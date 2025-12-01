Veteran climate scientist Tom Harris warns that COP30 in Brazil exposed the truth: the UN’s climate agenda isn’t science but a global system of fraud, censorship, and geopolitical control designed to empower China and silence dissent worldwide.

As global elites flew in private jets to COP30 in Brazil, treating the Amazon like a backdrop for their moral theatrics, the world’s political class used the conference to demand even more aggressive restrictions on energy, agriculture, transportation, and speech. But according to veteran climate scientist Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC), the scientific foundation of this agenda is collapsing. The policies being imposed on the public, he argues, are not about protecting the planet. They are about consolidating power.

In a detailed interview with RAIR Foundation USA, Harris dismantled the core assumptions of the climate crisis narrative, not as a political pundit but as a career scientist with decades of experience in atmospheric science, engineering, and public policy. His conclusion is stark: the climate movement has abandoned science entirely and replaced it with censorship, propaganda, and political coercion.

A UN Climate Conference Built on Hypocrisy and Symbolism

Harris began by describing the surreal contradictions of COP30 itself. Despite preaching the need to eliminate fossil fuel use and restrict commercial travel, more than 56,000 delegates flew to Brazil for the conference. Organizers even accelerated the construction of a highway carved directly through rainforest terrain so dignitaries could be chauffeured to their events. Many delegates stayed aboard two cruise ships during the summit, massive floating resorts that emit the very greenhouse gases the UN claims are destroying humanity.

“If these people actually believed what they’re saying, the entire conference would have been on Zoom,” Harris observed. Instead, climate officials gathered for a lavish, carbon-intensive spectacle while insisting ordinary people must accept energy rationing and lifestyle restrictions. The hypocrisy is so blatant, Harris argued, that it borders on intentional: a display of who is permitted to live freely and who is not.

The Most Dangerous Development: A Global Dissent-Suppression Agreement

While the media celebrated the summit as another step toward “climate justice,” COP30 quietly produced one of the most alarming documents in UN history: a “Declaration on Information Integrity.” Harris warned that this agreement marks the first formal international attempt to criminalize, marginalize, or algorithmically erase dissent against the climate agenda.

The declaration commits signatory countries to work with major tech platforms—YouTube, Facebook, Google, X, and others—to down-rank, de-emphasize, or suppress content that contradicts the UN-approved climate narrative. Canada signed the agreement immediately. The United States did not, but Harris warns that American institutions have already embraced its principles informally.

“They talk about freedom of expression,” he said, “but the only expression they want is the expression that agrees with them.”

For Harris, this is not an abstract theory. Every time he uploads a lecture to YouTube, an automatic “climate warning” banner appears, directing viewers to UN talking points. Under the new declaration, these warnings will escalate into systematic de-amplification and potentially the removal of dissenting accounts.

According to Harris, the UN and participating governments are openly admitting their real fear: the public no longer believes them, and support for climate extremism is collapsing.

The Collapse of the Scientific Narrative

Harris carefully walked through the central myth sustaining the climate agenda: the claim that CO₂ is the dominant driver of global temperature. He explained that the long-term climate record contradicts this completely. Using data derived from fossilized seashells and oxygen isotope analysis going back 600 million years, as well as modern ice-core records, Harris noted that there is no consistent correlation between CO₂ and temperature. In fact, the historical record shows many periods when CO₂ was ten times today’s level while the planet was significantly colder.

In the shorter-term ice-core record, Harris noted that CO₂ increases often come centuries after natural warming periods, not before. This is consistent with basic physics: as oceans warm, they release dissolved CO₂, just as a warming soda bottle vents gas when opened.

“CO₂ is not driving climate change,” Harris said. “In many cases, it’s responding to climate change.”

Even if humans were responsible for 100 percent of recent warming, Harris noted, the actual temperature increase—roughly 1.3°C since 1880—is so small and so slow that it would be imperceptible within a human lifetime.

The real danger, he emphasized, is not warming but cooling. A major study published in The Lancet found that cold-related deaths outnumber heat-related deaths by a factor of twenty. Yet governments in cold climates like Canada obsessively prepare for hypothetical warming while ignoring the lethal impacts of severe winters.

