the boards of Austin Muslim Democrats and Emgage USA and has endorsed Moledina.

Emgage Action

His campaign website lists Emgage Texas Action as one of his endorsers. Emgage Action is the political arm of a Muslim voter-mobilization network whose co-founder and national chairman, Khurrum Wahid, previously served as a legal advisor to CAIR and an officer in CAIR-Florida. At the August 5, 2026, Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz, counterterrorism expert Kyle Shideler testified that Emgage “has close ties to CAIR” and was “created by a former CAIR member who at one time was on a terror watch list and was also a consultant to convicted terrorist Sami al-Arian.”This places Moledina’s Emgage Action endorsement alongside his documented work with CAIR Action Texas, aligning him with organizations that federal investigators and Senate testimony have linked to the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. Hamas-support network exposed in the Holy Land Foundation trial.

This intersection between Muslim political advocacy and progressive organizing is the organizational overlap RAIR has long described as the Red-Green alliance.

Brady openly describes a candidate pipeline

Brady Campaign and Brady PAC endorsed Moledina and identified him as a leader on the Team ENOUGH Executive Council. Brady PAC’s own announcement explicitly describes a “pipeline” through which its youth activists move into elected office, including school boards and state legislatures. This is not spin. It is the organization’s stated strategy for planting its gun-control agenda at every level of government.

His campaign lists personal endorsements from Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro, Yassamin Ansari, Jamie Raskin, Vikki Goodwin, Salman Bhojani, Zohaib Qadri, José Garza, Andy Brown, Donna Howard, and education and advocacy leaders. Campaign posts identify DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta as a fundraiser headliner.

Multiple representatives have even publicly endorsed Ayaan by publishing videos across their social media platforms.

Congressman Greg Casar even asked for donations for Ayaan’s campaign:

Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, joined City Council member Zohaib Qadri and Representative Vikki Goodwin spoke at a fundraiser supporting his campaign.

National political figures are paying attention to a local school board contest. Voters should examine why and what policies those supporters expect this candidate to advance.

The radical agenda he would bring into district leadership

Moledina’s published platform supports protecting DEI and belonging initiatives, expanding identity-based bullying protections, strengthening social-emotional learning, increasing mental-health support, and centering school safety on support and de-escalation rather than enforcement.

It also promises to keep political and religious interference out of classrooms.

His record shows consistent far-left advocacy: support for LGBTQ rights, 988 information on student IDs, youth representation on school boards, ethnic studies, opposition to vouchers, and open hostility toward immigration enforcement. He has participated in ICE protests and posted “Abolish ICE”

Ayaan visited a detention facility in Dilley, Texas, where he described yelling at ICE agents. He pushes the progressive agenda “Humanity has no borders and no human is illegal…” in his posts.

In a video taken in front of the detention center, Ayaan calls for no more funding for ICE.

In another video, Ayaan delivers a speech on ICE agents, stating that he is “disgusted by white supremacists parading our streets in uniforms resembling those worn by secret police and fascists across the world, and displaying the Nazi salute with no shame.” His comments reflect the standard far-left framing that equates those enforcing immigration laws with Nazis, the Holocaust, and other historical far-right figures; a viewpoint he appears to have absorbed and been encouraged to voice from a young age.

Another example of this progressive ideology appears in a statement Ayaan reproduced about classroom Ten Commandments displays. Moledina opposes SB 10 and says:

“I stand in firm opposition to Senate Bill 10 and the separation of church and state being eroded in Texas. It’s un-American & unconstitutional.”

That position raises a direct question for voters: how would he apply the same standard to religious expression across the district when Muslims are already turning classrooms into mini-mosques and receiving special accommodations in public schools across Texas?

On a podcast, Moledina framed the state’s voucher program as an attempt to discriminate against low-income, Black and Brown, non-Christian, and non-white students. He said private schools “don’t even hide the fact that they will try to make you Christian” and described Austin private schools as having almost no people of color. These comments reinforce the same selective standard already visible in his opposition to Ten Commandments displays: Christian presence in education is treated as a problem, while Muslim-specific accommodations are advanced as inclusion.

In an interview on the Austin Muslims podcast, Moledina explicitly identified himself as Muslim and said Round Rock ISD has never had a Muslim or South Asian on the board. In the English portion, he argued that only someone from those communities can properly represent students on immigration enforcement and religious issues, and he described seeing people from his mosque taken into custody. He also proposed creating packed lunches so Muslim students who are fasting can take school food home for iftar, calling it a simple way to make them feel supported.

In the Urdu portion at the end of the interview, he added that the district has roughly 50,000 students, about 60 schools, and 3,000 to 4,000 teachers, and that 20 to 25 percent of the population is South Asian—Indians and Pakistanis—yet they have never had representation. He then made his priorities shockingly explicit:

“I will be elected and will listen to everything the community wants. This is not for me. This is for the whole community. This is for the entire desi community. This is for the entire Muslim community. This is for us. This is not about me. It’s about my values, about the ideas we all share, our values.”

At the same time, he has opposed Ten Commandments displays in classrooms as unconstitutional. The contrast is clear: Christian civic symbols are rejected, while Muslim-specific accommodations are advanced as ordinary inclusion in the same public schools. His own words show he is running first for the Desi and Muslim communities, not for the district as a whole, a reminder that the temporary Red-Green alliance has limits, and that when the common enemy is removed, the partners have historically turned on each other

Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

So, while displaying the 10 Commandments in schools is off the table for Ayaan, he also seems to be fine with supporting Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

Here he is at the Travis County Commissioners Court celebrating the proclamation’s passage.

In fact, he is very proud of his Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage. On September 13th, he spent the day in Houston with Senator Andy Kim and Senator James Talarico, and the day ended with an AAPI roundtable discussion.

