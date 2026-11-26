From all of us at RAIR to everyone who has given us your time and support, we wish you a very happy Thanksgiving.

Today, as we gather around our tables, we thank God for the people beside us, for the food before us, and for the blessing of calling the United States of America home.

On October 3, 1789, George Washington called on the American people to set aside Thursday, November 26, as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer. This year, Thanksgiving falls on that very same date. His proclamation opened with words worth reading aloud today.

“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor”

Washington remembered what the country had endured and named what it had been given. He thanked God for seeing Americans through the Revolutionary War, for the peace and abundance that followed, for the chance to establish a government in peace, and for “the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed.”

Those freedoms reach right into our homes. We can pray at our tables, teach our children what we believe, and speak openly about what is happening in our country. At RAIR, we give thanks for the freedom to ask hard questions and publish what we uncover. We take seriously our responsibility to defend those freedoms so our children and grandchildren can exercise them, too.

And today, we want to thank you. To everyone who has trusted us with a story, sent us a lead, shared our reporting, donated, or written a note of encouragement when we needed it most, you have given us your time, your trust, and your support. It means more to us than you know.

May your home be filled with warmth and laughter today. May those facing an empty chair at the table find comfort in the company of those they love. And may God bless your family and the United States of America.

Happy Thanksgiving, with love and gratitude,

All of us at RAIR Foundation USA