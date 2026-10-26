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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
11h

You folks nailed the diagnosis on the metastasizing dumpster fire, but let’s be real about the "surprise" from the political class. Watching European governments handle this is like watching a guy set his own beard on fire and then blame the match company for making things too hot.

​They spent twenty years importing low-skill, unassimilable parallel societies, slapped a "Humanitarian of the Month" sticker on their own bathroom mirrors, and told everyone else to shut up and pay their taxes. Now the streets are burning, the Red-Green alliance is running wild, and the suits in charge are acting shocked that action has actual consequences. Who could’ve possibly predicted that pouring gasoline on a carpet would end with a burnt house? Absolutely mind-boggling.

​The political class will keep sending in cops with riot shields until the ink runs out on their pension checks, but the bill is finally coming due. Out here in the States, anyone with half a brain cell left needs to take a long look across the pond, buy an extra zero of bulk ammo, and keep their gear clean while the shelves are still stocked.

​Great piece of reporting. Keep pulling back the curtain on the circus.

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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
11h

I bet those lazy imported thugs from shithole countries would never do that in Poland or in Russia. They will be shot dead on the spot. Gotta wake the F up, those savages are war into your doors knowing the weakling and corrupt leaders in Europe will do nothing but sucking their thumps and cower. So pathetic! Shoot them dead on the spot. Be like Poland!

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