Ayaan Moledina’s family business: Pakistani government ties behind a bid for school board power

The family business questions require original records

Public records identify Ayaan Moledina’s father, Ahmed Moledina, as founder and CEO of Austin-based SOAL Technologies, and his mother, Anila Moledina, as COO. The company maintains a Pakistani office in Karachi and has sponsored roughly two dozen H-1B workers. Texas government procurement records list SOAL Technologies and Ahmed Moledina as a vendor.

Public records and reporting by former Round Rock ISD trustee Dr. Mary Bone say that Ahmed Moledina’s SOAL Technologies LLC received more than $2 million in payments from Dallas Independent School District alone between 2021 and 2024 (roughly $20,000 in 2021, $541,000 in 2022, $671,000 in 2023, and $854,000 in 2024), while the firm maintains an office in Pakistan and has filed multiple H-1B labor applications (with related entity Kupplin Worldwide filing a larger recent batch). Bone also documented Ahmed hosting Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico at the family home and posting signs that included “ICE Out of our Neighborhoods.” According to her reporting, the combination means a household already collecting millions in school-district taxpayer dollars, sponsoring H-1B workers, and operating a Pakistan office now has a 17-year-old son seeking a seat on a different Texas school board—raising the same transparency questions about whose interests would be prioritized if he is elected.

Anila Moledina is listed as CEO and Ahmed Moledina as Co-CEO of Kupplin Worldwide (Kupplin Healthcare Staffing), a SOAL subsidiary. Kupplin’s International Nurses Program recruits foreign nurses, including from Pakistan, for U.S. hospitals and handles interviews, immigration support, and placement. The company has publicly promoted Pakistan’s new NCLEX test centers (including in Lahore) and markets itself as a partner for exam preparation, booking, and U.S. employment.

On May 30, 2024, Ahmed Moledina and SOAL met with Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Attaché in Houston, Salman Raza. According to the Attaché’s public thread, they discussed U.S. shortages of nurses and NCLEX technicians. SOAL agreed to partner with the Pakistani consulate to raise awareness about U.S. careers, specifically target bachelor’s-level nurses, help restore NCLEX testing in Pakistan, and have Ahmed Moledina deliver a webinar to university career offices across Pakistan. The Consulate said it was working “in close association” with SOAL Technologies on the NCLEX effort and on building a portal so Pakistani job seekers’ profiles could be shared with companies like SOAL to fill American jobs.

These discussions preceded July 6, 2024 talks in Islamabad between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos, who publicly agreed to finalize a process for sending qualified Pakistani nurses to New York. Those talks involved the American Pakistani Public Affairs Council (APPAC) and related groups, with later progress on NCLEX exam centers in Pakistan, embassy/consulate coordination, and education/licensing pathways (including Pak-EEF programs that selected hundreds of nurses for training, with some obtaining NCLEX licenses).

Ayaan’s parents are actively coordinating with the Pakistani government to export Pakistani labor, especially nurses, into the United States through their own staffing companies, H-1B sponsorship, and joint promotional efforts. This is the practical engine of the Pakistanification of American institutions: using private businesses, foreign-government partnerships, and identity networks to systematically place Pakistani workers inside U.S. hospitals and workplaces.

Company records, Texas vendor filings, and the Pakistani Attaché’s own posts document these relationships. They show a family business model built on importing Pakistani labor in coordination with Pakistani officials, the same priorities the candidate has said will guide his decisions if voters give him authority over other people’s children.

These facts make the son’s campaign messaging less surprising. Ayaan has publicly said he is running for the Desi and Muslim communities, that Round Rock ISD has never had a Muslim or South Asian on the board, and that he will prioritize those communities’ concerns on immigration enforcement and religious accommodations. His parents are already building the infrastructure, staffing pipelines, government coordination, and targeted recruitment that channels Pakistani and Muslim workers into American institutions. The candidate is simply extending the same priorities into the school board.

Parents deserve answers before the election

Moledina’s campaign says bullying, racism, and mental-health struggles motivated his advocacy. Those experiences deserve respect. They do not change the documented record of political cultivation that followed.

Texans Must Show Up To The Polls

Ayaan Moledina is the finished product of a multi-year manufacturing process by the Red-Green alliance, a polished, nationally connected 17-year-old operative deliberately trained, credentialed, and elevated by progressive Democratic institutions and Muslim political networks with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. He is not an organic student activist who suddenly decided to run. He is the next Zohran Mamdani, built for the purpose of seizing a Texas school board seat under the cover of youthful idealism.

The record is unambiguous. From the age of 10, he was guided into curriculum activism. By 13, he was already lobbying the State Board of Education and campaigning for progressive school-board candidates while attacking parental-rights groups as “white Christian nationalists.” He moved through Democratic campaign academies, White House access, Brady’s openly stated youth “pipeline,” CAIR Action, Emgage, and a long list of national progressive figures who treated him as a strategic asset rather than a child. Every stage was intentional.

School boards are not symbolic or low-stakes. They control the curriculum, the books, the disciplinary codes, the gender and sexuality policies, the treatment of “religious” expression, and the ideological environment in which other people’s children spend seven hours a day. One vote on a seven-member board still shapes policy for roughly 46,000 students. Handing that authority to a candidate whose priorities and relationships were engineered long before he ever appeared on a ballot is not an act of youthful empowerment. It is the successful deployment of a pipeline.

Round Rock families now face a clear choice. They can accept a candidate whose entire political identity was shaped by progressive operatives and terror-tied Islamic advocacy networks, or they can refuse to hand public authority over their schools to the product of that alliance. The decision is not about one teenager’s feelings or future. It is about whether the people who have spent years manufacturing him will be allowed to govern their children’s education.

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