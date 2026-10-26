The European Spring that RAIR Foundation predicted is violently taking shape. France continues to burn and, in turn, has ignited its European neighbors. Protesters rioted outside Albania’s Ministry of Education this weekend, demanding lower tuition fees, greater state investment in education, and the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They were also protesting the war in Gaza. Behind it all across Europe are the real instigators… Muslims and communists.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

France Continues to Burn

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced that more than 1,300 rioters had been arrested on Saturday as Paris became the epicenter of the unrest and was transformed into an armed fortress. 53 police officers were injured.

“Violent individuals have no place in the marches,” the Paris Police Department said in a social media post. “The objective is clear: to prevent troublemakers from joining the procession, and to ensure the safety of the demonstrators.”

Nuñez said security forces faced an “extremely high level of violence … with projectiles constantly being thrown and mortar fireworks fired.”

Over 70,000 police were deployed as over 110,000 protesters marched in Paris, according to Just the News. More than 500,000 protested in the streets last weekend, the Associated Press reported.

Albania Comes Under Attack

Protesters set dumpsters on fire in Albania. Couch cushions Rama had placed as a symbolic invitation to dialogue with students met the same fate, according to Euronews and the New York Post.

Over 2,500 police officers were deployed in the capital, Tirana. They used water cannons on the rioters.

Belgium Hit by Riots

A similar scene occurred in Brussels, Belgium, where police also used water cannons and tear gas to break up student-made barricades in the streets.

High-end retailers and luxury boutiques were hastily boarded up across Brussels. They were looted and vandalized last week, and people feared it would happen again.

According to the New York Post, demonstrators attempted to set fire to a pile of rental scooters, road signs and bicycles. The police reportedly stopped them.

Cops kicked and hit a protester, according to a witness who spoke with Reuters. The situation called for a lot more than that – only five people were arrested in Brussels. Once again, the riots are being treated with kid gloves, which is a disaster in the making when it comes to Islamic supremacists and communists.

Italy Under Siege

More protests exploded in Italy, where thousands marched in the streets. Stores in Naples, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Florence, and Milan boarded up their windows, expecting the same level of looting that occurred in France last week. The protests in Rome, Turin, and Bologna turned violent.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Roman Colosseum and clashed with police at the historic gates. Many were waving Palestinian flags. They were seen cheering and yelling inside the 2,000-year-old arena during the demonstrations in Rome as security forces ejected them.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put Milan on high alert and deployed 500 soldiers to help the 5,000 police officers on scene, along with drone surveillance, railway station checks and rapid-response units.

The soldiers were not equipped with pepper spray or Tasers, only plastic restraint ties to help arrest rowdy protesters, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said. What a joke.

In Rome, the protesters escalated the violence. They threw bottles and launched fireworks at police. Euronews reported that protesters tore down and defaced street signs.

However, solid on-the-ground reporting of the riots seems hard to find, and what you read in the mainstream media does not even come close to describing the violence engulfing these European cities.

Rioters threw rocks, bottles, and smoke bombs at police officers blocking their way in Turin. Police deployed more tear gas. Protesters violently faced off with police in Florence.

In Milan, protesters dumped manure outside the country’s energy regulator and burned an oversized electricity bill.

A Muslim Organizer is Arrested

Police did make one major catch in Italy – from Breitbart News:

Notably, police in the Lombardy capital arrested the accused organizer of the so-called “October 17th Movement,” which is alleged to have been behind the Milan riots and looting last weekend as groups across Europe sought to emulate the unrest in France. The suspect, Youssef Siher, is a 30-year-old Moroccan-heritage veteran of the pro-Palestinian movement in the city who also freelances as a journalist. He also earned a master’s degree in political science from the University of Milan. According to Il Giornale, his thesis focused on Islamic movements in Morocco, and he previously studied the connections between 20th-century Islamic movements and the early iterations of political Islam. The paper also noted that in a 2023 social media post responding to a comment from Italian populist leader Matteo Salvini (now Deputy Prime Minister), Siher replied “Allah Akbar.”

What do you want to bet they let him go?

US Embassy and Consulates in Italy are now on high alert, just as they are in France. Americans have been warned to avoid Piazza Duomo in Milan and major commercial streets.

Spain and Portugal Rocked by Riots

Over 25,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Madrid, Spain, demanding pension system reform. They wore masks as they smashed a glass kiosk and started fires in the streets of Barcelona.

Rioters used rocks to damage bus shelters, set fire to trash cans, and used fireworks and other flares to attack police officers. Others made makeshift barricades on the street using city bicycles.

“We already have the savages breaking and burning urban furniture in Barcelona,” X user Fatima Martinez posted.

Riots also hit Portugal on Saturday.

Jihadists called for attacks on demonstrators and police officers during riots in Spain and Portugal, Euro News reported. The Red/Green Alliance is stirring revolt any way they can.

Joined by the communists, they are taking to social media to call their comrades in other countries to cross European borders and join forces with them to destroy Europe. Welcome to the European Spring.

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