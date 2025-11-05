A counterfeit Christ is being unleashed to lead believers astray — a global Islamic deception weaponizing the name of Jesus to erase the Cross and conquer the West.

TONIGHT ON RAIR TV: A powerful new exposé you cannot afford to miss — “The Counterfeit Christ: Islam’s War to Replace Jesus.”

From London to Texas, a dangerous, well-funded Islamic campaign is spreading across the West — deceiving Christians into believing that the “Isa” of Islam is the same as the Jesus of the Bible.

RAIR TRANSCRIPT

Beware, Christians.

From London to Texas, a dangerous and well-funded Islamic campaign is spreading across the West — seeking to deceive believers into thinking that the Jesus of the Bible is the same as the “Isa” of Islam.

They are pouring millions into glossy billboards, t-shirts, and high-tech Islamic recruitment videos — trying to convince Christians that Muslims “love Jesus too.”

But behind this slick marketing lies a darker truth: a global operation to blur the line between Christianity and Islam — to weaken believers, draw you from the Cross, and expand the ummah in preparation for an Islamic world order — the rise of a caliphate.

Make no mistake: The “Jesus” of the Qur’an is not the Jesus of the Bible.

Islamic doctrine denies His divinity.

It denies His crucifixion.

It denies His resurrection.

It reduces Him to a mere messenger — a stepping stone for Muhammad’s self-promotion.

Just listen to what the Qur’an itself says:

“They did not kill him, nor crucify him.” — Qur’an 4:157 “Those who say, ‘Christ is God,’ are disbelievers.” — Qur’an 5:17 & 5:72 “Fight those who do not believe in Allah.” — Qur’an 9:29

THE DECEPTION

Islam doesn’t honor Jesus — it weaponizes Him.

This isn’t interfaith harmony; it’s infiltration — a calculated distortion designed to erode Christianity while pretending to respect it.

By twisting the image of Christ, Islam seeks to neutralize Christianity from within — to turn the Savior into a servant of Muhammad’s message and make Christians question their own faith.

Even Islamic scholars admit that when Jesus returns, it will not be to save the world but to destroy the Cross and abolish all religions except Islam (Ibn Kathir, Tafsir Vol. 3).

That is not reverence — it is replacement.

But deception always leads to domination — and what begins as dialogue ends as demand.

THE WAR ON CHRISTIANITY

Do not be deceived when Muslims claim to “believe in Jesus.”

Islamic influencers are now using children and charm to spread this lie — presenting a friendly face while promoting a false “Jesus” who serves Islam, not salvation.

Meanwhile, Islam’s own holy texts deny and mock the crucifixion, declaring the Gospel corrupted and Christians deceived — twisting the very message that defines our faith.

The Qur’an calls Christians “the most vile of creatures” (98:6), condemns those who call Jesus the Son of God (9:30), and commands Muslims to “fight those who do not believe in Allah” — meaning Jews and Christians alike (9:29).

It even warns Muslims not to take Christians or Jews as friends or allies (5:51).

This isn’t respect — it’s weaponization, a hostility aimed at the Cross itself and at every believer who clings to it.

THE TRUTH

The Jesus of the Bible is the Son of God — the Savior of mankind, the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

The Qur’an’s Isa is not the Savior of Scripture; he’s a dark shadow crafted to erase Him — a hollow counterfeit built to deny and replace the true Christ.

But the Cross still stands — its light unbroken and its truth unchanged.

No lie can silence it.

CALL TO ACTION

Do not fall for the false equivalence.

Do not let the counterfeit eclipse the Cross.

Stand firm, Christians.

Stand for Truth.

The real Jesus cannot — and will not — be rewritten.

Share