CO₂: The “Stuff of Life” Demonized for Political Gain

Harris also addressed what he considers one of the most egregious lies in modern environmentalism: the claim that CO₂ is “pollution.” True pollution, he explained, refers to harmful particulates like soot. CO₂, by contrast, is an invisible, odorless, essential molecule that plants require for survival.

Modern CO₂ levels—about 420 parts per million—remain near historically low thresholds. During recent ice ages, CO₂ dropped to roughly 180 ppm, only 30 ppm above the concentration at which plant life begins to die. Over the past several million years, CO₂ levels have been trending downward, pushing Earth gradually toward a life-ending carbon famine—until human industry reversed the decline.

Patrick Moore, a former Greenpeace co-founder and ICSC board member, has long argued that humanity “saved life on Earth” by reintroducing CO₂ into the atmosphere through fossil fuel use. Harris agrees. He cited NASA data showing that rising CO₂ has greened an area the size of Australia as vegetation expands into once-barren regions.

“The social cost of carbon is negative,” Harris said. “The benefits of additional CO₂ far exceed the detriments.”

China’s Sweetheart Deal and the UN’s Wealth-Transfer Agenda

Harris also exposed a fact almost never discussed in mainstream reporting: under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, China is still classified as a “developing country,” exempting it from meaningful emissions restrictions. China currently emits roughly twice as much CO₂ as the United States and continues to build coal plants at a rate unmatched anywhere in the world.

Western governments, meanwhile, are expected to dismantle coal, oil, and gas infrastructure while purchasing “green” equipment manufactured in China—solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries produced using Chinese coal-fired electricity.

According to Harris, this arrangement reveals the true goal of the UN climate system: a massive transfer of wealth and industrial capacity from the West to the developing world, particularly China. Under COP30 and related agreements, the UN is now proposing climate finance transfers approaching $1.3 trillion per year.

“China is not leading the world on climate action,” Harris said. “China is leading the world like a farmer leads cows to slaughter.”

A Looming Solar Minimum the UN Pretends Does Not Exist

Harris then detailed another climate factor the UN refuses to discuss: solar cycles. Recent research shows that changes in solar activity, sunspots, and cosmic ray interactions with Earth’s atmosphere can have profound effects on temperature and cloud formation—effects far greater than CO₂ variations.

According to solar physicists, multiple long-term solar cycles are trending toward a “grand solar minimum” around the mid-21st century, a potential period of pronounced global cooling.

“If CO₂ produces some warming, we should hope it continues,” Harris said. “Because a grand solar minimum will be far more dangerous.”

A New Era of Censorship and Ideological Control

Throughout the interview, Harris returned to a theme that is becoming impossible to ignore: climate policy has become an authoritarian weapon. Instead of persuading the public through debate, governments are attempting to criminalize dissent, dictate acceptable vocabulary, and suppress scientific inquiry.

The language of the climate movement increasingly resembles Orwell’s Newspeak—phrases designed to reshape thought by distorting language. Terms like “carbon pollution,” “climate denialism,” and “information integrity” are linguistic weapons, crafted to smear critics and elevate political narratives above empirical evidence.

“The narrative is collapsing,” Harris said. “So instead of revisiting the science, they are moving to shut us up.”

Fighting Back

Despite the immense power of the climate-industrial complex, Harris believes ordinary people still have agency. He emphasized the importance of educating oneself, challenging unsupported claims, exposing censorship, and confronting policymakers with facts rather than slogans. Organizations like ICSC, he noted, are producing the scientific critiques that the UN and its allies are desperate to bury.

As COP30 concludes, Harris expects the UN to publish reports lamenting the summit’s “failures”—code for governments refusing to sign blank checks or surrender further sovereignty. He and the ICSC intend to analyze those reports closely.

“When the UN explains why this COP failed,” Harris said, “we’ll study it carefully so we can help ensure the next one fails too.”

The climate agenda, he argues, is not a scientific crusade. It is a political project built on fear, censorship, and top-down control. Exposing that reality remains one of the most important battles of our time.

