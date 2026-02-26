Paterson, New Jersey – once a proud American city – is now openly transforming into an Islamic stronghold, while left-wing leaders and residents are celebrating it like a victory parade.

During Muslim Heritage Month at City Hall, Mayor Andre Sayegh doubled down on handing over the keys to the city to Islam. Video footage from the event shows Mayor Sayegh standing proud, surrounded by imams and community leaders, boasting about Paterson’s transformation into New Jersey’s Islamic epicenter.

“Paterson is a better place because Muslim Americans call our city home. And it is a badge of honor that Paterson has the largest Muslim population in the state of New Jersey. And every chance we get, we brag about it.”

He went on to pat himself on the back for being the first mayor to hire a Muslim American as a cabinet officer, and highlighted the growing “representation” of Muslims.

“It’s a badge of honor in my administration that I was the first mayor to hire a Muslim American as a cabinet officer… You’re starting to see more of a representation of Muslim Americans [in police and fire departments].” “We have not one, not two, but three Muslim Americans on the city council… Paterson was one of the first school districts in the country to give children both Eid celebrations off… And Paterson is one of the cities that you can hear the call to prayer throughout.”

Deputy Mayor Rod OD chimed in:

“We are here to celebrate Muslim Heritage Month, but really we are here to celebrate Paterson itself because the Muslim community has always been part of this city heartbeat.”

But the real revelations came from local Arab and Muslim leaders, who didn’t hold back in describing their triumph. They proudly labeled Paterson as “The Arab city inside America,” a place that feels “like living in a foreign country.”

They gloated about “Palestine al-Soghra” (Little Palestine), where parts of Main Street has been renamed “Palestine Way.”

Imams at the event pushed for unity under “one God” – their God only – while honoring Muslim businesses for “Allah’s work.” This is Sharia compliance in action: separate schools, rules, and institutions, all while controlling police, schools, and city hall. They’re living without English, replacing American holidays with Islamic ones, and turning an entire U.S. city into a symbol of Palestine.

But when Americans dare to notice and speak out against this Islamic takeover, they scream “racism” and play the victim. The pattern is always the same – boast about the takeover on video, celebrate being separate and dominant, then scream “bigot” when people notice. No one is falling for this any longer.

This is the Muslim Brotherhood’s stated plan – and their victory in action. Their 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum” (proven in U.S. federal court) calls for a “Grand Jihad” to destroy Western civilization from within — not with weapons, but through settlement, building Muslim institutions, expanding their base, gaining political power, and making Islam the alternative to American society.

Paterson matches it perfectly: demographic saturation, political capture, parallel systems, and rebranding an American city around foreign Islamic causes.

Paterson is not random. It’s a clear example of how cities can be slowly captured through high numbers of immigrants, political power, separate institutions, language separation, and silence from everyone else.

This is conquest – not with weapons, but with votes, bureaucracy, and staying quiet.

We are letting American cities be taken over by Islam one by one.

