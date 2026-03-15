The Anti-White 'Hate Crime' Designation Needs to be Scrapped
The “hate crime” designation is a relatively new phenomena in America. The designation, which is an “enhancement” to punishments for criminal acts based on perceived bias, is often used to promote an anti-white political agenda. The hate crime enhancement unfairly prioritizes certain victims above others, even if the crime was the same.
The “hate crime” designation rips the blindfold off of Lady Justice.
The FBI Hate Crime Statistics Inflate White Offenders
The biggest hate crime tracker in America, the touted FBI Hate Crime statistics, are vastly worthless.
According to the FBI Hate Crime Statistics, the offender would be considered as “white” in each of these scenarios:
An Arab assaults a white American. Police determine that the attack was due to an anti-white bias.
An Arab-Muslim throws a Molotov cocktail at a Synagogue. Police determine that the attack was due to an anti-Jewish bias.
An illegal alien from Mexico attacks a black American. Police determine that the attack was due to an anti-black bias.
Clearly, in the listed examples, the offender was not “white”. But the FBI Hate Crime Statistics still designates them that way.
It should also be noted that according to the FBI hate crime statistics, anonymous graffiti, fake hate crimes (think Jussie Smollett), and crimes of “intimidation” (the most common “hate crime” in 2024 at 38%), such as a noose hanging in a public place, for example, could all be captured in the hate crime statistics.
Hate Crimes Versus Hate Crime Incidents
It is easy to say “white people committed the majority of hate crimes”, but it is much more difficult to prove actual convicted cases. This is one of the reasons why the term “incident” as in “bias incident”, “hate incident”, etc. has popped up in recent decades. These terms allow partisan actors to set the bar much lower.
In other words, a crime does not need to have taken place. A “bias incident” can be an allegation without a perpetrator or police report.
For just one example, RAIR Foundation USA has delved deeply into this trend in the wake of Covid-19, when Democrats falsely claimed that hate crimes were escalating against Asian Americans.
The founding fathers knew what they were doing when they demanded due process and the right to face one’s accuser. As it turns out, it is incredibly difficult to navigate the raw data for alleged hate crimes. But there is no doubt that these statistics are used to bludgeon white Americans.
The Political Agenda
Americans just accept certain things as true. “Hate crimes went up against Muslims in the wake of 9/11” is a common statement made by Democrats and hate crime enthusiasts such as the Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). But how true is it? Finding the evidence of a vast number of convicted hate crimes in the wake of 9/11 (not allegations, but convictions) is virtually impossible.
Shortly after the 2024 FBI Hate Crime Statistics were released, Medium gushed:
“Among known offenders with reported race, ‘White individuals committed the highest percentage of hate crimes at 52.3%”.
But how true is this, considering the known inflated numbers of white offenders?
As someone who has delved deeply into hate crimes for many years, this author can come to no other conclusion than the entire concept of “hate crime” is exploited to harm white Americans.
Read More:
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