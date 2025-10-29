Tonight on RAIR TV, we are pulling the mask off what may be the most serious active foreign infiltration case inside the United States — not at the border, not in a mosque, but inside the government of New York City. The man at the center of it is mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani — a foreign-born, Hamas-aligned Marxist who meets every legal condition for denaturalization and removal under federal law.

In this report, we walk through the exact U.S. statutes that make Mamdani legally removable, we document his open praise for convicted Hamas financiers, and we show the new Congressional referral calling on the Department of Justice to act. The facts are not in dispute — the only question left is whether the government will enforce the law or deliberately refuse to do so.

For full background on this case, see RAIR’s original July investigation,

“Hamas’s Man in New York: Zohran Mamdani, The Holy Land Five, and the Marxist-Islamic Threat to America,” which documented Mamdani’s open defense of convicted Hamas financiers and his alignment with Marxist revolutionary networks.