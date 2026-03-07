Serious allegations of physical assault, unlawful detention, and character assassination have surfaced against prominent Islamic scholar Yaser Birjas and the leadership of the AlMaghrib Institute following a confrontation with an 18-year-old student.

While the alleged incident happened several months ago, it has not received the attention that it deserves and remains unresolved. At the center of the allegations is Yaser Birjas, who heads the Islamic Law and Theory Department at the AlMaghrib Institute and serves as the Imam at Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving, Texas. Birjas was born in Kuwait and came to America in 2000.

The Catalyst: The Police Report Claim

According to a report by YouTube creators “Mr. and Mrs. Friendly Exmuslim” based on the incidents described by “Behind Veils“, the tension stems from a long-standing dispute between content creator Salman (Behind Veils) and Yaser Birjas. At the heart of the conflict is a “swatting” incident where a SWAT team was called to Salman’s home under false pretenses.

In the wake of the incident, Yaser Birjas told members of AlMaghrib that police told him that Salman swatted himself.

However, recorded audio of a follow up investigation reveals a different story:

Police Denial : A police official confirmed that they never spoke to Birjas.

False Origin : Authorities stated the call did not originate from Salman’s house but from an internet prankster using a spoofed number.

Direct Police Guidance: In a recorded phone call, the officer explicitly told Salman, “That is not true at all… I did not speak to any imam from them.” The officer further advised Salman that he could “sue them in civil court for defamation of character,” noting that if subpoenaed, the officer would testify, “No, never spoke to that person.”

The Confrontation at the Seminar

During a AlMaghrib Institute seminar, 18 year old student Musa approached Birjas to ask why he had not retracted his statements or apologized to Salman in light of the police evidence.

When Birjas noticed Musa was recording the interaction on his mobile phone, the situation turned physical. The following sequence was captured on the surviving audio:

The Order: Birjas stopped answering questions and commanded staff to “take the phone” and “delete the recording.” The Detention: A group of men allegedly surrounded the teenager, blocked his exit, and moved him into a side room. The Interrogation: For over an hour, Musa was reportedly pressured to delete the footage under threats of arrest for trespassing and physical violence. The Weapon Threat: Reports indicate one individual claimed another person in the room was armed with a Glock handgun to further intimidate the student.

Physical Seizure of Evidence

Witnesses and the victim describe a final escalation where a man allegedly:

Physically Restrained the teenager by his waist.

Dragged him out of the building.

Forcibly Seized the phone from the student’s pocket.

Despite attempts to use facial recognition to unlock the device and threats to factory reset the phone, the footage remained intact.

Aftermath and Institutional Response

The AlMaghrib Institute, led by President Waleed Basyouni, has not issued an apology or a retraction regarding the police report claims.

Instead, the institute has:

Banned the 18 year old student from future events.

Ignored formal emails requesting accountability for the alleged assault.

The surviving footage of the Imam’s order to seize the phone has been released online, sparking a wider debate regarding the “Dawah Mafia,” the influence of radical ideology, and the lack of accountability for high profile Islamic figures.

Internal/External Strategy

The silence from AlMaghrib and the physical suppression of a student are not merely a failure of individual conduct; they are symptomatic of a broader organizational framework. This chain of events illustrates the Internal/External Strategy, a dual-pronged approach to advance Islamic influence within Western societies.

Rooted in documents such as the Muslim Brotherhood’s Explanatory Memorandum, this strategy relies on two distinct pillars:

The Internal Society: Building isolated, Sharia-compliant enclaves that prioritize communal authority over host-country norms. The External Society: Utilizing charismatic figures to navigate Western institutions and exploit freedoms for institutional protection.

In this context, the confrontation with 18-year-old Musa serves as a case study in internal enforcement. When the “Internal” world’s insulation is threatened by a dissenting voice or a recording device, the response is swift and absolute.

By ordering staff to “take the phone,” Yaser Birjas signaled a shift from Islamic leadership to internal policing. The subsequent hour of detention, the alleged “Glock” intimidation, and the physical seizure of the device were an exercise in maintaining an ecosystem where questions are suppressed and institutional authority remains unchallenged.

The “internal” world must be tightly insulated and those who dare to ask questions are quickly shunned and marginalized within the community.

Watch the videos describing the events here:

Also see Salmon’s Report:

Share