Dear Friend,

Since the midterm elections, I have heard so many people say, “Our country is over.”

I don’t believe that for a second. And neither does RAIR.

This is a defining moment for us. It is the moment that shows who the fighters are and who will stand when it matters most.

History is not written by those who give up. It is written by those who rise.

And thanks to your incredible support, that is exactly what we are doing. The RAIR team and I just wrapped a few extraordinary days at the WallBuilders Legislative Conference.

We presented for more than 90 minutes to a packed room of legislators from across the nation. We laid out, plainly and with the evidence, the Marxist and Islamic threat that is ravaging our country.

What happened next was powerful. When we finished, legislators lined up to speak with us, and those conversations went long into the night. Lawmakers from state after state told us they were ready to stand up, take this fight home to their capitols, and lead.

In that room, we saw the fighters. Legislators, families, and patriots from across the nation who refuse to surrender the country they love.

We will be working hand in hand with your legislators to craft legislation and get bills passed.

We also came away with a deeper understanding of the nuanced challenges these leaders and the families they serve are facing. The threat is the same everywhere, but how it shows up in each community matters, and that insight will make our work even more effective.

We are deeply grateful to the Barton family and to Audrea Decker, Executive Director of the Pro-Family Legislative Network, for bringing together such an incredible gathering and for their support. The WallBuilders team is remarkable, and we heard from so many inspiring speakers who are standing up for this country.

We are fighting harder than ever, and we are waking people up from blue states to red.

None of this happens without you. You put us in that room, and together we are just getting started.

Donate to RAIR

God Bless America.

Rise. Align. Ignite. Reclaim.

Amy Mek

Founder & Editor-in-Chief, RAIR Foundation USA

P.S. RAIR is 100% independent and funded by people like you. If you’d like to stand with us in a bigger way, become a RAIR member.