When Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City bragged on EWTN about resettling more Afghans than any other Catholic Charities office in America, they wrapped it in warm language about “the stranger,” “the common good,” and “serving our brothers and sisters.”

But the truth is simple:

This wasn’t Christian duty.

This was a federal business operation.

💰 THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT CHARITY - IT WAS ABOUT MONEY

Catholic Charities didn’t suddenly discover compassion. They discovered funding.

They went from resettling:

21 arrivals in 12 months

to 1,800 Afghans in six months

Why?

Because the Afghan airlift unleashed a flood of federal money.

And those arrivals were not properly vetted. The Taliban had already destroyed IDs, government files, and biometric records - real screening was impossible.

Each Afghan generated:

$2,275 in federal payments, plus

housing funds

food programs

legal services

transportation budgets

caseworker salaries

“emergency response” add-ons

Catholic Charities admitted they expanded from 65 staff to 105 in 90 days.

That’s not charity.

That’s scaling a federally funded migration program.

The Afghan airlift brought 76,000 Afghans into the U.S. outside the legal refugee system - and Catholic Charities was one of the biggest distributors.

🔥 THEY TURNED OKLAHOMA INTO A RESETTLEMENT HUB

Catholic Charities openly said:

“We treated it like a disaster response.”

But it wasn’t a disaster for Oklahomans - it was a disaster for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma didn’t ask for this.

Oklahoma didn’t vote for this.

Oklahoma had no say.

Catholic Charities imported more Afghans into Oklahoma in six months than the state had seen in decades - reshaping communities with zero consent.

And that was just the beginning ...

🕌 THEIR PARTNERS TELL THE REAL STORY

Catholic Charities proudly worked with:

Muslim groups

80+ congregations

secular and interfaith networks

Jewish organizations

Evangelical churches

They built a massive, left-wing and Islamic interfaith machine to import unvetted migrants and sold it as “Christian love.”

This is the Red–Green Axis in action:

✔ left-wing networks

✔ Islamic organizations

✔ religious nonprofits

✔ Republican silence

All working together to reshape red states.

🇺🇸 AND WHILE THEY DID ALL THIS…

Homeless Americans in Oklahoma City got nothing.

Homeless veterans in Tulsa got nothing.

Struggling Oklahoma families got nothing.

Catholic Charities didn’t hire 40 new staff to house Oklahomans.

They didn’t mobilize 80 organizations to help American families.

They did it for Afghans - because that’s where the federal money was.

❗STOP CALLING THIS “CHRISTIAN CHARITY”

Catholic Charities wasn’t serving the Church, they were serving a federal contract while hiding behind religious branding.

It was a profitable mass-import system that helped reshape red states - and they still brag about it.

In Europe, conservative leaders openly call these NGOs human traffickers - when will our politicians finally tell the truth?

