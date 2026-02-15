Geert Wilders unleashes a fiery campaign video declaring the Dutch shoved to last place in their own homeland as asylum seekers snatch massive homes and billions in taxpayer money, Jetten’s coercion law forces unwanted centers on every town, and the nation slides deeper into becoming “more and more an Islamic country”—demanding an immediate total asylum stop, the end of migrant housing priority, and a fierce halt to Islamization so the Dutch are no longer strangers in their land.

In a fiery new campaign video that’s lighting up Dutch politics, Geert Wilders—the straight-talking, no-apologies leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV)—is sounding the alarm for everyday Dutch citizens: your country is being given away, and you’re the ones left holding the bag.

That’s the raw reality Wilders is hammering home in the Netherlands right now.

The video, bluntly titled around the gut-punch truth that “the Dutch are in last place,” doesn’t hold back. It spotlights the brutal fallout from unchecked mass migration:

Asylum seekers (called “status holders” once approved) get fast-tracked into scarce social housing—sometimes huge homes for families of 10–15 people, valued at €500,000+—while native Dutch families and kids languish on waiting lists for years or even decades.

Borders stay wide open to inflows from Africa and the Middle East, sucking billions of euros from the national budget every year—money that could help struggling citizens pay skyrocketing rent, energy bills, and groceries as everyday costs soar.

Under pressure from leaders like Rob Jetten (head of the progressive D66 party, now poised to become the Netherlands’ youngest-ever Prime Minister in a new centrist coalition), every local municipality could be forced to take in an AZC (asylum seeker center). Quiet neighborhoods turn into high-risk areas where walking down the street safely feels like a roll of the dice.

At the heart of the outrage is the so-called “coercion law” (in Dutch: dwangwet or spreidingswet—the “distribution law”).

It’s a 2024 federal mandate that requires towns and cities across the country to provide spots for asylum seekers. If locals or their elected councils say no, the central government in The Hague can override them, impose binding decisions, and even force facilities to open against community will.

To critics like Wilders, it’s pure top-down tyranny—elite politicians in the capital steamrolling ordinary people’s voices to keep the migration machine running.

Wilders warns the Netherlands is sliding toward becoming an Islamic country, handing over everything that makes it Dutch: culture, identity, taxpayer money, and homes.

“We’re becoming strangers in our own land,” he says—and millions feel it.

But the PVV draws a hard line: Dutch citizens come first. Not asylum seekers. Not international quotas. Not progressive open-borders policies.

Wilders’ demands are crystal-clear and non-negotiable:

Kill the hated coercion law immediately.

End the priority system that puts asylum seekers ahead of locals for housing.

Slam the door on asylum—a total stop, right now.

Stop the Islamization that’s eroding Dutch society.

He’s calling on everyday patriots to fight back:

“The Dutch no longer accept becoming strangers in their own country.”

The battle cry?

Vote PVV in the upcoming municipal elections on March 18, 2026—local council races across every town and city.

These aren’t national parliamentary votes (the last big one was in late 2025, leading to the current centrist-led government under Jetten). But they matter hugely: local governments decide on zoning, safety, and whether to resist or accept asylum centers under that coercion law.

Reclaim your streets. Put Dutch people first again, in housing, security, culture, everything.

This is your land. Time to take it back.

